The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Chiefs Game Recap, Bryant Trade Request Report & More

Season 8, Episode 34 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get right to recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday road win over the previously unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs.

We start walking through the game in this show and make sure to talk about the play of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and running back Le’Veon Bell on Sunday. We see if we can remember all of Roethlisberger’s incompletions in the game and discuss how the Steelers offense ran when an offensive lineman was on the move.

The Steelers offense still has problems finishing drives and thus we talk about one of their failed red zone trips in addition to a few failed third down conversions.

Sunday’s game featured quite a few bone-head plays by the Steelers so we discuss those and that includes the big penalty by safety Mike Mitchell to close out the third quarter.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a poor decision to not go for a field goal in the fourth quarter so we make sure to discuss that in addition to the Steelers defense giving up some big plays late.





Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant apparently has asked to be traded so David and I close out this show with our thoughts on that topic.

There’s a lot to cover in this podcast so please excuse us for running a little bit long.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

