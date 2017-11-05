NFL Week 9 Open Discussion Thread

Thanks to the Pittsburgh Steelers being on a bye this week we all can sit back and enjoy several of the key games that will take place on this Week 9 Sunday. I’ve already highlighted 4 games that fans of the Steelers will likely want to keep an eye on today and that list is of course headlined by the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens both playing on the road.
When these key games get underway, I will update this post with highlights and injury updates.
Have a great Sunday!
If you feel up to it, pick the winners of these 4 games in the comments below. Let’s see if any of you can go 4-for-4.
Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET
Bengals Inactives:
WR Tyler Boyd
RB Jeremy Hill
WR John Ross
LB Kevin Minter
OL Alex Redmond
OL Christian Westerman
K Randy Bullock
Jaguars Inactives:
WR Jaelen Strong
RB Leonard Fournette
CB Tyler Patmon
DT Sheldon Day
OL Josh Walker
OL William Poehls
OL A.J. Cann
Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET
Ravens Inactives:
TE Nick Boyle
WR Michael Campanaro
RB Terrance West
S Chuck Clark
OLB Tim Williams
OL Maurquice Shakir
DE Bronson Kaufusi
Titans Inactives:
OL Quinton Spain
QB Brandon Weeden
WR Darius Jennings
CB Kalan Reed
S Curtis Riley
LB Nate Palmer
DE David King
Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET
Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins 8:30 PM ET
