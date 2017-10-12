Hot Topics

    Tomlin Was Right: Jaguars Did Stack The Box, Dare Steelers To Throw

    By Matthew Marczi October 12, 2017 at 10:00 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers’ gameplan on offense against the Jaguars ended up being much different than what they were hoping to do, needless to say, because they quickly fell behind in the third quarter with a pair of pick sixes. After that, they turned exclusively to three-receiver sets, and mostly no-huddle, in a futile hope to get back into the game.

    But there is an extremely stark contrast between the personnel packages that they ran through the first third of the down in comparison to the remaining 40 minutes, which began late in the second quarter in the two-minute offense.

    Outside of the final three plays of the game, which were simply three carries to try to end their misery in a 30-9 defeat, the Steelers ran fifty-seven (57) consecutive plays out of the 11 personnel package, spanning from the beginning of their first possession under the two-minute warning in the second quarter through Ben Roethlisberger’s final interception.

    Prior to that, they ran that personnel package just six times out of 21 plays run in the first quarter and into the first five minutes of the second quarter. They put on the running game personnel, to be sure, including seven snaps with just one receiver on the field.

    But Roethlisberger and Mike Tomlin were right. The Jaguars were set up to stop the run. On those first 21 plays, the Jaguars had no fewer than eight players in the box on all but seven snaps, and many of those snaps featured the Steelers using run-heavy personnel in five-wide sets. On one snap, they bunched Le’Veon Bell, Jesse James, and Vance McDonald all together on the right side as receivers.


    When looking at the actual numbers, it does make more sense why the Steelers didn’t run the ball more than they did, even early in the game. Six times they had nine players in the box. Four times they ran the ball. It worked the first time, gaining 10 yards, but then it was just four, and then minus-two, and then zero. So the next time they saw nine in the box, they threw, twice—the second being picked off.

    The Jaguars had eight or more in the box 21 times in the game, all but five of those snaps coming in the first half. Discounting the three runs at the end of the game, they ran the ball seven out of 18 times facing a loaded box.

    The rest of the snaps produced a false start, an interception, two throwaways, a batted pass, two additional incompletions, a scramble, and three completions—of 13, 15, and 49 yards. So that was something of a mixed bag.

    Where Roethlisberger was successful was when he faced a six-man box. Outside of an interception—on which his wide receiver was tripped over the feet of the underneath coverage—and a sack, he completed 20 of 28 passes with one throwaway, though only for 157 yards. None of them failed to convert on third down, however, and 17 of the 20 completions were successful plays. A 28-yard touchdown pass was also taken away because of a hold.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Makes a ton of sense from the Jags perspective.

    • falconsaftey43

      Thanks Marczi. Further reason I hate when people just look at the run/pass ratio at the end of the game and say the offense did a poor job or it was a poor game plan. So much more to the story.

    • D-Ville Tommy

      It still doesn’t explain why the Steelers didn’t have success throwing the ball. Granted, our QB had a really bad day at the office, but with the talent level and options available for this offense, the OC should have been able to design some routes to expose them on intermediate-deep routes.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I can understand this to a point. But part of coaching is finding a way to challenge them against the run (their weakness), rather than acquiescing to becoming one-dimentional and only passing (their defensive strength). Then you’re just playing their game (at home, no less) instead of your own. Had it never occurred to the coaches that the Jags were stacking the box to discourage the run because…they were vulnerable there?

      Personally, I would have put run heavy drives together—again and again—just to smack the Jacksonville defenders in the mouth. Actually make them stop the run…and stop the run…and stop the run. Throw Conner in now and again like against Baltimore to see if they can keep up.

    • pittfan

      Check out Alex’s video addressing this very question.

    • D C T

      well said!

    • falconsaftey43

      Well it’s a lot of things. Pass pro wasn’t very good (JAX pass rush is no joke). Ben did simply miss on some throws. WRs weren’t always winning their one on one routes (Their CBs are really good too). Their LBs are freaking fast, and had no problem crowding the line, then dropping back into coverage.

      They did move the ball well when they threw it (2 minute drill to end the half, went hurry up to start second half). They just failed in Redzone. Then pick 6’s came and it was all over.

    • falconsaftey43

      Well they tried to stick with the run just like Marczi said. They used heavy personnel most of the time to start the game. But their runs were unsuccessful and put them behind the chains, so they had to pass. Before the 2 minute drill they Ran 9, passed 9 when not in 3rd and long. At least 3 of those passes where screens/shovels to Bell. They tried to run the ball.

      Then to start the 2nd half they went hurry up and threw the ball, and it worked, getting them down to the goaline. I’m not sure what else you guys want.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Yes, but the end result is the Steelers allowing a weak run defense to succeed on the road. They made the Jaguars’ defense easy. The ran Bell only 14 times. The Jaguars were BEGGING the Steelers to throw, because that’s what they defend against well. And, to me, the Steelers gave in far too easily. Why let your visiting opponent dictate the game?

      In fact, the Jaguars did exactly what the Steelers couldn’t do or refused to do. They are a running team, and they ran the ball. Instead of daring them to throw (their weakness), the Steelers allowed them to do the one thing they do well.

    • falconsaftey43

      When specifically in the game did you want them to run more. I get it, you see 15 runs, 55 passes and it looks really unbalanced. But when, within the game did you want them to run more. The only example anyone’s actually thrown out there is the 2nd half redzone where they threw it 3 time. Ok, but outside of that, I don’t really see much more of an opportunity to run.

    • Rocky Stonecipher

      The Jags run D really isnt as bad as everyone is trying to make it out to be. They got gashed on a handfull of really long runs, which has really skewed their ranking. other than those few long runs, they have been relatively stout against the run.

      Everyone wants to blame the Steelers for not running more, and refusing to give credit to the Jags D for committing and doing a good job of shutting down the Steelers run game

    • falconsaftey43

      everything is always the Steelers fault, obviously all other teams are terrible and incapable of adjusting.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      The Steelers didn’t show a willingness to pound the run UNTIL it succeeded. That is my point. Even if that meant stalling an offensive drive to do it. (Because, let’s be honest., throwing to Ramsey was an even worse prospect.) Test all areas of that line. Find the best matchup. Pull from both sides. Experiment with double teams. Motion Bell out wide to tire out the linebacker covering him over and OVER. Run reverses and sweeps. Fatigue those players in the box.

      Again, since when do the Steelers allow a visiting team to write the game script?

      The Jags are not built to stop the run, but the Steelers let them get away with it too easily. Imagine if the Steelers dropped seven into coverage every time they faced Brady. You don’t think Tom is going to throw? Of course he is.

    • falconsaftey43

      Again, give me a time in the game where you wanted that to happen. That’s all I’m asking. WHEN should they have run more?