Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs Bengals Winners/Losers

    By Alex Kozora October 22, 2017 at 06:47 pm


    Great win. Great day. Great fans.

    WINNERS

    Le’Veon Bell/Rosie Nix: Two Columbus boys doing damage on the team who plays in Ohio. Bell was brilliant again, continuing to find his groove. 134 yards on the ground on another 30+ carry day, 35 this week, and had an incredible 42 yard reception. That stiff arm on Dre Kirkpatrick was dirty.

    Nix helped clear the way, cracking skulls as only he’s able to do. There were times he should’ve been more. And in 2017, when you have a fanbase screaming a fullback’s name, you know it’s a good one.

    David DeCastro: Another key cog in the run game. Steelers even used him on some frontside pulls that generated lots of yards. He, along with Maurkice Pouncey and Ramon Foster, controlled Bengals’ DT Geno Atkins, who was held to a measly two tackles.


    Ben Roethlisberger: Again, don’t want to say it was Roethilsberger’s best day but it was a good one. Quick, efficient with the football. The deep ball looked good and he was as effective in scramble drills as he’s been in any game this season. Helped draw the Bengals’ offsides twice, too, something he’s done with surprising regularity this season. Several high degree of difficulty throws, my favorite being the corner route to AB vs Cover 2. That was a dart.

    Joe Haden: Strong performance by the secondary as a whole but special mention to Haden, who tabbed his first INT as a Steeler, a pretty deflection he stole off AJ Green’s back. Green, by the way, was nearly shut down, held to only three catches.

    Sean Davis: That was the breakout game we’ve been waiting Davis to have since he became a Steeler. A forced fumble and breakup that led to another INT on the day. In this defense, the strong safety has to make splash plays and Davis produced that today. Physical, violent, smart. All on tape Sunday.

    TJ Watt/Bud Dupree: Credit to both, who both notched a sack on Andy Dalton and generated several more pressures. Stunts were effective. Also liked Watt’s chase from the backside when the ball went away from him. Good effort by both.

    Chris Boswell: Kickers are people, too. Especially The Boz, who went a cool 5/5. Came in clutch when the offense stalled.

    Robert Golden: For that sweet deep ball to DHB on the fake punt. Heady play, great execution. And some big….guts to heave that ball.

    LOSERS

    Alejandro Villanueva: He seemed to do well as a run blocked but allowed penetration on one of the many failed third and ones today. Carl Lawson, a rookie, had success against him as a pass rusher, too. Villanueva hasn’t been all bad but too uneven.

    Chris Hubbard: Hubbard, meanwhile, seemed to consistently struggled. The length and size of Carlos Dunlap gave him predictable fits and he struggled to keep the pocket in the pass game and get a push in the run. He’s a valuable asset as the backup swing guy but can obviously get exposed if plugged into a more long-term starting role.

    Todd Haley/3rd and short: The Steelers’ offense had their best day of the season but it should’ve been so much more. Pittsburgh could’ve put this one out of hand by the third quarter. Instead, it was close throughout. A large reason was an ineffective red zone offense and dreadful job on 3rd and 1.

    The Steelers ran four plays on 3rd and 1. They didn’t convert on a single one. Haley tried multiple ways to convert. But none worked. Both areas need to get better. And it starts with the OC.

    Goal Line Defense: Which was just as bad. On the year, the Steelers’ goal line defense has been on the field for five snaps. They’ve given up five touchdowns. Tyler Matakevich or LJ Fort was responsible for this one, very similar to what happened Week Three in Chicago.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • #7

      Frankly I don’t see any “losers” on a day like today. Sure, some things could have been better obviously, but this was a pretty dominant win and all 3 units of the team had a hand in it.

    • JT

      Losers: Bengals fans. Not only were they complaining about his Knix kick being passed around the internet, because it was an unfair smear campagin to model citizen Burfict. But I saw many also complaining in response that Lawrence Timmons kneed Dalton and it wasn’t getting the same treatment. Timmons. Not only did they think Law Dawg still played here, but somehow looked at the monster currently wearing #94 and just thought Timmons spent a lot of time at Hoss’s in the off-season.

