Steelers Vs. Jaguars 2017 Week 5: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Week 5

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1)

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Site: Heinz Field (64,800) • Pittsburgh, Pa.

Playing Surface: Natural Grass





TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Rich Gannon (analyst)

Coverage Map:

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

Odds Line: Steelers -7.5

Trends:

Jacksonville is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games

Jacksonville is 3-12 SU in its last 15 games

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Jacksonville’s last 8 games

Jacksonville is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

Jacksonville is 3-22 SU in its last 25 games on the road

Jacksonville is 11-5 ATS in its last 16 games when playing Pittsburgh

Jacksonville is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

Jacksonville is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Jacksonville’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is 12-2 SU in its last 14 games

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games

Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

Pittsburgh is 5-11 ATS in its last 16 games when playing Jacksonville

Pittsburgh is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games when playing at home against Jacksonville

Pittsburgh is 2-5 SU in its last 7 games when playing at home against Jacksonville

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing at home against Jacksonville

Jaguars Injuries:

LB Lerentee McCray (knee) – Out

C Brandon Linder (illness) – Out

WR Jaelen Strong (hamstring) – Out

WR Marqise Lee (ribs) – Questionable

S Jarrod Wilson (shoulder) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries

T Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) – Doubtful

WR Martavis Bryant – Questionable

Weather:







Game Release: