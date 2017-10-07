Steelers Vs. Jaguars 2017 Week 5: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Week 5
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1)
Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET
Site: Heinz Field (64,800) • Pittsburgh, Pa.
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)
Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Rich Gannon (analyst)
Coverage Map:
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
Odds Line: Steelers -7.5
Trends:
Jacksonville is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games
Jacksonville is 3-12 SU in its last 15 games
The total has gone OVER in 6 of Jacksonville’s last 8 games
Jacksonville is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games on the road
Jacksonville is 3-22 SU in its last 25 games on the road
Jacksonville is 11-5 ATS in its last 16 games when playing Pittsburgh
Jacksonville is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
Jacksonville is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Jacksonville’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is 12-2 SU in its last 14 games
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games
Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home
Pittsburgh is 5-11 ATS in its last 16 games when playing Jacksonville
Pittsburgh is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games when playing at home against Jacksonville
Pittsburgh is 2-5 SU in its last 7 games when playing at home against Jacksonville
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing at home against Jacksonville
Jaguars Injuries:
LB Lerentee McCray (knee) – Out
C Brandon Linder (illness) – Out
WR Jaelen Strong (hamstring) – Out
WR Marqise Lee (ribs) – Questionable
S Jarrod Wilson (shoulder) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries
T Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) – Doubtful
WR Martavis Bryant – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 8)