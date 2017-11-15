Hot Topics

    Jesse James Still Not, Or Barely, Getting Job Done

    By Matthew Marczi November 15, 2017 at 10:00 am

    I am hopeful that by now the majority have accepted or realized that Pittsburgh Steelers third-year man Jesse James is not equipped to be a ‘franchise’ starting tight end. Working under the assumption that he would still be classified as a ‘starter’, he is arguably the most limited that they have on either side of the ball.

    And yet he has been their primary tight end for a season and a half already, only in recent weeks gradually seeing the emergence of Vance McDonald, who was acquired late via trade and who has been—and continues to be—hindered by injuries.

    Of course, he wasn’t supposed to be the starter last year. Ladarius Green was, but we all know how that played out, so let’s not revisit that in great depth. The point is that they threw him out there to see whether or not he could swim—not that they had anybody else. He didn’t drown, but he didn’t exactly swim either.

    He is still treading water at best, and at times going under, and it’s simply not enough. Many commenters are even beginning to say that he has regressed from last season, though I wouldn’t agree. I would simply argue that he has continued to be as, let’s say, ‘inconsistent’, but on a more noticeable (and importantly more recent) basis.

    Let’s remind ourselves real quick that even last year the Steelers showed they were not enamored with James. Leading up to Green’s activation, the team was starting to use instead first-year tight end Xavier Grimble in the two-minute and hurry-up offense because they thought he offered more in that department.

    Later on in the season, they also began to rely more and more on David Johnson, who frankly I argue still that they should have kept, in blocking situations. They even had packages for him on which he was the lone tight end, or partnered with Chris Hubbard as a tackle-eligible.

    In recent weeks, we have seen James’ snap count get hacked down relative to McDonald’s health, with the more veteran player of the two beginning to take more and more of the 11 personnel snaps, many of which come on the two-minute drill.

    Just compare the first half from Sunday’s game. McDonald played 20 snaps, including 10 out of the 11 personnel package, eight of which came at the end of the half in the hurry-up offense. James played 12 snaps.

    But he ended up playing 33 snaps in the second half, missing only six, in large part due to the fact that McDonald got hurt on special teams. He stayed in the game, but it seems pretty clear that they were being cautious with him.

    And if it’s not obvious enough, he hasn’t been practicing this week, so he clearly was injured. And so instead we will likely be in for more of James’ inconsistent showing tomorrow night. Maybe he has one of his better games and gets that one block that his supporters can cling to to show that he’s ‘the real deal’, but it’s only a matter of time before his role will be replaced.

    • The only part of this offense that is missing is an above-average TE. Ben was used to having one of the best TEs in Steelers history. Those days are over. We MUST address this issue in next year’s draft!

    • falconsaftey43

      Amen. I’m done with James as even the #2. He does nothing well. He does a couple things barely ok. Not fast, not athletic, doesn’t get open, inconsistent to bad blocker. Why he still see snaps over Grimble baffles me. Not that Grimble is anything special, but I’d take him over James all day.

    • JNick

      Both James and Vance are good, back-up, complimentary TEs. They are not going to add unique dimensions to the offense that the opposing defense needs to plan for.

    • hdogg48

      Jessie’s problems are balance and agility.

      He gets knocked down when trying to hold his blocks.
      He looks like he’s running in quick sand as he tries
      to get open while running his routes.

      Vance Williams doesn’t have those problems,
      but the dropsies and staying healthy are another story.

      Still Jesse is a good kid, a hard worker and a serviceable backup.

    • Ace

      He’s a #3 TE who should only get snaps on third and goal from beyond the 5 yard line. We’ve discussed this soo many times. Too tall to block well and his workout metrics are the opposite of an athletic stretch the field TE. Kozoras GIF on Twitter of him whiffing on the block is the epitome of what he is. I too am baffled as to why Vance ever comes off the field. He should out snap JJ 10-1. At least we only have to deal with him one more year.

    • Bill Sechrengost

      I totally agree. Mark Andrews from Oklahoma should be a guy they look at very closely for next year’s draft. Good size and athletic.

