    Steelers Vs. Jaguars: Inactives For Week 5

    By Dave Bryan October 8, 2017 at 10:30 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for Sunday’s Week 5 home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and it includes tackle Marcus Gilbert, who ended the week listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury.

    Gilbert, who originally injured his hamstring in Week 2, practiced fully on Wednesday this past week. However, after failing to practice on Thursday and Friday it was evident he would miss a third consecutive game. With Gilbert sidelined, Chris Hubbard will once again start in his place at right tackle.

    The Steelers other six inactive players are considered healthy scratches this week and they are quarterback Joshua Dobbs, tackle Jerald Hawkins, defensive tackle Daniel McCullers, cornerback Brian Allen, wide receiver Eli Rogers and outside linebacker James Harrison.

    This makes two weeks in a row that Rogers and Harrison have both been inactive. With Rogers down again this week fellow wide receiver Justin Hunter gets a helmet.

    Safety Mike Mitchell returns to the field this week after missing the team’s Week 4 game with a hamstring injury. It was the first game he’s missed during his time with the Steelers.


    Steelers Inactive Players

    QB Joshua Dobbs
    DT Daniel McCullers
    T Jerald Hawkins
    T Marcus Gilbert
    CB Brian Allen
    WR Eli Rogers
    OLB James Harrison

    Jaguars Inactive Players

    LB Lerentee McCray
    C Brandon Linder
    WR Jaelen Strong
    RB T.J. Yeldon
    OL Josh Walker
    S Jarrod Wilson
    OL William Poehls

    • Chris92021

      Good call, Steeler Depot. Sigh. I knew James Harrison was supposed to be the insurance policy and of course, you never want to actually use the insurance policy until is absolutely necessary. Well, if it means fresh legs after Thanksgiving to give us a consistent pass rush in the final stretch, all the better.

    • CP72

      Yeah I think people see it as a slap in the face to Deebo. Truth is it’s probably more of Watt and Chickillo have exceeded expectations.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Keeping moats active over deebo? Hmmmm.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      But moats over deebo?

    • CP72

      If Deebo is behind Chickillo for defensive snaps your 4th linebacker has to log some special teams snaps.

    • Stairway7

      I don’t Agee with that. Jacksonville runs the ball a lot and Debo is a better tackler than Moats.

    • Alex Kozora

      STs

    • pittfan

      aarrgghh, wanna see some deebo.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Special teams

      The same reason Gooden still has a job.

    • CP72

      Special teams is a big reason we lost the Bears game.

    • Rocksolid20

      Moats isn’t getting defensive snaps anyway so
      no benefit to Debo taking his spot . Moats is a ST asset
      and can play ILB in a pinch . Debo can only play outside
      and long snapper . LOL .

    • Jaybird

      Chris , I’m not so sure the Steelers are “saving” Harrison till after Turkey day. He isn’t going to just start playing at an elite level after not playing much in the preseason and not at all in the first 4 games – just ask Lev Bell how hard it is to get into game shape.
      Barring injuries , we may not see Deebo play much any more. It’s not how you want to see a legend go out , but don’t you think the writing is on the wall?

    • Chris92021

      You might be right. Yeah, it’s not like you can just turn it on and off like I see in the NBA all the time. I think we are going to carry Harrison on the roster all season with the hopes that we never have to use him, which is fine but man, it is weird seeing Deebo being inactive as a healthy scratch.

    • Smitty 6788

      I understand Moats plays ST but to sit JH against the power running Jags just don’t seem smart to me…