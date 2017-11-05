NFL Week 9 Open Discussion Thread

Thanks to the Pittsburgh Steelers being on a bye this week we all can sit back and enjoy several of the key games that will take place on this Week 9 Sunday. I’ve already highlighted 4 games that fans of the Steelers will likely want to keep an eye on today and that list is of course headlined by the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens both playing on the road.

When these key games get underway, I will update this post with highlights and injury updates.

Have a great Sunday!

If you feel up to it, pick the winners of these 4 games in the comments below. Let’s see if any of you can go 4-for-4.

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET





Bengals Inactives:

WR Tyler Boyd

RB Jeremy Hill

WR John Ross

LB Kevin Minter

OL Alex Redmond

OL Christian Westerman

K Randy Bullock

Jaguars Inactives:

WR Jaelen Strong

RB Leonard Fournette

CB Tyler Patmon

DT Sheldon Day

OL Josh Walker

OL William Poehls

OL A.J. Cann

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET

Ravens Inactives:

TE Nick Boyle

WR Michael Campanaro

RB Terrance West

S Chuck Clark

OLB Tim Williams

OL Maurquice Shakir

DE Bronson Kaufusi

Titans Inactives:

OL Quinton Spain

QB Brandon Weeden

WR Darius Jennings

CB Kalan Reed

S Curtis Riley

LB Nate Palmer

DE David King

Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET

Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins 8:30 PM ET

INJURY UPDATE: DT Pat Sims reported with right calf injury. Return is doubtful.#CINvsJAX #Bengals50 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 5, 2017