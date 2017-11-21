Hot Topics

    Martavis Bryant ‘Not Going To Fight The Process’ Anymore

    By Matthew Marczi November 21, 2017 at 06:20 am

    If Martavis Bryant thought that his long road ‘back’ would end with his reinstatement, then the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was clearly mistaken. While many seemed to take as a given that the third-year player would simply step back into the lineup and pick up where he left off, the road ‘back’ has been much longer and more strenuous than could have been hoped for.

    After scoring 15 touchdowns in his first 21 games, Bryant has just one touchdown in nine games this season, and that came all the way back in game two, the only game this year in which he has had at least 50 yards receiving. He caught three passes for 91 yards then, 51 of which came on one catch.

    But the year has gone nothing like that since. With only six games remaining, he has just 23 receptions for 306 yards, and the deep threat is averaging only 13.3 yards per reception. While not all of that can be put on his shoulders, there is a reason that he is not seeing a starter’s level of work.

    It’s not easy to be out of the game—and I mean entirely out of the game, with minimal contact from anybody in your football life—and even more difficult to be expected to slide back into where you were prior to your unceremonious exit.

    That is why Bryant has seemingly realized in recent weeks. After blowing up and taking his frustrations out on social media, an act that saw him demoted to inactive status for a game, he has had a cooler head and said the right things.

    With the trade deadline having come and gone and nothing left for him to do but just to keep working at the game, he has done so, albeit perhaps later in the game than he should have. “I think the main part with me was, I wanted to come back and have instant success, but it didn’t work out like that”, he admitted.

    “Now”, he told Mike Prisuta, “it’s about being patient and just going out and having fun with it, and just let everything fall into place”. He said that he is not feeling pressure to perform. “All I want to do is win. As long as we’re winning, we’re having fun doing it, what pressure do I have?”, he asked.

    He realizes now that “you can’t fight the process”, saying that “you just have to be willing to get better”. He has had talks with head coach Mike Tomlin about that, and said, “he knows I’m not going to fight the process”, and that “he knew it wasn’t going to be easy for me”.

    Clearly, it had not been easy for him, even while he seemed to put on the public face of the good soldier around the team, until it just blew up. Now, is it out of his system, or is he just playing the good soldier again? Or a bit of both?

    Either way, he has made contributions in the past two games since his return from discipline. He had a big third-down conversion on the game-winning drive last Sunday, and he had a fumble recovery at the end of the first half on Thursday after Antonio Brown had the ball stripped. He has five catches for 72 yards in those two games.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • francesco

      Basically MB is saying that he is not going to take fits if the offensive game plan does not involve him to any high degree. No need to panic. Time will solve all issues.

    • WARisHELL

      Please excuse me if I don’t believe a word that comes out of his mouth.

    • dany

      With or without Ben, next year I can almost bet he will explode. Contract year, one full year under his belt after suspension; We’ll probably see more of the rookie/sophomore Bryant then

      for now whatever he gives the team should be viewed as a bonus, even if it’s only taking the top off the defense for AB

    • WreckIess

      He’s both playing good soldier and accepting his role. I think he absolutely still wants to get out of here and while I hoped he would stay for his entire contract, I don’t really blame him. He’s left a lot of plays on the field (some pretty huge ones actually), but also his role in the offense is preventing him from being the player he wants to be. It also doesn’t help his confidence that Juju is just an obviously better player right now.

      Play out the season then he’ll get his trade during the offseason and that’ll be the end of it. We’ll get some rookie or free agent (probably even both) and that’ll be the end of it.

    • NinjaMountie

      Well, well, well. Looks like he can learn to say the right things. Now if we can get him to learn how to catch a contested pass we’d be all good.

    • walter

      Yea he is burning up inside whenever JuJu makes a catch but i do think he realizes there is nothing he can do about it.

    • Smitty 6788

      The thing is he has to come down with the combative catch opportunities he gets such as Thursday against the Titans. But just as important Haley needs to use Bryant more efficiently by using him with stick routes, outs and slants more often.. Instead of 9 routes so much. Then you can hit them with a sluggo or a out and up when the db is set up. Bryant is not a JAG

    • pittfan

      Someone else in another thread said this and I agree. There is no better organization in the NFL for a guy in Bryant’s position to be playing for. Bryant has the physical tools to be a great player, we all know that. His growth needs to occur between his ears. To that end, Mike Tomlin is a great head coach to be playing for. I hope he continues to talk to Tomlin and really listen and take to heart what he’s being told. Same goes for this rehab counselors. I believe before this season is thru we’ll be seeing MB on the winners list more often than not.

    • PittShawnC

      “You’ve got to get tough and you’ve got to make tough plays and you’ve
      got to make tough catches and you have to find ways to do everything you
      can to help this team.”

      -Ben on MB, almost two years ago

      “I’m still balling,” Bryant said. “You have your ups and you have your
      downs. It’s about how you bounce back. I’m going to be ready to go.”

      -MB, almost two years ago

      So let’s see, two years later:
      Make touch catches? No
      Find ways to do everything you can to help this team? No
      Bounced back, ready to go? No

      Believe anything that comes out this guys mouth at your own risk

    • Steel Realist PAul

      While he had a third down reception, I look at it like this: Right now, if you had to make a play with the game on the line, would you throw it to Bryant?

      My answer today is no. Why, because I want someone who will fight hard for the ball, especially then. AB.. Juju.. even JJ, all fight for the ball and bring it in consistently. Those are my guys… today.