Hot Topics

    Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

    By Alex Kozora November 16, 2017 at 02:29 pm

    Mailbag – gameday edition.

    To your questions!

    John Noh: Alex, Rosie Nix logged nine offensive snaps against the Colts. Why does he seem to disappear like this? Is it scheme? Circumstance? Something else? The offense, especially Bell, seems to be so much better with 45 in the game.

    Alex: Sometimes a combination of everything. In a game like Indy, the Steelers had to play from behind. So you don’t get to be in heavy personnel as often. In games they’re ahead, Week 6 against KC (17 snaps), Week 4 vs Baltimore (13 snaps) he’s going to get more playing time.

    The Steelers use a fullback a lot. But there’s still going to be a cap to it. No team is giving their fullback 30 snaps a game.

    Grant Humphrey: Hey Alex,
    Score prediction and who wins tonight?

    Alex: Like I wrote this morning. Tennessee wins 24-16. Titans’ offense is too complex, they’re too good in the red zone, they’re a good tackling team and a physical bunch.

    IndianaCarson: On the subject of blocking. Why couldn’t the Steelers replace Jesse James on extra points and field goals with a defensive player like Matakevich, Chickillo, Fort, etc.

    Alex: You need someone with length on the edge. Someone with a wingspan to protect both the interior (most important) and the edge. So you can’t stick a smaller guy like that. That’s why the wings are guys like Tuitt/McDonald/Grimble/Jesse.

    To hear Mike Tomlin talk about it with Bob Labriola today, he says there’s no possible way the edge rusher can block a kick if the operation is timed as intended. I would disagree with that and point to the Bears game but that just goes with my idea that Tomlin and Smith aren’t totally on the same page when it comes to special teams.

    Bryant Eng: Alex, do you agree with this proposition? The offense has stalled this season due, in part, ineffectiveness on third down. With the Steelers seeing more two-deep looks with Bryant and Brown on the outside, the middle is ripe for targets, but the lack of a true seem splitting TE or a TE who can find holes in the zone has hurt Ben’s effectiveness on third down. Vance McDonald has to be that guy for us, or the offense will continue to sputter. Thoughts?

    Alex: I do pretty much across the board, Bryant. David Todd has correctly talked about it on the podcast. The team doesn’t use the middle of the field enough. Partly because they don’t have a tight end who can make big plays there. So that’s limiting of the offense.

    PghDSF: Who gets cute to add Sutton? I’m betting on Big Dan.

    Alex: Probably not Big Dan. My guess is Matt Feiler. Not much of a role with Gilbert back. Feiler can go back on the practice squad. I wouldn’t be mad about dumping Justin Hunter either but I doubt that’ll happen.

    The Tony: Does James Harrison dress? Will he involved in the game plan at all? I’m going to go out and say he’s inactive

    Alex: I think he dresses just because of the injuries elsewhere but I don’t think he’s going to be very involved in the gameplan. We’ll see.

    Ace: Thoughts on Conner’s development so far (in his limited usage of course). How do you think he looks as a runner and why does he still get 1-2 carries a game? Seems to hit the edge better than Bell.

    Alex: He’s done well as a runner. Coming in fresh helps. Pass protection and receiving are his weaknesses. Makes it obvious what the play is going to be when he’s in the game.

    Darth Blount 47: With the 2nd half upon us, and from one draftnik to another, it’s NEVER too early! Lol.
    “With the 32nd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers select…” Which position?

    Alex: lol who knows. I’ll guess tight end. But so much will change.

    WB Tarleton: 

    Over/Under

    JJSS: 1,000 yards, 10 TDs

    Alex: Under for both. But just barely for yards.

    MoreRingsThanYourTeam: Is the Steelers defense overachieving? Or are these statistics skewed due to the quarterbacks we’ve had to face thus far? Who has been a pleasant defensive suprise?

    Alex: Maybe a little bit of both. Worried about the blown coverages and big plays. You could see the potential there early in the season before they started to actually allow it…we did a video on it. And it’s just hard to maintain the pace they’re at. Going to regress a little closer to the mean. But it’s a good defense and when they’re at the best, close to a dominant one.

    Pleasant surprise…I think people are happier with Vince Williams than they would’ve been. I was always high on him. Sean Davis has turned things around after a rough first five weeks. But a lot of guys are just playing to expectation.

    srdan: Outside of our offensive line and AB, is this offense as talented as we make it out to be? Could it be that they have fulfilled their potential?

    Alex: Well that’s excluding a lot of critical players, ha. But I think the outsider, national view of the Steelers is stronger than the reality. This offense is still revered…it shouldn’t be. Not yet.

    NickSteelerFan: Your preference: a Tight End who is an adequate blocker and a great pass catcher/plus athlete, or a Tight End who is a great blocker and doesn’t offer a lot in the passing game?

    Alex: Ideally, you find one of each. The blocker isn’t too difficult. The receiver, that’s tougher. So forced to choose, always give me the pass catcher and the guy who can make some explosive plays.

    That’s all for this week. Enjoy the game. Be sure to stick around for the live thread tonight.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • John Noh

      Alex, Rosie Nix logged nine offensive snaps against the Colts. Why does he seem to disappear like this? Is it scheme? Circumstance? Something else? The offense, especially Bell, seems to be so much better with 45 in the game.

