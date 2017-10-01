Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs Ravens: Winners/Losers

    By Alex Kozora October 1, 2017 at 03:38 pm


    Beating the Baltimore Ravens and it feels so good. Recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers’ winners/losers.

    WINNERS

    Le’Veon Bell – Bell looked like the guy we’ve always known. His 186 yards from scrimmage is a career high against the Ravens’ physical defense. Credit to blocking who helped open things up but Bell ran with burst, physicality, and his trademark patience. That’ll make him, and fans, feel a whole lot better moving forward.

    Mike Hilton – Hilton’s coming out party. He’s been the full-time slot receiver since Week Two but today was his best game. Three tackles, a sack, and a pick. Coaching staff identified the talent last year and it’s paid off.

    Ryan Shazier – Shazier can be hit and miss but today was much more of the former. While the Ravens were able to rip off a couple nice runs, Shazier was a constant backfield headache. Tackling much cleaner after missing a team-high four in last week’s debacle. He had another INT, which was a fantastic play we’re breaking down in the morning, and his tip created Hilton’s pick. Great day.


    JuJu Smith-Schuster Eli Rogers is going to have a tough time getting a helmet again. It feels like JuJu has better chemistry with Roethlisberger than Rogers has ever shown on a consistent basis. Everything is on time and Smith-Schuster has shown the ability to work well in scramble drills. He’s also quick to the tuck and gets upfield, a crucial trait for a slot receiver.

    Involved in the blocking game again, he decelerated an OLB on Bell’s first TD. Lot of fun to watch. With some sweet celebrations, too.

    Sean Davis – The first play may have been his worst, it looks like he was in the wrong on the big run to start things, but Davis was steady the rest of the way. Doing a better job of coming to balance as a tackler while still dishing out a blow. Five tackles, a pass breakup, and the Ravens didn’t get the chance to go over the top in the passing game.

    Cam Heyward – Heyward feasted on LG James Hurst, a man who surely hates playing against the Steelers. A pair of sacks and a forced fumble is definitely the right way to bounce back from last week’s loss. He’s still the anchor of that defensive line.

    TJ Watt – Watt wasn’t as dominate as some of the other names on this list but it was good to have him back. He was impressive in coverage, forcing one third down incompletion, played the run well, and check out his effort on the 50 yard run Baltimore ripped off. Chased it from the farside and ended up making the tackle.

    Ramon Foster – First, for not being penalized, the only starting linemen who can state that claim. But he blocked well too, being used as the backside puller just as often as David DeCastro to leas the way for Bell, including on his first TD. Foster pulled back-to-back plays. As steady as they come and today proved it.

    LOSERS

    OL Penalties – It’s hard to put a blanket statement to the offensive line for everything.  DeCastro and Foster created running lanes. But the penalties were frequent and costly. Six in total with Chris Hubbard and DeCastro being flagged twice. Alejandro Villanueva’s headbutt was idiotic and uncharacteristic. Also…probably painful.

    They doubled the number of penalties from the first three weeks in one game.

    JJ Wilcox – Wilcox wasn’t terrible but man, his ability to fill the alley is ugly. Got stiff-armed by Alex Collins on a 50 yard run one week after getting stiff-armed by Jordan Howard on a similar play. He’ll throw his weight around but you want to talk about some bad angles…Wilcox has struggled. Finished the day with a pair of tackles.

    Chris Boswell/Jordan Berry – Not the best day for the specialists. Boswell booted one from 49 yards out but hooked a 44 yarder wide left. Berry averaged 37.5 yards per punt, only one of those falling inside the 20. Better days ahead for those two.

    Vance McDonald – He seemed to do a decent job as a blocker but had another drop, a particularly bad one too, and still hasn’t caught a pass all year. One was negated by a DeCastro hold.

     

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • DarthYinzer

      26-9 seems like a dominating win…but it was’nt. STILL way too many penalties, came out flat as a pancake from halftime. Luckily the ravens are not a good offensive team.

    • CP72

      Mike Hilton is what Golson was supposed to be.

      Welcome back Lev Bell and the running game!!

    • Can’t argue with this list. Lot’s of good stuff happened today, but there is still some kinks to work out.

      Overall, I’m happy with the 17 point victory in Baltimore.

    • #7

      Uh. Yes. It was. Baltimore was never within a score the entire 2nd half.

    • CP72

      Yep take a W in Baltimore in any way, shape, or form…..

    • NinjaMountie

      I agree again. You’ll take heat for Davis, though.

    • Chris92021

      Loser: me for thinking our struggles were going to continue in M&T. I haven’t been this happy about being wrong in a while.