      I loathe the Ravens, but can tolerate and even respect some of their fans. But Bengals fans are just dumb, whiny, and pathetic. Take the L and go home.

    • Arthur Branch

      I give Hubbard a bit of a pass. There is no way we should think he would be able to block Dunlap one on one all day. That’s more coaching to me.

    • Pretty dominant win today. Cincy has a pretty good defense and they were embarrassed today. I don’t think I would put the tackles on the losers list when Ben wasn’t sacked at all today but whatever.

      Still some things to work on, redzone offense, I’m looking at you.

      This Defense is for real, another 4 sacks, and 2 ints in big moments of the game. Special teams even made a few plays today.

      All 3 phases getting it done today.

      Key underrated stat = 1 penalty for 5 yards.

    • JT

      People will still want Tomlin and Haley fired, because we can’t have nice things.

    • ilamarca

      “That’s Sammie’s replacement not mines”

      JuJu took both guys spots. Couldn’t be more impressed by the 20 year old. And that TD celebration was definitely a winner as well.

    • Hagen Rinde

      and exactly why is AB returning punts? PR game is a loser since week one.

    • #7

      And Ben replaced

    • A credit to Cincy’s defense. They stiffened when they needed to, unfortunately for them it wasn’t enough.

    • Chris92021

      More winners and losers:
      Winner: Keith Butler. I still don’t fully trust Butler but man, his unit played lights out in the 2nd half. That same Bengals offense that converted all those 3rd downs and looked sharp in the first half looked like they had no answers because our D played like they had something to prove. Dalton got so frustrated he threw the ball away on a 4th down and he took a knee after getting the ball back with 38 seconds left. That was beautiful.

      Loser: the officials. They missed a pass interference call (Jackson held and turned AB in the end zone) and I am betting they also screwed up the timeout issue at the end of the 1st half. Glad it did not cost us the game but man, that is bad even for the NFL.

      Todd Haley is mentioned already but my goodness, he is untrustworthy. The Steelers played a solid game but I would not go so far as to call it a “complete game”. No, because Haley is still an issue.

      Martavis Bryant is also a loser. He only touched the ball twice and got like 4 total yards. He could not locate the ball on the one deep shot we threw to him. JuJu Smith-Schuster might not have Bryant’s freakish athletic ability but JuJu is already a better football player. Now I bet Rapaport is going to report that Bryant wants a trade again after Rapaport talks with Bryant’s baby mama.

      Great win. 3-0 in the division. Now let’s finish 6-2 before the bye week!

    • capehouse

      Bell and the O line are the winners. Everyone else was so-so.

      Losers? Goal line defense. Terrible. I just don’t understand putting Matakevich and Fort on the field. It’s ridiculously insane to keep expecting it to work. Just stop. Another package to get rid of is Watson and the short yardage offense. Taking Bell off the field for a scrub is just dumb.

    • Patrick Donovan

      Why we continued to take Nix out on short yardage was very confusing

    • #7

      Yep. They have a pretty good D and they get paid too!

    • Chris92021

      Because Haley is a genius.

    • I’m sure the complaining about Haley’s/Ben’s redzone play calling will show up at some point. The bottom line is we won and won big (2 scores).

    • JT

      Mostly agree. But getting sick and tired of AV being beat inside. Other than the disappearance of Marty B, by far the biggest disappointment for me on the season. Has to be better down the stretch.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I want to add William Gay to the winners list this week.

      1. He got an INT
      2. He has the longest active streak amongst defensive players for games started in a row
      3. This is a guy who overcame being someone we thought of of like we do Antwon Blake to someone we now talk about like maybe an Ike Taylor. And he continues to produce and be a great Steeler.

      So props to Big Play Willie Gay who went from ashy to classy according to us Steelers fans.

