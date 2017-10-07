Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Jaguars 2017 Week 5: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

    By Dave Bryan October 7, 2017 at 02:45 pm


    2017 Week 5

    Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1)

    Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

    Site: Heinz Field (64,800) • Pittsburgh, Pa.

    Playing Surface: Natural Grass


    TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)

    Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Rich Gannon (analyst)

    Coverage Map:

    Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

    Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

    Odds Line: Steelers -7.5

    Trends:

    Jacksonville is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games
    Jacksonville is 3-12 SU in its last 15 games
    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Jacksonville’s last 8 games
    Jacksonville is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games on the road
    Jacksonville is 3-22 SU in its last 25 games on the road
    Jacksonville is 11-5 ATS in its last 16 games when playing Pittsburgh
    Jacksonville is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
    Jacksonville is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Jacksonville’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

    Pittsburgh is 12-2 SU in its last 14 games
    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games
    Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home
    Pittsburgh is 5-11 ATS in its last 16 games when playing Jacksonville
    Pittsburgh is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games when playing at home against Jacksonville
    Pittsburgh is 2-5 SU in its last 7 games when playing at home against Jacksonville
    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing at home against Jacksonville

    Jaguars Injuries:

    LB Lerentee McCray (knee) – Out
    C Brandon Linder (illness) – Out
    WR Jaelen Strong (hamstring) – Out
    WR Marqise Lee (ribs) – Questionable
    S Jarrod Wilson (shoulder) – Questionable

    Steelers Injuries

    T Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) – Doubtful
    WR Martavis Bryant – Questionable

    Weather:



    Game Release:

    vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 8)