      I still don’t trust Big Ben on the road and Todd Haley, Keith Butler, and Danny Smith to come up with the best game plan for each of their units but today was a bold statement. We won in Baltimore for the first time in 5 years. I am going to enjoy eating crow for the rest of the week.

    • #7

      Bell is washed up right?

    • StolenUpVotes

      My man Mike Hilton doing work

    • CP72

      Rosie Nix could maybe get a vote or two.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Take away one long run and a BS int ruling and this game is never even in question.

    • Some of the bad stuff is still Steelers beating Steelers. The Penalties, especially from the O line but overall need to be halved and the run defense can’t give up explosive plays.

    • nicolaisim

      McDonald belongs in the losers column for the drops, but his blocking was outstanding.

    • Roberto Vaquero Bazán

      I was about to name it, What a difference make The i formation wit Nix blocking!

    • MP

      Loser: Todd Haley. Just because he drove me nuts.

    • Bradys_Dad

      Yes we won, yes the LBs did an above average job but I still call out Coach Joey for not giving Deebo his reps. What are you afraid of Joey? Is JH going to further minimize your legacy? Do you have a personal beef with JH? C’mon man, let the fiercest warrior on that D play ball! Where’s that Joey that once got on a Baltimore bus and called out the opponent? In my book, Joey is a loser again – whether win or lose. OK, feel free to trash me now.

    • John Noh

      Losers: Zebras. I still don’t get that “Int”.

    • StolenUpVotes

      JH didn’t have a helmet today

    • #7

      I don’t disagree. It was far from perfection, but did you read the game thread? A 17 point victory AT BALTIMORE was treated like a 30 point loss against Sam Houston St.

    • CP72

      Yeah there’s some splaning to do on that one.

    • Chris92021

      He still needs to be replaced ASAP. I am getting tired of the team winning in spite of him.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Goodell has instructed referees to make calls against Steelers to keep the base captivated,

    • Nunya

      Winner: me for not having to listen to crap from Ravens fans the next couple weeks!

    • steeltown

      Love this Hilton kid. And Davis looked much improved.

      Our DL is looking dominant

    • treeher

      We won … not because we’re that good, but because the Rats are that bad.

    • I don’t need to see it. Posters on here have unrealistic expectations. They want the Steelers to win 50+ to 0 every week. I don’t know why…

      I agree this game was never in question.

    • Rocksolid20

      They trashed a beat up , patched together Ravens OL .

    • Bradys_Dad

      My point exactly – this is BS.

    • #7

      Loser: The meatball Bengals fan sitting behind us today giddy after blowing out Cleveland and thinking his team has a shot.

    • CP72

      Yeah Heyward, Tuiit, and Hargrave are really a handful.

    • MP

      Just drove me nuts all day. Especially the runs on 3d and Calcutta.

    • steeltown

      Minus last weeks game, they’ve looked great.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Pouncey winner I saw him pull couple of times and do some good things

    • Bryan Ischo

      Loser: James Harrison’s already bruised ego. Did he even play a snap?

    • dhorst88

      At this point, I don’t really care because all bets are off against the Rats. I’m just happy we got the win today!

    • steeltown

      Actually inactive… such a crime

    • dhorst88

      kinda ironic

    • dhorst88

      ALWAYS

    • CP72

      People might have to come to grips with the fact that Deebo is the 4th best OLB on this team and doesn’t play special teams.

    • Bryan Ischo

      It’s criminal that they’re sending him out with a whimper instead of a bang.

    • John Westbrook

      Where is Todd Haley at on the loser list. 2nd half was terrible.

    • WilliamSekinger

      He was also ill on Friday and missed practice because of it.

    • Not BS, the young guys are playing well enough to make Harrison sit a bit. That’s a good thing. No longer is a 39 year old LBer the best we have. I love Harrison for his contributions to this team over the years, but father time is undeafeated.

    • NinjaMountie

      Wait!! We won? I couldn’t tell as I got all my info from the game thread. 🙂

    • CP72

      Not if Ben hits a wide open Bryant…..

    • steeltown

      I would’ve sat Moats over Harrison

    • #7

      “The worst 3-1 team in football history”

    • Rusted Out

      Yea a run on 3rd down in a 3 wr set. Sent a wideout in motion then ran stretch to the other side??? WTF?

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Me too. I’ll admit, I picked Baltimore to win in my FB pool. Same on me.

    • It’s unreal…

    • RickM

      I thought it was a good team effort and a pretty easy win. I’ll never criticize a 17-point win on the road. And we gained a game on the Patriots, a major bonus.

    • NinjaMountie

      How dare we not win by 70 points

    • Bastiat

      I believe Harrison has the flu. He was scratched because he is ill.

    • CP72

      You can’t cause the 4th OLB has to contribute on special teams….only so many helmets.