    • Grant Humphrey

      Hey Alex,
      Score prediction and who wins tonight?

    • IndianaCarson

      On the subject of blocking. Why couldn’t the Steelers replace Jesse James on extra points and field goals with a defensive player like Matakevich, Chickillo, Fort, etc.

    • Bryant Eng

      Alex, do you agree with this proposition? The offense has stalled this season due, in part, ineffectiveness on third down. With the Steelers seeing more two-deep looks with Bryant and Brown on the outside, the middle is ripe for targets, but the lack of a true seem splitting TE or a TE who can find holes in the zone has hurt Ben’s effectiveness on third down. Vance McDonald has to be that guy for us, or the offense will continue to sputter. Thoughts?

    • PghDSF

      Who gets cute to add Sutton? I’m betting on Big Dan.

    • Bryant Eng

      Time for another Q? Given how Eli has played, would it be worth using Bell in the slot more often, with McDonald or James in the back field, or is Bell’s pass blocking too valuable. Damn, back to back questions about how much I miss Heath Miller, who if I recall, lined up in the backfield as a pass blocker frequently.

    • The Tony

      Does James Harrison dress? Will he involved in the game plan at all? I’m going to go out and say he’s inactive

    • Alex Kozora

      Yeah I dunno, maybe. I’m all for suggestions. But Bell gets split out wide a lot.

    • Ace

      Thoughts on Conner’s development so far (in his limited usage of course). How do you think he looks as a runner and why does he still get 1-2 carries a game? Seems to hit the edge better than Bell.

    • Darth Blount 47

      With the 2nd half upon us, and from one draftnik to another, it’s NEVER too early! Lol.
      “With the 32nd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers select…” Which position? (And why?)

    • WB Tarleton

      Over/Under

      JJSS: 1,000 yards, 10 TDs

    • MoreRingsThanYourTeam

      Is the Steelers defense overachieving? Or are these statistics skewed due to the quarterbacks we’ve had to face thus far? Who has been a pleasant defensive suprise?

    • srdan

      Outside of our offensive line and AB, is this offense as talented as we make it out to be? Could it be that they have fulfilled their potential?

    • srdan

      I’m actually taking the over on the yards. The lack of tightend really helps him.

    • Ace

      Bell’s on pace for the most carries ever. Will they ever truly throttle him back or are they going to ride him until week 17 and hope they have a bye? What are your feelings on his usage so far? I can’t be the only one who thinks he looks tired out there late in games.

    • Alex Kozora

      I think that’s their thought process. Run him now, win games, get to rest for the playoffs. I don’t blame them for it.

    • Ace

      If he can stay healthy through week 16, sit him vs the browns, get a bye, that would be great. But man I worry about him now and his energy. If there’s any week to get JC some carries it should be on a short week. Those check downs last week he couldn’t shake the first defender. Desir was bringing him down on his own. The stretch play in the red zone he could not make the edge even close. Somethings off with him lately it seems.

    • WB Tarleton

      Hey, Alex,

      The Bills are using their fullbacks (Tolbert/Dimarco) on slightly more than half of their plays most weeks. I bet they average 30+ snaps. Granted, they are an outlier. Jax uses Bohanon a lot too.

      Your main point is right though. Our use of Rosie is not out of line with most teams. In fact, we are probably in the top half of the league when it comes to FB usage.

    • NickSteelerFan

      Your preference: a Tight End who is an adequate blocker and a great pass catcher/plus athlete, or a Tight End who is a great blocker and doesn’t offer a lot in the passing game?

    • Alex Kozora

      Tolbert is a hybrid guy though…has 50 rushes, 65-ish touches. So I don’t know if that really counts. Most weeks, Dimarco is in the 13-16 snap range which is where we’ve seen Rosie at before.

      And the Bills don’t have the strength at WR. Pittsburgh is going to be an 11 personnel base team. Buffalo, not so much.

      I’m not saying the Steelers use a FB more than anyone but even the teams who do it the most (throw in KC and Anthony Sherman too) still don’t do it that often.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I know we aren’t even guaranteed a spot but let us pretend we are for now.

      Of the big guns in the NFC (Eagles, Rams, and Saints) who would you prefer the Steelers play in the Superbowl and who do you fear playing most of those 3 teams?

    • John

      You want to play the RAMS because you can hope their young QB blows up and loses the game no matter what you do.

    • John

      Teams have figured him out. They realize there is no burst there so there is less fear of any big plays and more workman like defense played. They also can fill with a safety against the run better because it takes so long for Bell to get anywhere. Our failure to have a change of pace back really hurts sometimes. Along with no TE that is a true threat.

    • ThatGuy

      Yes and Yes, simply because Stafford torched us between the 20s a better team will put up TDs from that not FGs.
      Pleasant surprise has to be Hilton.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I’m late as all get out, Young Alex!
      One roster spot left: You have to choose between Senquez Golson, Dri Archer, Sammie Coates, and Jarvis Jones. Who you got?!?

    • Ace

      No change of pace rb hurts. I’ve posted about it before, it would be so nice to have a satellite + back who is a great receiver but who can also run to keep them off balance. NE is full of them, Chris Thompson, Jalen Richard, Cohen, Riddick, McKinnen. Offense is really missing that explosive player out of the back field I think. A guy who can take a little dump off and turn it into 40 yards real quick.