    • Mark

      He should be embarrassed by his blocking on offense and special teams that have led to disappointing results. On offense, defense ends and LB’s blow him up crash right down into LeVeon. JJ pulls and blocks nobody. He is afraid of contact at the point of the attack. At least Grimble puts in the effort to block and has some good blocks.

      Danny Smith is the definition of insanity to keep putting JJ on special teams for FGs. Even before the Colts block, the Lions came close several times off his edge. He can’t perform the simple block down/out with those long arms.

      More Grimble less James going forward

    • cencalsteeler

      The Steelers depend heavily on the blocking by their TE’s and JJ is still a work in progress. He has his warts, but he did come out after his junior year. He has more time to be groomed and hopefully improves with some more time. Now, on a positive note, how about that run down he made to save that 2 points? A 6′ 8″ guy hauling tail down there to stop that play? Thats 2 nice plays by he and Vance that saved points from being put on the board.

    • Zib Hammad

      The blocked extra point was all on him, he showed a lack of concentration and effort letting his man by him so easily to block the kick. That should never happen. The reason it is not being brought up is because he sort of redeemed himself by hustling back to make the tackle to prevent the Colts from getting 2 points. In the meantime, he lost the Steelers 1 point with the failed extra point. No excuse,

    • falconsaftey43

      Looks like a number of good options this year. Andrews, Gisecki, Fumagelli. (sp?)

    • EdJHJr

      Ya I don’t know, maybe he is good on short yard situations, he can catch. His blocking is , well …isnt

    • Michael Conrad

      Sorry he is not a work in progress. He is what he is. Not very good. A number three TE at best. I can’t stand to watch him miss block after block. Never should have come to this. Crazy to pass on TE’s in the draft for four years in a row. Heath was retiring and they did nothing.

    • Sam Clonch

      No, he didn’t SAVE the team 2 points, he only COST them 1 instead of 3. JJ was the reason the PAT was blocked to begin with.

    • Sam Clonch

      You can knock WHAT they did, but it’s just false to say the did nothing. Year after 83 retires they sign Ladarius. He doesn’t work out, so next year they make a trade for Vance.
      They’re obviously trying. It WOULD be nice for them to start working someone young through the draft though.

    • CP72

      Jesse is one of few offensive players that have regressed.

      1. Le’Veon
      2. Ben
      3. Martavis
      4. Jesse

      None of these players have played as well as they have in previous years. The fact is it’s the same offensive system. They’re just producing at the same level.

    • Chris92021

      I would make an argument that for the final stretch run, we need to bring back David Johnson if he’s in shape. Jesse James is not very good. I had high hopes for him but man, the kid is soft. The way he got blown up on the blocked PAT was flat out embarrassing. I put some of the blame on Danny Smith for even putting him out there. James plays like a guy who should have been a basketball player instead of a football player. He offers us nothing in terms of blocking. I did not realize how valuable McDonald was until he was injured and Bell wasn’t getting those gaps off tackle as much because James is weak and soft. At this point, he is who he is. He needs to go.

    • connfyoozed .

      To paraphrase Dennis Green, Jesse is who we thought (or should have thought) he is: very mediocre. He’s not a starter, maybe not even a #2.

    • Spencer Krick

      If we double dipped at TE in the draft, I wouldn’t even be mad.

    • John Pennington

      Wonder how McGee looks on the practice squad.Is he ready or needs more work.

    • PaeperCup

      Yes, a quality TE would do a guy like Ben at this stage in his a career a great service. Keep him upright, or give him a reliable target.

    • cencalsteeler

      Good point.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Rewatched the game and on the Connor carry for 10 yards, Macdonal pulls from the other side and lays down the key block. Could tell right away, without seeing the number on the jersey, that it was James on the field.

    • cencalsteeler

      The average draft picks age is around 23 years old and that is how old JJ is currently. He’s not knocking on the Pro Bowl doors by no means, but I think it’s still too early to throw the towel in on him.

    • Michael

      Why can’t we replace Jesse James with one of 25 non starters to simply block a guy 3 seconds tops for extra pts. These are NFL caliber athletes, no?

    • disqus_WrRvUyG2DA

      He is liability in pass protection.