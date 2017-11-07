Hot Topics

    Mike Tomlin Outlines Two Key Areas Steelers Must Improve For Rest Of Season

    By Alex Kozora November 7, 2017 at 12:52 pm


    The bye week allowed Mike Tomlin and the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ coaching staff to take a step back and offer a long evaluation of the team. In today’s press conference, Tomlin noted two areas the team needs to get better at to have an equally successful second half of the season.

    Better turnover ratio. More splash plays.

    “We’re minus one,” Tomlin told reporters. “That usually doesn’t go along with 6-2. I know one of those games really skews that number because we turned the ball over quite a bit in Jacksonville. Nonetheless, to be minus one at the turn is an area we’d like to be better at. We need to take care of the ball better. We need to get the ball more. So that’ll be something we focus on. Usually, teams on the rise over the second half of the year do a great job of taking care of the ball and an increasingly better job of getting the ball. And that needs to be us.”

    That minus-one ranking is tied for 18th in the league. Only one other team in the NFL that’s in the red in this stat has a winning record – Carolina with an improbably bad -8. Look at the teams that surround the Steelers: Tampa Bay, San Francisco, the Giants. That’s a lot of losing.

    In 2016, the Steelers finished in the top ten with a +5, a number they’ll look to match, or ideally, better, this time around.


    The turnover ratio led into Tomlin’s next point of emphasis.

    “Cashing in on splash play opportunities. I don’t think enough is written and said about that…we’ve had splash play opportunities on offense that were missed over the first half of the year that would’ve made our journey easier. And we’ve had splash play opportunities on defense that were missed. Specifically, we had an interception opportunity at the end of our last ball game that could’ve created a scenario where our offense didn’t need to earn a first down in order for us to secure victory.”

    Tomlin, of course, is referring to Ryan Shazier’s dropped INT on 4th and goal against the Detroit Lions. Shazier honestly may have been able to run it the whole way back and even if he didn’t, would’ve given the Steelers much better field position that in the event of a punt, the Lions would’ve had to drive the length of the field with little time to do so.

    Later in the presser conference, Tomlin referenced the missed first play against the Chicago Bears, Martavis Bryant not hauling in a pass deep downfield that would’ve been a walk-in touchdown.

    Despite those valid critiques, the Steelers offense isn’t doing an objectively bad job at producing big plays. They have nine passes of 40+ yards, tops in the league, when they had just ten such plays a season ago. It’s not about sweeping changes but gradual improvement so come playoff time, the Steelers are playing their best football.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Rob

      Also, tackling

    • Stairway7

      Just 2 areas???? How about 3rd down conversions? How about red zone offense? How about clock management? No problems in these areas?

    • ThatGuy

      RZ offense and Pass Defense between the 20s.

    • will

      “Cashing in on splash play opportunities. I don’t think enough is written and said about that…” obviously, 🙂 Tomlin has not been reading Steelers Depot over the first 8 weeks of the season or he would not have made this statement.

    • Darth Blount 47

      My two big ones are situational football on Offense and tackling on Defense. We get those two things squared away and we’ll be deadly.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      So what Tomlin basically said was, “forcing the ball downfield numerous times a game isn’t our problem. It’s not connecting on those forced attempts.” Wait… it gets better. He wants to simultaneously cut down on turnovers while continuing to try to create splash plays. I wonder if he knows these 2 things contradict one another.

      Im all for cutting down on turnovers. His point about turnover differential is well received and completely valid. You always want your defense to create turnovers. I would have thought, however, that situational football on offense (3rd down; red zone) would be a far more pressing matter than splash plays.

    • J.

      ALways the splash plays with Tomlin. Hey Tomlin improve these two things and you will not have to worry 1) Tackling 2) Red Zone Touchdowns. Sorry but the fact he is always so worried about splash plays to me is a bit concerning. Take care of the basics ans splash plays will happen.

    • Mark

      Agree with turnovers, but will add redzone and 3rd down efficiency. We’ve missed so many 3rd and short opportunities, it’s ridiculous.

      If we convert on 3rd down and score TDs, it makes our defense look a lot better.

    • Sam Clonch

      Don’t have the stats, but I feel like it was only the Detroit game when that was a problem. Matt Stafford will do that to ya!