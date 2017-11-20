Hot Topics

    James Harrison Back From Back Injury This Week?

    By Dave Bryan November 20, 2017 at 03:07 pm

    While it’s hard to know for sure being as the team isn’t required to report it just yet, it appears as though Pittsburgh Steelers veteran outside linebacker James Harrison might return to practicing fully this week, judging only by a photo he posted on his Instagram account Sunday afternoon.

    "Enough smiling, I'm back!," Harrison posted as a caption to a seeming recent picture of him in his practice attire.

    Harrison, who last played a defensive snap in the Steelers Week 7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, was inactive for the team’s last two games against the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans supposedly because of a back injury. Prior to those two games, Harrison dressed for the team’s Week 8 game against the Detroit Lions but did not play a single snap in that contest.

    During the last several weeks, Harrison has continued posting videos of himself lifting weights even though he’s been listed as having a back injury. He hasn’t, however, practiced fully since prior to the Steelers Week 8 game against the Lions.

    Assuming Harrison does practice fully this week, it will then be interesting to see if he ultimately dresses for the Steelers Sunday night home game against the Green Bay Packers. The Steelers figure to have a fairly clean injury report ahead of that game and if that’s ultimately the case, the outside linebacker still might wind up being one of the team’s seven inactive players for that contest.

    In total, Harrison has played 29 defensive snaps so far this season with 15 of those coming in the Steelers Week 6 road win against the Kansas City Chiefs. For the season, the 39-year-old outside linebacker has just three total tackles and a sack.

    • srdan

      More than back injury, I think they give him like a 3-5 game in-season “preseason”. I think in the next few weeks you’ll see him start to be integrated.

      If we got any production out of our outside guys in the pass rush, this defense would be dominant. And we have the weapon on the bench to do that. We are 8-2 without it.

      BTW, cam hayward has to make the pro bowl this year. He is going to have double digit sacks. Hard to ignore him anymore.

    • Ray Istenes

      Depends. If the team is fairly heathy he could still be inactive. He does not play special teams and Moats/Chick do. That said if we can get a substantial lead early in the 4th qtr he can be used. Even then I doubt he sees more than 10-15 snaps in a game.

      Which is a good thing since it shows our depth.

    • Grant Humphrey

      Does anyone else think this is the end for Harrison after this year?

    • Sam Clonch

      The real kicker though is that James doesn’t play STs, and all the backup OLBs do. So who is inactive? Assuming everyone is healthy (big assumption given the amount of games still), and looking at the week 10 inactive list (when everyone but James WAS healthy), my guess is Grimble would have to be a healthy scratch. Very little on offense, no STs.

    • Sam Clonch

      Was just kicking it around, I could see them sitting Grimble in favor of James. X doesn’t play special teams either, and doesn’t give much to the offense.

    • SteelersDepot

      easily

    • Greg Payne

      Here’s a question – Who has retired from the Steelers TWICE? Will this be another Deebo record? I know I’m a bit early here, but just wondering.