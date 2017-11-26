Hot Topics

    2017 Week 12 Steelers Vs Packers Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

    By Matthew Marczi November 26, 2017 at 07:38 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers enter today’s game getting no help from the Patriots, who have won seven games in a row now, the longest active streak in the league if I’m not mistaken, but they still, of course, control their own destiny for homefield advantage.

    The next step in that journey is tonight’s game against the Packers, for which they will be absent the services of some notable players, including Marcus Gilbert and Joe Haden, along with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Vance McDonald.

    Cameron Sutton, however, is active tonight, making his NFL debut, as is, more significantly, Mike Mitchell, who missed the team’s last game and finished up the week limited in practice. James Harrison is also inactive.

    BREAKING: The Cardinals just unseated the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is rather advantageous to the Steelers in their attempts to secure at least a bye week during the playoffs this year, which has not happened since 2010. With Jacksonville now falling to 7-4, Pittsburgh can afford to lose a game, despite the Jaguars owning the head-to-head matchup this season.

    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • I4giveSteelers

      an incredable finish in the Arizona and Jax game…wow

    • I4giveSteelers

      good to see Gabbert have a good game

    • Chris92021

      He was alright by normal standards, excellent by Gabbert standards.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I have ordered all the cheese in the house to be eaten. I have nothing in my sight-line that is any shade of green. My brother’s friend, who is a Packers fan, has been temporarily blocked on Facebook. And I haven’t shaven or bathed since our last loss. I smell like a homeless man who just had a “Soup Kitchen” in a Prius.

      In other words… I’m ready.

    • NinjaMountie

      Go Steelers! Don’t Lose You Igets!

    • Chris92021

      I am still not a believer in Jacksonville. The AFC still comes down to us and New England. It has been for a while and it will continue for this season.