    • CP72

      Yes. Why go a 3 grouping? Line Rosie up in the eye and he’ll take care of the rest.

    • Taylor Williams

      Haley’s playcalling is unacceptable period. Can’t keep teams in the game that long.

    • John Pennington

      Put Burns in loser for not helping tackling today once again.Still stands around watching oh he gave a shoulder bump if you call that helping out tackling.He just dont want to tackle at all and it shows.Loser.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Might as well stay regular vs heavy sets in goal to go situations. Trying to match personnel obviously is not working lol

    • I don’t know what game you watched, but from what I saw this defense put Cincy away in the second half…

    • #7

      Losers: Anyone who watches the super bowl halftime show. Timberlake? Yeah good call NFL :/

    • WB Tarleton

      Re: Third/Fourth and short

      We have a huge QB, an all world center and guard, and seemingly no QB sneak in the playbook. Convert on even a couple of those and the short yardage run game will open up for the backs as well.

    • JT

      Ruining Tyler’s shot at the HoF.

    • #7

      The play action to the TE works against us every single time. For some reason we never seem to try it.

    • WB Tarleton

      Loser: The celebration

      Hate it. Be exuberant. Be spontaneous. Stop with the pre-meditated BS.

    • Roberto Vaquero Bazán

      Incredible, right?

    • StolenUpVotes

      Same damn play has killed us for 20 years. Literally the same play every time. A guy to the flats. TE to the corner

    • SMH, Burns put in a solid effort in a pass defense that allowed 140 net passing yards…

    • #7

      Lol yup. Never stop it. A team running anything else is doing us a favor

    • StolenUpVotes

      Even got us in the last SB we won lol

    • StolenUpVotes

      Just don’t ask him to tackle running backs. He ain’t interested in it

    • WB Tarleton

      Everything that goes well is because of “.”

      Everything that goes wrong is always Tomlin/Colbert/Haley, or “Tombertley.”

    • LHW

      Marv Lewis on the loser the list. Poor guy.

    • Michael Pennant

      When is the Steelers DEFENSE going to get some love for the performance in the last 15/16 games? Sure they have given up some big plays but overall they have been beastly.

    • Conserv_58

      Loser(s): Bengals
      Winners: Steelers

    • Taylor Williams

      I say let them do it. As long as it’s not too long.

      I hate taking the emotion out of the team. See when we shut down the Bengals? We took the emotion out of them, they stopped caring.

    • I don’t know about you, but I don’t want a 34 year old Ben taking any unnecessary shots, that includes 3rd/4th and short sneaks.

    • Michael James

      Fully agree. Yes, I don’t like the Ravens, but I do have a lot of respect for that franchise, their way of playing and even some of their fans. None of that applies to Cincy. They are just loud and whiny.

    • #7

      What a weird complaint after a game like today

    • Chad Weiss

      Alu alu, and gay both winners, Tomlin,Bryant,and refs losers

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Not trying start waves after a sweet game, but I’m putting Martavis Bryant on the losers list. He has to show us a friggin sign! Let me feel your friggin pulse! You still want this, right!? I’m not giving up on buddy, but he was supposed to be the missing piece!

    • John

      Good point. You tend to have a good red zone offense when you have a high quality TE in the middle or a big WR that knows how to use his body. We are 0-2 on those unfortunately. The shifty RB out of the backfield helps. Bell is a quality pass catcher but he isn’t quite that. Or the OL can run block great and we can run it in. Still hoping for improvement but maybe missing a piece or two.

    • Neither was Dion Sanders, that didn’t stop him from making it to the HoF. And he played in the run first era.

      Not comparing Burns to Sanders, just saying.

    • Sdale

      Romo had an interesting observation about the 3rd/4th and short plays…they were all run out of the same/similar formation. That’s one reason I would call out Haley for not closing these guys out. We’re just not taking advantage of having a multiple threat offense if we’re in that formation.

    • Lambert58

      Fort missed that TD.

