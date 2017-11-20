James Harrison Back From Back Injury This Week?

While it’s hard to know for sure being as the team isn’t required to report it just yet, it appears as though Pittsburgh Steelers veteran outside linebacker James Harrison might return to practicing fully this week, judging only by a photo he posted on his Instagram account Sunday afternoon.

“Enough smiling, I’m back!, Harrison posted as a caption to a seeming recent picture of him in his practice attire.

Enough smiling, I’m back! A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:14pm PST

Harrison, who last played a defensive snap in the Steelers Week 7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, was inactive for the team’s last two games against the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans supposedly because of a back injury. Prior to those two games, Harrison dressed for the team’s Week 8 game against the Detroit Lions but did not play a single snap in that contest.

During the last several weeks, Harrison has continued posting videos of himself lifting weights even though he’s been listed as having a back injury. He hasn’t, however, practiced fully since prior to the Steelers Week 8 game against the Lions.

Assuming Harrison does practice fully this week, it will then be interesting to see if he ultimately dresses for the Steelers Sunday night home game against the Green Bay Packers. The Steelers figure to have a fairly clean injury report ahead of that game and if that’s ultimately the case, the outside linebacker still might wind up being one of the team’s seven inactive players for that contest.

In total, Harrison has played 29 defensive snaps so far this season with 15 of those coming in the Steelers Week 6 road win against the Kansas City Chiefs. For the season, the 39-year-old outside linebacker has just three total tackles and a sack.