The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Lions Game Recap, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Matthew Stafford & More

Season 8, Episode 40 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night road win over the Detroit Lions. We start with going over the team’s inactive list in addition to talking about the fee injuries suffered during the game.

We move on to start breaking down the Steelers win over the Lions but pause a little while to look back at the amazing week that rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had.

David and I talk about the play of the Steelers offense Sunday night in Detroit and that includes discussing the performance of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the few missed plays that were left on the field.

Was not having tight end Vance McDonald Sunday night a big deal? We discuss that topic and point out how the Steelers running game wasn’t up to par against the Lions.

While the Steelers defense didn’t allow the Lions to score a touchdown Sunday night, they did give up quite a few passing yards and way too many explosive plays. We try to place blame on a few of those.





We discuss several induvial defensive performances from Sunday night and make sure to give Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford some well-deserved praise for his play in the game as well.

We discuss several key plays and calls in from that game in addition to everything else.

David and I close out this Monday show with a look at the Steelers second half schedule.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