    • #7

      Yeah I agree. He’s been disappointing so far. Hopefully he gets it going in December and January.

    • Taylor Williams

      Looks like the old Steel curtain I fell in love with. First round picks doing their job.

      I’ve been blaming the offense this entire year. The D is top 5. No excuses this year.

    • francesco

      Sean Davis has surpassed Artie Burns in my mind.
      Steelers still having problems in the red zone and stopping the other teams once in the redzone.

    • Michael Pennant

      Ben did not get sacked. running game 150+ yards, what’s the problem? Stop the damn nitpicking and give the opponent some credit especially against backups.

    • Big Joe

      Yeah, it was Fort that blew the coverage on the 2nd TD. But once the D stayedin their lanes and protected their gaps, man what a 2nd half job. Proud of them

    • Taylor Williams

      Haley isn’t using him correctly. He’s a YAC guy.
      Throw him slants and curls.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Yeah, like alot of ppl said already we need to let him run some slants to work the middle of the field! He has to much talent!

    • Sdale

      Second game in a row that Matakevich blew that play. Both he and Fort bit on the run, but it was exactly the same play that Dirty Red was burned on last week.

    • On a day when the Steelers are 15 point victors, someone says Tomlin should still be on the losers list, mind blowing…

    • #7

      I’m far from a Tomlin mark but a loser? Today? No.

    • ND_Steel

      Loser…TD Celebration…Hide and Go Seek…with the goal post…SMH….

    • Mike C.

      Winner: Steelers medical report. Almost halfway through the season and the lineup is mostly intact (knock on wood). With all of the recent playoff runs that have been derailed due to injuries to key players, I’m really stoked regarding their health.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      True, but obviously he’s not showing it in practice either, because JuJu taking snaps!

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Deep pass on a third and one? Todd Haley needs to be run out of town. I’m so sick of this. FIRE HIM!!

    • StolenUpVotes

      When Burns’ is scoring TDs and on a HOF trajectory due to him absolutely locking guys down I’ll put a little more stock in that comment. DBs are pass first players, but they play an important role in run fits. Guy has to start playing football at some point.

    • WB Tarleton

      40 year old Tom Brady does them almost every week.

    • Michael Pennant

      Let’s look to next years draft to strengthen some weaknesses. QB if available, if not TE, LB, RB and speed.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Loser: Vontaze Burfict who with his antics could see his season cut short. Hehehehehehe.

    • #7

      The team should be disbanded

    • And when he gets hurt, the NE fans will be wondering why they still let him do it.

      But aside from that, his injury history is much, much less substantial then Ben’s.

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      No, Ben needs to be calling his own plays

    • JT

      Ben not taking the check dahns. Put Golden in on 3rd and short.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Not sure about the HB but agree with the rest.

    • Taylor Williams

      I’ll take a new OC. And safety before RB.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      agreed except for toml8n

    • Pack

      I want to really applaud Butler with his half time adjustment defense was playing light out I the second half. I would definely put him on my winners list.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      so he can pass it every down…no thank you

    • Whatever man, some guys will nitpick everything, even in dominant wins. Let me ask you a question, how much of this season have you enjoyed so far? Because you are here every Sunday night complaining about something…

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Another loser is Tomlin and Shazier. Shazier was out of position a lot, and that’s tomlins fault.

      I say we move Shazier to safety or to tight end that’ll free him up to roam the field like Troy (rip) did.

      Do that and we’ll go undefeated on the way to #7!!!!

    • #7

      Maybe the Steelers weren’t lying when they said they know how to beat the Pats. The way you beat them is with better players.

    • Pack

      😂😂😂😂😂 thank you

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      You’re right. Last thing I wanna see is Ben with the ball in his hands in crucial situations.

      And that’s on Haley.

    • Ross McCorkle

      Idk if we were watching the same game? Shazier had a bunch of great plays. Tomlin did nothing wrong. Will steelers nation ever be satisfied?