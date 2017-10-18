Vince Williams Calls TJ Watt The ‘Most NFL Ready Rookie I’ve Seen’

Social media can be a distraction. It can certainly be divisive. But sometimes, it’s just awesome. Today was one of those days. Vince Williams did a Q&A with Steelers’ Nation on all his teammates. In particular, he praised T.J. Watt, calling him the most NFL ready rookie he’s ever seen.

Most NFL ready rookie I've seen. Polished, very serious. Sack dance needs work looks kinda stiff 😂 https://t.co/GEQx3KLHnC — Vincenzo Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) October 18, 2017

Let’s just hope Watt has more chances to practice that dance. While Watt may have cooled down a bit from a hot start, a groin injury didn’t help matters, he’s tied for second on the team with three sacks. He’s also played a high volume of snaps, something most rookie aren’t capable of doing, and surely a testament to Williams’ statement.





Some info on other players.

On newest Steeler Joe Haden.

Cool Joe. Joe fits right in, I feel like he's secretly been a Steeler his whole career. He also could start his own flight club shoe game 🔥🔥 https://t.co/beXTbpma1n — Vincenzo Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) October 18, 2017

Old man Big Ben.

Ben is like the oldest sibling. He wins all of the locker room bets and most of the debates. If you wanna win don't let Ben in. https://t.co/iA1BBLOgtS — Vincenzo Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) October 18, 2017

Before practice I play DJ. That is until Ben hears something explicit and makes me cut it down. https://t.co/8gZ1JJ4ZSd — Vincenzo Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) October 18, 2017

Ryan Shazier. The second tweet asking if Shazier talks trash on Sundays.

Kinda calm really. He likes to make huge plays and then act like its normal or no big deal. Very optimistic and positive. https://t.co/b9WapvAEZt — Vincenzo Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) October 18, 2017

Never. He's really the peace keeper out there. "C'mon guys lets just play ball." 😂😂😂 https://t.co/O9ybYGF9lv — Vincenzo Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) October 18, 2017

On Jesse James replacing Heath Miller.

There is no pressure the Outlaw is his own man. Feel free to keep screaming Heath tho when he makes a play because it's hilarious to us. https://t.co/WGsQYBirGX — Vincenzo Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) October 18, 2017

And B.J. Finney, as American as apple pie.

I can't think of 3 ppl on this team that love America and football more than @catcenter66 https://t.co/fdzlK96G2w — Vincenzo Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) October 18, 2017

There’s several more so if you have Twitter, go through Williams’ timeline. Cool, funny insights into the Steelers’ locker room. And a rare moment where I support going to 280 characters per tweet.