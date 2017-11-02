Bills Vs. Jets Week 9 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers might be on a bye this week but that doesn’t mean that we still cant talk about some Week 9 football games as they happen. Tonight, the 3-5 New York Jets will host the 5-2 Buffalo Bills and so let this post serve as the official discussion thread for the Thursday night contest.

The Bills are currently in second place in the AFC East, a half a game behind the New England Patriots, while the Jets are currently in last place. If you’re a Steelers fan, you’ll probably want to cheer on the Jets Thursday night just in case the Bills factor into any kind of playoff seeding come the end of the season.

While the Bills did trade for wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin on Tuesday, he’s one of their seven inactive players Thursday night and that’s not overly surprising.

Throughout the evening I’ll try to add a few highlight videos from the game.

Bills Inactives:





WR Kelvin Benjamin

T Conor McDermott

TE Charles Clay

CB E.J. Gaines

T Seantrel Henderson

G John Miller

WR Brandon Tate

Jets Inactives

CB Morris Claiborne

T Brandon Shell

QB Christian Hackenberg

S Terrence Brooks

CB Derrick Jones

FB Lawrence Thomas

LB Obum Gwacham