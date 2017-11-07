Hot Topics

    Film Room: The Good, Bad, And Ugly Of Bud Dupree

    By Alex Kozora November 7, 2017 at 09:30 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers’ bye week is letting us all catch our breath (and lower our blood pressure). And it’s also allowing us to take a deeper dive into certain players and review the first half of the season. Perhaps no one is under the microscope more than Bud Dupree. Entering the season with high expectations, by me maybe more than anyone else, has he lived up to them?

    I looked at all of Dupree’s edge rushers this year, 124 in total. We’ll break them down, study the trends, and then look at the tape.

    For starters, I charted each type of pass rush move Dupree used every rush.

    Speed: 31
    Bull: 23
    Rip: 22
    Spin: 4
    Counter: 4
    Club: 1
    Swim: 1

    22 other rushes were used on him being part of a stunt. Another 16 were part of a fire zone blitz.


    Dupree has 15 pressures this year. Here is how each happened.

    Speed: 5
    Free Rusher/Blown protection/Blitz: 5
    Stunt: 3
    Rip: 2

    A couple things stick out from the numbers.

    – Almost all these rushes are coming from the outside. His rip move almost always happens around the edge too. Rarely does Dupree look to attack the inside half, making it easier for tackles to sit on the speed move and seal him upfield.

    He’s countered an outside rush to the inside just four times on the 86 rushes he’s had (not counting stunts/blitzes), which again, tackles are going to see on film study and not have to worry about it.

    When he does win, it’s pretty much always with speed and to the outside. His bend around the edge is better but he still has to do a better job of cornering and flattening the edge. Like here.

    I have two other big issues with him as a pass rusher. Dupree isn’t doing a good enough job converting speed to power. And when he tries to win with something other than straight speed, he’s often wasting too much time/steps to get to the QB. Let’s look at both.

    Here’s the first. Dupree coming off the edge, set wide because of the tight end’s presence. As he approaches the right tackle, he slows his speed, faking left and right in hopes – I guess – to get the tackle to commit. A pass rushing game of chicken. But the tackle doesn’t blink and stays in his pass set. Dupree hits him without any power, without any move.

    Or here, a bull rush vs RT Mitchell Schwartz. Tries to use a speed bull rush that James Harrison uses so effectively. But as Harrison teaches it, the power needs to come off the 3rd or 5th step, where you convert to power, get hands in the check of the tackle, and rush the linemen back.

    Here, Dupree is less hesitant with his bull rush but he’s pushing off on his 4th step. And he isn’t hitting it with near the power he’s capable of, not uncoiling his hips and hands too high. Schwartz is able to reset and anchor.

    Compare Dupree’s hand placement to Harrison.

    Yeah, Dupree has four inches on Deebo but a strike zone is a strike zone. And Dupree isn’t generating enough power for that bull rush, which he uses often, to be effective.

    There are a couple caveats to throw in. Dupree has been hampered by a shoulder injury during the year, probably sapping him of some of that power. He *looks* healthier in recent weeks, letting him stay on his feet through contact. It was ugly early in the year, with him often off his feet and totally out of the play. That was Jarvis Jones’ problem; he couldn’t even luck/effort into sacks because he was looking up at the sky.

    And he has been better, even against the Detroit Lions, a game where the pass rush didn’t generate enough pressure. Twice he strung together two moves, using a bull/one-arm stab into a rip move to beat the right tackle. Really effective here, forcing Matthew Stafford to step up into the pocket and take off, sacked by Tyson Alualu.

    So it’s definitely not all bad. Just not where it could or should be.

    Long story short, let me sum up the key points.

    1. Dupree needs to be a more varied pass rusher capable of attacking the inside half of the tackle. He has to have a counter off his outside rush moves so the tackle can’t sit on the edge.

    2. He needs to do a better job converting speed to power. More violence in his hands to be able to take control and finish rushes. Even when he’s been able to knock the tackle’s hands down, he’s been unable to finish plays.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Gizmosteel

      Good analysis, thanks. Do the Steelers use a 1st or 2nd rd pick on yet another OLB or is Dupree worthy of a second contract?

    • Mark DeSevo

      At what point does coaching come into play?

