Steelers S Mike Mitchell Leaves Lions Game With Ankle Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently lead the Detroit Lions in the second half of Sunday night football and safety Mike Mitchell has left the game with a right ankle injury.

Mitchell had 6 total tackles before leaving the game injured and he is listed as questionable to return.

The Lions scored all 12 of their points in the first half via field goals and led the game at the break 12-10.

The Steelers took a 13-12 with 9:21 left the third quarter thanks to a 38-yard field goal by kicker Chris Boswell.



