    Steelers Have Stopped Running 4WR Sets A Month Ago

    By Matthew Marczi October 27, 2017 at 09:00 am


    It’s funny how little a player saying something can end up meaning in the long run. Remember early in the season when the Pittsburgh Steelers talked about how they really wanted to utilize all of their wide receivers this season, and that in order to do so they would be running a healthy dose of four-receiver sets?

    Yeah, that ain’t happening anymore. Like, literally.

    It has been four games now since the Steelers last utilized a personnel grouping on offense that featured four wide receivers on the field simultaneously. They ran nine plays out of the 01 personnel—four receivers and a tight end—during the first game of the season, but have done so just three times since then.

    They ran the package twice in week two against the Vikings, and one of those was technically not even a play, but rather a defensive pre-snap penalty that blew the play dead. It was used just once more a week later in Chicago, and has not been heard from again since.

    Way back when, in the middle of September of the Before Time, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger talked specifically about the four-receiver sets and said that it was his belief, following its prominent display in the season opener, that they would continue to use it.


    I think you’ll see more of it because it was very good to us”, he said at the time. And it was very good at the time. Roethlisberger completed eight of nine passes out of the set for 108 yards, averaging 12 yards per pass attempt, which included a 50-yard gain.

    But they only ran two plays out of the set over the course of the next two games, and in both cases they were used on third and long—third and nine, and third and 15, specifically. Those two plays gained eight and 14 yards, respectively, which is frankly just annoying.

    So what exactly has changed between now and then?

    The big change was simply the fact that running back Le’Veon Bell got some snaps under his belt. I have no doubt that a key cause of their significant use of four-receiver sets in the opener was because they weren’t fully comfortable yet with where he was conditionally or relative to the playbook.

    Aside from that, the Steelers no longer have to attempt to get rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on the field. He is now routinely on the field, passing Eli Rogers on the depth chart, and has outsnapped Martavis Bryant for most of the season as well, so they don’t need to use this set as an excuse to play him.

    So they don’t need to lighten Bell’s load, and they don’t need to get creative to get their rookie receiver on the field. But why not keep using it? It was a successful look, after all, and you could run it with Bell on the field instead of a tight end.

    • John

      We may be in trouble this weekend. Without McDonald and having abandoned 4 WR sets, we will be very thin as to personnnel for whatever we run. We are also playing a team that had last week off and two weeks to prepare. We also have no Tuitt and likely no Gilbert. And the Lions are known for making big comebacks late — when the Steelers are tired and tend to let teams back in the game. I hope we can prevail but we will need a huge effort to do so.

    • Tierra Jeannette

      We will be fine. We did very well the two weeks without Gilbert and Tuitt. I am nervous every game so I get how you feel. McDonald is good but his hands are not reliable. We need to play James more. Our D will come up big.

    • Zarbor

      Well if you look at only the negatives then of course you would feel that way. Try balancing out with the positives. There is quite a bit but I’m not going to spell them out for you since they should be pretty obvious.

      I like our chances at winning this game but this team always needs to be coached up so that they can be up for the next challenge. Otherwise they will lay a Jacksonville egg no matter who they play. We show up, we win despite your concerns

    • Work Toward

      Sir, may I add, that the leadership and skills coming from Ben in this matter is suspect. My point is that MB is reaching out for help/attention to why the Steelers cannot throw the ball… Side note: At this time Ben has failed to talk with MB, why? Answer: He lacks the leadership and physical stamina to guarantee or play with these weapons. Thus They have him hiding behind the running game, consequently, taking valuable snaps away from the other playmakers. When AB had his ill advised throwing the cooler moment (in KC) he apologizes thus business is barely booming. When Bell missed training camp to opt out of team building he returned sacrificing 4 games to get on track. Ben displayed in words how he felt to the media because he did not want to shoulder the load. Now Martavis comes with a desire/situation that is a little more complex to Ben. How Come: While in rehab the responses that MB received from Ben was out of line coming from a philosophy that They are a band of brothers and drug addiction is a disease… The KC and New England games showed a depletion of arm strength so mentally retirement was considered leaving MB and other team situations in limbo. Great leadershit…afterwards coming back to the team Ben makes comments about teammates, looking out of shape, and having Bell and Brown question his game play. This gives Bryant reason to think what is good for the gander is good for me too. If you want to see four receiver sets wait until the steelers can pass beyond 255 yards per game?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      another consequence of Le’Veon blowing off training camp. Hard for him to be incorporated into 4 WR sets if he was not there to practice them with the WR’s.

      Glad Bell is performing at a high level; maybe the upcoming bye week will give the team an opportunity to improve the offense and get it scoring.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      are you working some type of Nigerian spam scam?

    • Work Toward

      No sir

    • #beatthepats

      Thanks for Joe Haden

    • Work Toward

      And Sean Davis Growth

    • falconsaftey43

      James has played plenty. He’s seeing 83% of snaps. Only Bell and AB has played more.

    • walter

      what a bunch of crap.

    • steeler_fanatic

      Bengals had the week off before playing the Steelers too…

    • nutty32

      If the complaints from posters here are to be believed, it seems like the team is still using empty backfield formations here and there, just with different personnel. Makes sense – why take Bell off the field instead of splitting him out and invite extra DBs in counter from the defense v. matching him up against a LB.

    • capehouse

      Never liked the idea in the first place. Surprised it had some success.

    • Steeler Nation!

      Exactly. How about taking a look at the footage from last Sunday vs the Bengals that was posted on this site. Bengals staying in a 2 deep look all the time. That lends itself to doing 2 things-running the ball and throwing to the 3 receiver side. If they were to roll the coverage to the 3 receiver side where AB was aligned-1 high safety, then they are daring you to throw it to Bryant. Everybody is always on Ben about forcing it where he shouldn’t. Sounds like you, Bryant, his agent and his girlfriend are the ones demanding he force it where it doesn’t belong.