    • falconsaftey43

      Dupree has been who he was in college. An explosive linear athlete. He’s really fast in a straight line. He doesn’t have much pass rush IQ or moves to take advantage of what the tackle does. He hopes to beat them with pure speed, but doesn’t have the flexibility to turn the corner. He’s a disappointment for how high he was drafted. He’s not an impact player, but he’s not terrible. You can start him and be ok, but they need a better edge rusher.

    • falconsaftey43

      That’s always a question that’s put out there, but there is really no way to evaluate that sort of thing. Dupree spent a lot of time with Chuck Smith this offseason who a lot of premiere pass rushers spend big money to go train with on technique ect. So even if you’re inclined to think it’s Joey Porter’s fault for not developing him better, you have a highly respected guy in Smith who also wasn’t able to get Dupree to do anything besides run up the arc.

    • Aj Gentile

      Alex, does he look like he is improving as the season goes on? Also great article.

    • Lambert58

      Good work, as always, Alex. It seems to me a spin move back inside could be very effective for the type of rush he seems to do most often (speed/bull). With his quickness, he should be able to execute it with some work. (maybe work with T.J. on that one)

    • mem359

      Once Dupree’s shoulder is better, it will be interesting to see if he starts correcting the flaws pointed out. This week’s game will be a sign.

    • John Noh

      Alex, I wish you had shown the stunt he ran against the Bengals that resulted in a sack for Alualu ultimately. That was beautiful and something that should be more featured in the repertoire.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I remember he had a nice get off first step. I haven’t seen that a whole lot this year.

    • 太阳三联

      Good Lord, every play of the lions game I see a crazy/blatant hold. Smfh what are these refs looking at?!?!?

    • Brian Miller

      I think they keep drafting an OLB every year until they are comfortable with bookend LB studs and depth behind.

    • Brian Miller

      I am still pissed Porter didn’t bring in Barrett from Colorado State when he came on board…he saw him all year, he could be a starter here! I guess it’s possibled he didn’t want to come here but he had more opportunity here than behind Miller and Ware.

    • SfSteeler

      if there sitin on his outside speed and he lacks bend, that would be the obvious counter, also, utilizing his speed…did i mention speed?!

    • Brian Miller

      Do you remember who drafted Mathis from Oregon, or did he even get drafted?

    • They probably pick up the 5th year option and get an extra year to decide.

    • falconsaftey43

      you mean Joe Mathis from Washington? I think he was a UDFA with Texans and is an FA now.

    • Greg

      Can you do one of these for the sacks he finished this year? Id love to see the other side of it!

    • Michael James

      Has anyone started scouting high profile OLBs for the draft yet again?

    • Michael James

      As of now he’s clearly not worth a second contract.
      We can be hopeful that he somehow turns the corner (quite literally), but fooling ourselves into thinking that he’s already shown enough would be sugarcoating the reality.

    • Ross McCorkle

      A 2nd contract would come at a discount and with all our other stars we need solid cheap options. Dupree could be that after a 1st contract.

    • Michael James

      It’s a good question, but let’s look at it this way: Dupree spent the entire offseason training with a highly respected pass-rush guru (Chuck Smith), who is known and acknowledged as a great pass rushing teacher (worked with Von Miller, Khalil Mack etc).
      Somehow Dupree still hasn’t made significant progress. He’s still a bad pass-rusher (let’s just state it how it is). So it may not all be on coaching here…

    • Ike Evans

      Same problems from college…..glad he improved his bend a lil bit….y’all know my feelings on this guy

    • Michael James

      Spot on. Great athlete, has some definite strengths to his game, but is simply not a natural pass-rusher at all.

      You know what’s sad? I’m pretty dang sure that Keion Adams would already be a better pass-rusher than Dupree, if he could stay healthy (and if they let him on the field).

    • CP72

      How does a guy with Bud’s length try one darn swim move?

    • Michael James

      Honestly, if you want a cheaper option, just keep Keion Adams on his rookie deal or draft another OLB.
      Both options are way cheaper than Dupree (even if he takes a discount, he still wouldn’t play for peanuts as a former first-rounder with his athletic potential) and as it stands, there wouldn’t be any drop-off in the pass-rushing department at all.