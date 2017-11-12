Hot Topics

    Martavis Bryant Comes Up Big In Key Moments

    By Matthew Marczi November 12, 2017 at 05:01 pm

    Heading into today’s game, I posed the following question: how big a role will wide receiver Martavis Bryant see in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense? The answer? About as big a role as he has been playing throughout much of the season.

    The third-year receiver had five official targets in the game, coming up with three receptions for 42 yards, but he also had a seven-yard reception in the end zone that doesn’t get credited, yet which was huge. It was a two-point conversion, the Steelers’ first successful one all year.

    That was his fourth ‘touch’, but his fifth one was somewhat disastrous. The Steelers tried to get him in space on a jet sweep, but the Colts defense, evidently, does one thing well, and that is stay disciplined. They threw Bryant down for a huge nine-yard loss.

    Bryant’s 42 receiving yards accounts for the third-highest total for him on the season. He had a big game in week three with three receptions for 91 yards and his only touchdown on the year to date, and he had another three receptions for 48 yards two weeks later.

    He has only combined for 51 yards over the course of the next four games, although that includes the Week Eight game for which he was benched for disciplinary reasons. He did not record 30 receiving yards in any of the other three games that he played since today.

    The day started off poorly, however. On the second play of the game, second and five, Ben Roethlisberger targeted him on a deep ball that he seemed to be unable to track, which resulted in the cornerback, Pierre Desir, picking off the pass. The defensive back looked like the wide receiver on the play.

    His second touch or target of the game was the disastrous nine-yard loss, which unsurprisingly dashed the drive. The Steelers ended up facing a third and 16 that predictably led to an incompletion in the direction of Antonio Brown under pressure.

    He did come back on the next drive before halftime with a 13-yard reception on second and 10 that put the team inside field goal range. Then he crucially tied the game on the two-point conversion, which was taken from the seven-yard line following a delay of game penalty.

    Later, he helped to salvage the game when he took a crossing route on third and four 19 yards on what proved to be the game-winning drive. Those are some big plays for Bryant, plays that he hasn’t seen much of this year.

    And hopefully plays that will keep him engaged as he works his way back into the offense. He had one of his better games of the season, statistically, which is a start, but no doubt still far from where he wants to be. Or where the offense would like him to be.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      He had some big plays! Glad he remained part of the plan! We really needed him today!

    • John Noh

      The most depressed I was all day was after Bryant got tackled for a nine-yard loss on that terrible sweep call. Thankfully, he would have better moments later on.

    • T R

      they need to retire that play for good.. they have tired it 3 or 4 times and lost yardage on most of them.

    • heath miller

      MB could have come back sulking or busting his butt… glad he took it like a man and kept his chin up… welcome back MB… we will need you… HEEEATH

    • Rick McClelland

      Yep, the whole league knows the formation and knows when the Steelers are going to run it. Time to put that one to bed.

    • Gloria Burke

      Better play today for Bryant. i am hopeful.

    • Ken Krampert

      Haley is a big problem right now. Seems as though Ben is talking to Fichtner on the sideline and avoiding Haley. They aren’t on the same page and the play calling is atrocious. I have never bashed Haley, but the predictability is painfully obvious for me, and I don’t study film for a living. Tomlin needs to find some solutions to this offenses anemia or we will be lucky to sqweek into the playoffs and be 1 and done.

    • ryan72384

      The crossing route is the exact type of manufactured play that should be run to get the ball in Bryants hands. When he catches the ball moving he is a threat to score at any time. I would just stop with the deep balls. Give him the crossers and slants and keep getting him involved.

    • Woodsworld

      Haley’s highly predicable play calling is the Steelers offensive problem. I find it hard to believe in the Steelers run Le’Veon Bell on first down almost 100% of the time. The offense has a poorly thought out strategy, and that is Haley’s fault. Yes…Ben looks terrible, and doesn’t seem to have the deep ball he used to have, which is what is causing Martavis Bryant’s difficulties. Ben doesn’t have confidence in his deep ball, and may have lost it, which is causing him to contemplate retirement.

    • EdJHJr

      Ya he looked better. But the deep ball that still looked , not quite right

    • EdJHJr

      I agree. They don’t run many short crisp routes

    • Sdale

      Well, I wouldn’t stop throwing them. I would hit him on a couple slants and crossers, then run a sluggo because they’ll be more susceptible to biting on that sluggo route if he actually catches some intermediate routes.