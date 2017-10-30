Hot Topics

    Watch: Steelers Vs Lions Initial Analysis

    By Alex Kozora October 30, 2017 at 08:00 am


    Back to break down my initial thoughts of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 20-15 win over the Detroit Lions. We talk about the number one reason why the Steelers hung on to win, the inconsistent offense, and the overall outlook for the team as they head into a much-welcomed bye week.

    As always, let me know your thoughts of the team’s performance in the comments section below. And your confidence level for this squad the rest of the way.

    • EdJHJr

      Eli drop, Ben pick easy 7 more points.

    • Sam Clonch

      Don’t forget the Bell fumble inside field goal range and the DHB failed connection. Opportunities were there for 30+ points. Hopefully they can iron out some kinks over the bye. Players and scheme are there for an explosive offense.