    • steeltown

      I hope that was the case

    • WilliamSekinger

      I’ll take a 3-1 record after 3 of 4 games on the road no matter how the games are won. I had the Steelers 2-2 to start the season. road games have been this team’s kryptonite for years.

    • Rusted Out

      Agreed, and he is still very under utilized IMO.

    • If we got fans crying over this victory, I wonder how bad the Pats fans are taking their loss…

    • WilliamSekinger

      Meteorites are falling in Boston I’ve heard.

    • steeltown

      Moats doesnt play on ST as much as he used to… maybe im wrong this week but…

    • NinjaMountie

      They probably aren’t stressed at all.

    • CP72

      Good point tough to win on the road.

    • #7

      No it’s more like “how dare we not win by 70 points, have 800 yards of total offense, limit the other team to -60 and beat them so badly the entire team folds up operations afterward”

    • steeltown

      And 2-0 in the division

    • Bravo!

    • StolenUpVotes

      The Pats and Jets have the same record after the first month of football………moral of the story? It is early. Expecting this team to be a finished product starting at week 1 is being openly ignorant.

    • Steve Johnson

      I still like Wilcox over Mitchell; Vance McDonald = 1st/2nd Rd TE next April. I like what Tuitt and Heyward did, but the Run Defense should also be on the losers list.

    • RickM

      How about the times he did hit Bryant with some great throws 20 yards down the field. Oh, I forgot, those don’t count with 50% of this fanbase.

    • Danny Porter

      You forgot Haley is the losers list

    • StolenUpVotes

      Why? Take away one explosive run and that team has a whopping 39 yards on 14 carries……does this team need to find a way to limit the explosive runs? Absolutely, but to slap them on the losers list over one play when the rest of the body of work painted a much different picture is silly

    • Completely agree. Still it’s fun to see the Pats loose. Their defense might be the worst that Belichick has ever fielded.

    • StolenUpVotes

      lol

    • Tim Zernick

      Winning in Baltimore, got to love it.

    • #7

      AB had a rare stinker. He cost the team 3 points with that INT ( although dubious) and another 2 with a drop on the 2 point play. I think he’s earned a pass though. But so has Ben and so has Bell, although the latter 2 don’t seem to get a pass from much of the fan base here.

    • Bradys_Dad

      I won’t argue intelligent logic. You are correct. However the games are long and the ROLB position gets gassed quite a bit. I see no reason to not slide in a healthy JH in Q4 and let him wreak havoc with his strength and experience readily available. It’s not like the opposition is going to bring in a second string LT that can handle his rush. Yes I am a JH fan through and through and my commentary is bit more emotional than logical but this game isn’t 100% logical either.

    • Kevin Reich

      Ben looks like just a guy. Middle of the pack QB. It’s going to be tough to win a Superbowl if he doesn’t play better.

    • SilverSteel

      The Pats loss makes this win double sweet.

    • capehouse

      I didn’t agree at first either but it goes back to the old saying, the ground can’t cause a fumble but it can cause an incompletion. Just turned out that incompletion was an interception.

    • RickM

      It gets so old. He puts up 164 yards passing in the first half as we scoot to an easy 19-0 lead and his critics just pay attention to the 2nd half when Haley took the O out of their rhythm with his conservative play calling. Ben had a terrible day in Chicago IMO, but he played much better and smarter today.

    • Michael Conrad

      Berry is not very good. Can’t believe we can never find a punter better then him.

    • John Phillips

      Hilton – slot corner, not receiver

    • Ken Krampert

      Nix was solid on the sweep blocking today. Haden is terrible in run support. Still not sure about this secondary. They appear better, but we have played very anemic pass offenses.

    • JohnB

      Tuitt is an understated winner

    • AndyR34

      I can’t exactly disagree, but…I was expecting a loss, so I’m grateful for a less then stellar win.

    • That is and outlandish statement. Berry is the pest punter we’ve had since maybe Chris Gardocki, besides we won a Super Bowl with Mitch Berger…

    • RickM

      Agree, I thought it would be another 4th quarter rally and win by Brady. But Carolina drove down the field late and Gano delivered the dagger with his final 47-yarder. Fantastic!

    • StolenUpVotes

      It is ridiculous. This was a defense that had forced 8 INTs heading into today. The only one they got off our guy was some BS interpretation of the NFL catch rule. Ben did a good job being patient. He made plays when they were there and he checked it down when they weren’t…….you know just like those who constantly criticize him want him to lol

    • AndyR34

      I like my crow with horseradish and a side of habaneros.

    • capehouse

      What was wrong with Mitch? Very good punter, plus he played at Colorado with a lot of future Steelers.