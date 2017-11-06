Hot Topics

    Martavis Bryant Returns As Starter, Not Worried About Tomlin’s Comments

    By Alex Kozora November 6, 2017 at 04:31 pm


    A week after getting banished to the scout team, Martavis Bryant was back in his usual spot for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Monday practice. Per the PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo, Bryant said he resumed playing with the first team.

    “I’ve been running with the 1s today, so I assume I am,” Bryant said when asked if he will play this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

    Bryant was inactive for the Steelers game before the bye, benched by Mike Tomlin for repeated social media distractions. Following the win over the Lions, Tomlin said he was “not” confident Bryant will be able to help the team the rest of the season.

    Bryant was asked his reaction to those comments today.

    “It’s not my business to worry about what someone else says,” he told Fittipaldo. “You have to prove yourself to him. I wasn’t down on myself about what he said.”


    Obviously, there isn’t much that needs to be repeated about Bryant’s saga. It’s been a frustrating year dating all the way back to training camp when the league dragged their feet about finally reinstating Bryant. It took until halfway through camp, compounding the issue of time missed and with very little time to get back on the train. With his struggles this season and JuJu Smith-Schuster’s impressive play, Bryant has had his snaps scaled back and his role in the offense diminished.

    The Steelers will have to hope they bye calmed things down and reset Bryant for the remaining half of the season. He’s still a key part of the offense, capable of scoring on any given snap, and while there’s still been problems, he and Ben Roethlisberger have been closing on hooking up for a few big plays this year. Not all the issues on the field have been his fault.

    In 2017, Bryant has just a lone reception of 40+ yards. In each of his other two years, he’s had five each. That big-play potential is still there. If Bryant can handle things right off the field, he’ll be much better for it come gameday.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • SeventhHeavan

      Now IF Ben can hit him on the long ball, we’ll be in business…

    • heath miller

      yep IF ben can hit him and IF bryant can turn around soon enough to track he ball … IF hose two IFs can true on every play thy would score a TD every time .. but thats a BIG IF seventh .. keeping fingers crossed … HEATHHHHHHHHHh

    • EdJHJr

      First you must throw the ball to him.

    • Ichabod

      Then he must catch it

    • pittfan

      Let’s get this show on the road! Lace em up Martay, the rock os coming your way!!

    • DirtDawg1964

      I want to see him have a big second half of the year. If we can get him untracked it creates a ton of room for AB and makes it very difficult for opposing defences. At least one of AB, MB and JuJu would get single coverage – can’t double them all up.

      MB having a monster second half would be a nice problem to have.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Give me an M, Give me an E, give me a S, give me a S. What’s that spell…. mess. Almost like eating chicken wings in a white dress shirt.

    • Doug Andrews

      Time to rip it up during the second half MB

    • PA2AK_

      The journey back for him isn’t over. Hopefully (for Steelers and him) he got the memo with the week off. JJSS having a big game can only help MB with motivation

    • Jaybird

      I’d be surprised if Bryant finishes out his rookie contract. The guy is a freak of nature but I just don’t think it’s going to work out with him ,Ben, and the team. I’m not hoping for it, but I’m not going to be surprised if he’s cut this year or cut/traded before next. I know I’m going to take a lot of flack for saying that , but it won’t surprise. Hope I’m wrong and he goes off the second half of the year, but…..

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      And the run game is open..like throwin a hotdog down the hallway

    • thomas hmmmm

      I hope he used his free time to clean up some of the people in his life. He is the one doing all the work that is going into his career he doesn’t need someone putting his business out there and causing havoc for him.

    • PaeperCup

      Sooo much potential. Cmon offense, lets pull it together.

    • Steeldog22

      Just put Brown Bryant JuJu and Bell out there together, mix in some Rosie very now and then, shake and serve. Don’t get cute. Don’t overthink it. Let the talent do what it can do.

    • PaeperCup

      What if we knew this was Ben’s last season, is Martavis worth keeping around for a new QB?

    • dany

      And that kids, that’s how passing and receiving works in football

      Now on to carrying. First you give him the ball

    • JNick

      Can we stop acting like his drop in production is just on Ben. This guy smoked himself out of half of his football career. Hes not been the same player this year as previously and he’s not been effective. Partly because Ben hasn’t been hitting him as well as he has previously and mosyly because Bryant isn’t making plays.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Let’s get back to business, shall we?