Hot Topics

    Keith Butler Explains Why He Rushes Three

    By Alex Kozora November 10, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    It’s arguably the biggest source of frustration for Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans. Anytime Keith Butler sends three, check Twitter out and you’ll see a sea of hate. It’s something he did a ton in the last game against the Detroit Lions, constantly rushing just three against Matthew Stafford, to mixed results. Speaking with reporters yesterday, Butler explained why and when he likes to rush the minimum.

    “If our coverage is good enough to make him hold the ball, where he gets to his back step, what we call a three step, five step, seven step drop by the quarterback, when he hits his back foot and lets the ball go, there’s not much you can do,” Butler said via Steelers.com. “So sometimes we rush three in that situation. And tighten the windows down in terms of zone defense to make the quarterback a little more limited. If he’s used to throwing on time or at a certain time, then that will mess him up.”

    To sum up, it’s a change up to get the quarterback flustered. And while it’s been frustrating in pockets, like Butler’s insistence of using it on nearly the entire Lions’ final drive, it’s been extremely effective in the red zone. The windows that Butler spoke about are inherently tight without the threat of anything vertical and dropping eight makes it that much tougher.

    The results, in the red zone at least, have been excellent. The Steelers stopped the Lions on their final drive, forcing a 4th down incompletion (on a play where they rushed three), one in a long line of similar results. Back in 2015, Jarvis Jones picked off Matt Hasselbeck on the goal line on a three man rush and last year, Lawrence Timmons did the same to Eli Manning. Both huge plays.

    Butler was then asked if this week’s QB, Jacoby Brissett, is an “on-time” passer.

    “He’s well-versed on third down, I think. They’ve done a good job in terms of handling pressure on third down. He’s probably better on third down than any other down in terms of his completion rate, I think. We gotta win on every down.”

    For the record, Butler’s comments about the completion rate are incorrect. Brissett has his worst percentage on third down, just 54.8%, compared to 65% on first down and 63% on second down. Either way, the Colts aren’t doing a horrible job on third down, they’re middle of the pack. So this isn’t a layup for the Steelers though if you’ve been following this team, you know they never are.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • PaeperCup

      “If our coverage is good enough to make him hold the ball”

      That’s a big “IF”

      I don’t like it, but I guess a saving grace is the fact that it’s Hargrave and Heyward and sometimes Tuitt rushing.

      I can see why QBs like Brady pick apart defense like this.

    • TroymanianDevil

      I’m not as upset as most people about this.
      Blitzing has weaknesses too, good QBs know exactly where to go and good QBs will usually take advantage. It’s mixing it up and being unpredictable that I think is most important, that’s when I get frustrated

    • falconsaftey43

      I largely agree. Not to mention our blitz was getting stonewalled in the Lions game.

    • Rick McClelland

      I’m of the opinion that Keith should go all crazy on his thinking once in a while go crazy big for the first pass play of a game and send all 11 and bury a QB like Brady. Try it in practice and see if you can literally get to the QB in 3 seconds or less (Landry Jones has to take the hit in practice. LOL.) Call it the “Nuke”. All stops pulled out, full on. If the QB can beat you in 1 or 2 seconds then chalk it up and go back to the 3 man rinky dink rush. I’m betting even if he gets the ball off, he still takes a mean hit.

    • PaeperCup

      What’s the worse that will happen? They will score on a big play, on a drive that the likelyhood of them scoring was high anyways. ONly now you get the ball back sooner.