The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Chiefs Preview With Adam Teicher, Tomlin Tuesday Recap & More

Season 8, Episode 32 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get right to giving our final thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and our concern level heading into the team’s Week 6 road game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

We move on to talk more about what’s not right with Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger so far this season and throw out a few changes on offense that could potentially get him back on track again.

Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers will likely return to the field on Sunday after being benched the last two games so David and I discuss how he and rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster might ultimately be used on Sunday against the Chiefs.

We wrap up the first segment by talking a little bit about what Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say during his Tuesday press conference and check in quickly with what the Cleveland Browns are currently doing at the quarterback position.

In the second half of the show, David and I are joined once again by Adam Teicher, who covers the Chiefs for ESPN.com. As usual, we get the thoughts of our guest on the upcoming game and Adam gives his insights on the Chiefs offensive, defensive and special teams units along with what he things might happen Sunday in Kansas City.





If you are not already doing so, pleased make sure to follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamTeicher

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

