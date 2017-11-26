2017 Week 12 Steelers Vs Packers Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter today’s game getting no help from the Patriots, who have won seven games in a row now, the longest active streak in the league if I’m not mistaken, but they still, of course, control their own destiny for homefield advantage.

The next step in that journey is tonight’s game against the Packers, for which they will be absent the services of some notable players, including Marcus Gilbert and Joe Haden, along with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Vance McDonald.

Cameron Sutton, however, is active tonight, making his NFL debut, as is, more significantly, Mike Mitchell, who missed the team’s last game and finished up the week limited in practice. James Harrison is also inactive.

BREAKING: The Cardinals just unseated the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is rather advantageous to the Steelers in their attempts to secure at least a bye week during the playoffs this year, which has not happened since 2010. With Jacksonville now falling to 7-4, Pittsburgh can afford to lose a game, despite the Jaguars owning the head-to-head matchup this season.