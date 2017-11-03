2017 NFL Week 9: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to all of you and welcome to the first November Friday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on their bye this week and it certainly seems like that couldn’t have come at a more perfect time. The 6-2 Steelers hope to get several of their injured players back in Week 10 for their game against the Indianapolis Colts. Additionally, injuries at the quarterback position around the league the last several weeks have resulted in the Steelers second half schedule seemingly being a lot softer than it originally was. In short, it will be very disappointing if the Steelers don’t end the regular season with either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the AFC.

With the Steelers off this week I look forward to watching a lot of football on Saturday and Sunday. At the top of my list of games to watch on Sunday is Cincinnati versus Jacksonville and Baltimore versus Tennessee. How great would it be if both AFC North teams that play this weekended wind up losing? Not that it really matters, but both the Bengals and Ravens are currently listed as road underdogs.

As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer on this glorious Friday night and I hope several of you can oblige me in the comments below.

1 – Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw 10 touchdown passes and 9 interceptions in the team’s first 8 games. What will his totals be in both statistical categories in the second half of the regular season?

2 – Name the Steelers weakest link on both sides of the football entering the second half of the season.

3 – What will the Steelers second half record ultimately be?

4 – How many touchdown receptions will Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant have during the second half of the season?

5 – Of the seven quarterbacks not named Tom Brady that the Steelers are currently scheduled to face during the second half of the season, which one scares you the most and why?

Jacoby Brissett

Marcus Mariota

Brett Hundley

Andy Dalton

Joe Flacco

Tom Savage

DeShone Kizer

Recap last week’s Friday night questions per David Orochena:

Question 1 – It was the opinion of the NFL and 15 of 35 Steelers Depot respondents that Kiko Alonso’s hit on a sliding Joe Flacco was NOT a suspendable offense. Kiko may still be fined but will not lose any playing time. Next …

Question 2 – Ben Roethlisberger completed four deep passes (ball travels at least 15 yards upfield before being caught). Juju Smith-Shuster caught 3 of 4 including his 97-yard TD; Antonio Brown had the 4th. Jesse James did have a 32-yard reception, but it was mostly YAC and not a deep pass. Also, Glover Quin’s catch of a deep Ben pass does not count as a completion. 6 of 35 respondents pegged it.

Question 3 – It was frustrating seeing James Harrison on the bench with Brian Mihalik starting at left tackle. Mihalik was called for a false start in the Lions first drive but otherwise did not give up any sacks and that was the only penalty called on him. This was a 3-point question. JohnB was the only person to get a point for total miscues (sacks + penalties); Four people predicted Mihalik would not give up any sacks and eight said he would only be penalized once. Each got a point for correct responses.

Question 4 – JuJU Smith-Schuster did score a touchdown and did do a post-score celebration related to his bike. 21 of 35 respondents got a point.

Question 5 – JuJU almost busted over 99.5 yards receiving with just one catch. With Justin Hunter’s catch they more than doubled it. 21 of 35 respondents got a point.

Four folks scored 4 of 7 available points this week. Kudos to JohnB, Marcel Chris Chauvet, Paul Kuhns and Alan Tman

Leaderboard after Week 8:

1st Place – Alan Tman with 21 points (Overtook Reader783 for 1st; last there Week 3)

2nd Place – Reader783 with 20 points

3rd Place – (tie) Jeff McNeil, Darth Blount 47 & LucasY59 with 18 points (the pack)

6th Place – (tie) SJT63 & Marcel Chris Chauvet with 17 points (Marcel surging)

8th Place – (tie) Chris92021 & Josh Cummings, with 16 points (stayed put)

10th Place – (tie) Beaver Falls Hosiery, Matt Manzo, SkoolHouseRoxx, DirtDawg1964 with 15 points (the second pack)

14th Place – Phil Brennenman II with 14.5 points (he’s back)

15th Place – (tie) J., Jaybird, & Johnny Loose with 14 points

18th Place – (tie) Michael Mosgrove & heath miller with 13 points

20th Place – (tie) PaeperCup, RiversTKO & Kevin Schwartz with 12 points

Since the Friday before the first regular season game; 121 folks have answered the Steelers Depot Friday Night Questions. 97 have scored points. Only 12 have answered every week.