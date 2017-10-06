Todd Haley Understands Antonio Brown’s Sideline Tantrum Against Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown apologized on Wednesday for his sideline temper tantrum that he had during his team’s Sunday road win over the Baltimore Ravens and offensive coordinator Todd Haley let it be known on Thursday during his weekly session with the media that he’s over what happened as well.

“I just knew he was worked up and tried to calm him down a little bit, but guys are competitive and passionate,” Haley said Thursday when asked what his immediate reaction was to Brown’s Sunday antics. “It kind of got away at that point, and it seems to have worked itself out. ”

Haley was then asked how he handles those situations when they do happen.

“You just try to understand that guys are passionate and want to contribute and want to make plays and there’s going to be some emotion out there,” Haley said. “I’ve been one of the emotional ones at different times, so I’m understanding of it.”

Brown, as you all know by now, threw his sideline temper tantrum on Sunday after Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger failed to throw him the football when he was wide-open on a third and short play during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Ravens. Roethlisberger made it known this past Tuesday that his read of the Ravens defense on that play dictated that he look away from Brown and on Thursday, Haley agreed that his quarterback, and every other key offensive player for that matter, did what they were supposed to do.





“Everybody did what they were supposed to do. It’s just that Eric Weddle is very good at disguise and held for a long time, even started back into a certain look that pushed Ben [Roethlisberger’s] read to other spots,” Haley explained of the play. “So, everybody really did what we were supposed to do. We went into that game on the road against a good defense in a tough place to play. The punt was OK. So A.B. was upset he didn’t make a play, but everybody did what they were supposed to do.”

With the mini Steelers drama now perceivably over, it will be interesting to see how Brown is able to respond this coming Sunday when his team host the 2-2 Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field. The Jaguars pass defense is currently regarded as one of, if not the best, in the league entering Sunday’s game and that unit is bolstered by two very good cornerbacks in Jalen Ramsey And A.J. Bouye.

According to Pro Football Focus, Ramsey and Bouye have been targeted a combined 43 times through four games and have allowed just 18 receptions for 213 yards and no touchdowns. The two cornerbacks have combined to intercept three passes on the season as well.

Brown enters Sunday’s game against the Jaguars with 30 receptions for 388 yards and that’s good for second place in the NFL in both statistical categories.