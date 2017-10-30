Watch: Steelers Vs Lions Initial Analysis

Back to break down my initial thoughts of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 20-15 win over the Detroit Lions. We talk about the number one reason why the Steelers hung on to win, the inconsistent offense, and the overall outlook for the team as they head into a much-welcomed bye week.

As always, let me know your thoughts of the team’s performance in the comments section below. And your confidence level for this squad the rest of the way.

