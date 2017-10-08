Steelers Vs. Jaguars: Inactives For Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for Sunday’s Week 5 home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and it includes tackle Marcus Gilbert, who ended the week listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Gilbert, who originally injured his hamstring in Week 2, practiced fully on Wednesday this past week. However, after failing to practice on Thursday and Friday it was evident he would miss a third consecutive game. With Gilbert sidelined, Chris Hubbard will once again start in his place at right tackle.

The Steelers other six inactive players are considered healthy scratches this week and they are quarterback Joshua Dobbs, tackle Jerald Hawkins, defensive tackle Daniel McCullers, cornerback Brian Allen, wide receiver Eli Rogers and outside linebacker James Harrison.

This makes two weeks in a row that Rogers and Harrison have both been inactive. With Rogers down again this week fellow wide receiver Justin Hunter gets a helmet.

Safety Mike Mitchell returns to the field this week after missing the team’s Week 4 game with a hamstring injury. It was the first game he’s missed during his time with the Steelers.





Jaguars Inactive Players

LB Lerentee McCray

C Brandon Linder

WR Jaelen Strong

RB T.J. Yeldon

OL Josh Walker

S Jarrod Wilson

OL William Poehls