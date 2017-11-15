Hot Topics

    Big Ben And JuJu Currently Top QB-WR Duo In NFL In Passer Rating Stat

    By Dave Bryan November 15, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is certainly having a great first season in the NFL and if it continues, he should be a strong candidate to win the annual league Offensive Rookie of the Year award. So, just how good has the USC product been this season when it comes to him being on the same page with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger? Well, if you watch the recent video featuring Charley Casserly of the NFL Network, you’ll see that the two players currently have the best passer rating by a QB-WR duo in the league this season.

    While I’m not as big fan of the old school passer rating stat, its use in this situation is justifiable, I suppose. In case you’re curious, Roethlisberger’s passer rating when targeting fellow wide receiver Antonio Brown this season is just 73.1 and that’s not overly surprising being as the Steelers quarterback has been intercepted six times so far this year when throwing his way.

    Smith-Schuster has done a great job in the slot this season as well as he’s averaging 2.27 yards per route from that position through the team’s first nine games, according to Pro Football Focus.

    Currently, Smith-Schuster has 521 receiving yards on the season and that means he’s on pace to set a new rookie receiving yardage record. He’ll need to average 55.7 receiving yards in the team’s remaining seven games in order to do so.

    • CP72

      JuJu is the one flicker of hope this offense can improve.

      AB is awesome. JuJu can keep growing. Other than that who can you to point to and say that they’re ready to take this offense to another level.

      I am a believer in finding out if Conner can provide a spark.

    • Ace

      JuJu good. Member when they/we (AK) all wanted Josh Jones and Awuzie and Obi?? And when they drafted JuJu most people were like SMH we already got too many wr’s!! Fix the D!! Maybe we should all step back and give some props to HC/GM. They saw something we didn’t. MB step back, Coates traded, Eli JAG, Hunter JAG, Cobi Hamilton who?? #Goodjuju

    • WreckIess

      Juju has been way more than I’d expected so far and I was convinced that he’d be the day one starter in the slot. He’s disproved a lot of his perceived weaknesses like the inability to gain consistent separation and his “lack’ of deep speed. So with his two biggest weaknesses looking pretty inaccurate right now, it’s hard to see where his ceiling might be, which is pretty exciting.

    • SteelersDepot

      I think you are forgetting that several of us were fine with an early WR and especially probably Chris Godwin or one of the two other ones the team showed interest in that were more mid-rounders. JuJu flew under the radar of a lot of draftniks this year and especially Steelers fans. Even I only saw limited tape on him prior to draft. However, once you turned on JuJu’s college tape right after the draft, it was hard not to be impressed with his body of work.

    • Alan Tman

      He is doing well, but that is a very misleading Stat because he is usually covered by the third or fourth cornerback, and play design is leaving him wide open much of the time.

    • The Chin

      I just re-read the post from draft day. Lots of fun comments followed. But I didn’t see your opinion about it in the post or the comments section one way or the other.

    • PaeperCup

      JuJu was a great pick.

      But that doesn’t mean we didn’t really really need a CB and a S at the time. We are in a position now due to some recent injuries that those guys might be helpful.

      But no, I wouldn’t give up JuJu for any of that NOW.

    • PaeperCup

      he’s barely 20 years old! Lots of time to grow, pretty exciting indeed.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      I am guilty of hating the pick at the time. Wanted a ILB or TE. I’m very happy to be wrong in this instance.