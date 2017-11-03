Hot Topics

    History Suggests Strong Second Half For Tomlin, Steelers

    By Alex Kozora November 3, 2017 at 08:30 am


    History is just that. History. But if it’s any indication, the Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting pretty. The narrative on Mike Tomlin and the Steelers, definitely rooted in some truth, is that they’re a slow-starting team. But come the back half of the year, they find their groove and make a run.

    This year could be the best of both worlds. Pittsburgh is 6-2 after eight weeks for the first time since 2011. The more relevant figure is what’s happened the second half of the season the last four years. Over that span, Tomlin’s Steelers haven’t finished any worse than 6-2, including a 7-1 streak to close out 2016.

    Even 2013, an 8-8 season and arguably Tomlin’s worst, ended in a 6-2 finish and an Antonio Brown footprint away from bettering that to 7-1. Obviously, the quick math suggests the Steelers finish the year 12-4, a mark they haven’t reached in six seasons (the last time they started a year 6-2, if you’re keeping score).

    I don’t think the second half success is a coincidence either. Tomlin’s biggest talking point, the one he harps on the roster from the day they start a new year, is conditioning. Be the most conditioned team. That closes out games, closes out seasons. You hear it from players, you hear it from Tomlin himself.

    I remember what former Steelers’ receiver Issac Blakeney told me two summers ago.


    “Coach Tomlin’s number one thing is to be the best physically conditioned team every time we step out on the field. He feels like that wins a lot of games.”

    Here’s what Tomlin said two years ago, quotes you’ll usually see up sprinkle in come training camp.

    “It’s going to be required. Every great player I’ve ever been around has been highly conditioned. Physical conditioning precedes everything else.”

    That’s most true of the Steelers two best players: Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell. Brown’s remarkably durable for a thin-looking frame and talk to anyone who has played alongside him and they’ll marvel at his work ethic.

    Bell plays at a snap count unrivaled by any other back in the league and is the type of guy who can run through half a defense on a 42 yard gain and stay in for the next three snaps. They lead and the rest of the roster follows.

    If the Steelers finish on the same note they have for the last four years, there’s an excellent chance they sit atop the AFC when the dust settles.

    • Steel-on-Target

      As long as we aren’t “unleashing hell”, count me in 🙂

    • JT

      I was at that damn Miami game and refused to leave before it was over. What a painful rollercoaster that last play was.

    • 太阳三联

      Let’s gooooooooooooooo

    • John

      History can say whatever. Fact is our schedule is now much easier than ever originally believed. Colts without Luck; Packers without Rodgers; Texans without Watson; Titans with whatever health status of Mariotta; Ravens; Bengals; Browns; and the Patriot game.

      It is all about our own club if we don’t post a good record.

    • AndreH

      The only thing that can derail the Steelers hopes of another deep playoff run is injuries and the Patriots. If we can avoid both of them we should be okay.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      I know that one can NEVER truly predict the NFL – injuries, rivalries, and increasingly (sigh) suspensions, make it nigh on impossible.
      But IMO I think we HAVE TO go 7-1 in order to get home field throughout the playoffs.
      Why, you may ask!?
      Because the Pats play in the friggin’ AFC East.
      Looked at their schedule and it’s as close to a walk in the park as you can ask for (ESPECIALLY for a division winner!) – the sinking Dolphins 2x, the Traitors (Raiders), the J E T S, the Bills (who I thought were unmasked last night as NOT a serious contender), and DEN. Forget the last game but needless to say it was a laugher.
      We currently have a tie breaker vs the Cheatriots (though I don’t remember why), I believe.
      So we have our work cut out for us to say the least.
      Besides the ever-present ***s that will in my mind forever shade the Pats SB Championships, a major factor had to be the division they play in, which has only seriously challenged them like three times in the last dozen years or so. 😑
      But, hey, we got the horses and IMO this is our year!!!