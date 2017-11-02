Hot Topics

    Bills Vs. Jets Week 9 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

    By Dave Bryan November 2, 2017 at 07:01 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers might be on a bye this week but that doesn’t mean that we still cant talk about some Week 9 football games as they happen. Tonight, the 3-5 New York Jets will host the 5-2 Buffalo Bills and so let this post serve as the official discussion thread for the Thursday night contest.

    The Bills are currently in second place in the AFC East, a half a game behind the New England Patriots, while the Jets are currently in last place. If you’re a Steelers fan, you’ll probably want to cheer on the Jets Thursday night just in case the Bills factor into any kind of playoff seeding come the end of the season.

    While the Bills did trade for wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin on Tuesday, he’s one of their seven inactive players Thursday night and that’s not overly surprising.

    Throughout the evening I’ll try to add a few highlight videos from the game.

    Bills Inactives:


    WR Kelvin Benjamin
    T Conor McDermott
    TE Charles Clay
    CB E.J. Gaines
    T Seantrel Henderson
    G John Miller
    WR Brandon Tate

    Jets Inactives

    CB Morris Claiborne
    T Brandon Shell
    QB Christian Hackenberg
    S Terrence Brooks
    CB Derrick Jones
    FB Lawrence Thomas
    LB Obum Gwacham

      Jets are +3. what say you?

    • Sam Clonch

      Bills by 2 possessions.

    • SteelersDepot

      bills have scored all of 6 points in the first quarter this season.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Is there any rhyme or reason to when they have these for the Thursday night games? Seems like it’s a little random.

    • PaeperCup

      I forgot this game existed

    • PaeperCup

      I just read about Deshaun Watson. Not a Texans fans, but I feel bad for them.

      It’s ok, Houston just won the World Series.

    • MattSatt

      Not as much chat here as when there’s a Steeler game…Duh!

    • PaeperCup

      Jets Bills….I can’t imagine why it’s not a big draw…..

    • NinjaMountie

      J-E-T-S Jets! Jets! Jets!

      I can live with a Buffalo loss.

    • NinjaMountie

      He should have been practicing the TB12 system. He apparently wasn’t pliable enough.

    • Sam Clonch

      Err…did I say Bills? I mean the Jets!

    • Matt Manzo

      The Bills aren’t who we thought they were! Neither are the Jets!

    • NinjaMountie

      Call me strange but I actually really enjoy Romo as an announcer. He actually talks football schemes at times. He doesn’t treat fans like they don’t know anything.