    NFL Week 9 Open Discussion Thread

    By Dave Bryan November 5, 2017 at 12:34 pm


    Thanks to the Pittsburgh Steelers being on a bye this week we all can sit back and enjoy several of the key games that will take place on this Week 9 Sunday. I’ve already highlighted 4 games that fans of the Steelers will likely want to keep an eye on today and that list is of course headlined by the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens both playing on the road.

    When these key games get underway, I will update this post with highlights and injury updates.

    Have a great Sunday!

    If you feel up to it, pick the winners of these 4 games in the comments below. Let’s see if any of you can go 4-for-4.

    Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET


    Bengals Inactives:

    WR Tyler Boyd
    RB Jeremy Hill
    WR John Ross
    LB Kevin Minter
    OL Alex Redmond
    OL Christian Westerman
    K Randy Bullock

    Jaguars Inactives:

    WR Jaelen Strong
    RB Leonard Fournette
    CB Tyler Patmon
    DT Sheldon Day
    OL Josh Walker
    OL William Poehls
    OL A.J. Cann

    Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET

    Ravens Inactives:

    TE Nick Boyle
    WR Michael Campanaro
    RB Terrance West
    S Chuck Clark
    OLB Tim Williams
    OL Maurquice Shakir
    DE Bronson Kaufusi

    Titans Inactives:

    OL Quinton Spain
    QB Brandon Weeden
    WR Darius Jennings
    CB Kalan Reed
    S Curtis Riley
    LB Nate Palmer
    DE David King

    Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET

    Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins 8:30 PM ET

    • SteelersDepot

      Bengals catch a little break with Leonard Fournette inactive. Sigh!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      yoi

    • ryan72384

      Don’t know why everyone hates bye weeks so much. It’s the one Sunday during football season where I get to actually just relax and watch football without an emotional attachment to the game. No broken remotes today. No doors kicked in. No broken windows. No breathing exercises to calm myself down and lower blood pressure. Just relaxation! Bengals over Jags (Only because Fournette is out), Titans over Ravens, Dolphins over Raiders, Cowboys over Chiefs

    • PompeyGoat

      Bengals, Titans, Chiefs & Dolphins.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      What a bogus block in the back call against titans

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Casey with the dragon screw leg whip on Flacco!

    • pittfan

      whoever said “Browns lose bye week” gets 1,000 LOLs.

    • pittfan

      A game not on the list but the Broncos are getting pounded by Philly. I wonder how their fortunes would change if Ben was their QB?

    • pittfan

      During the season, I mainline Steeler football. Today I’m jonesing hard.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Ben was created for only one NFL team.

    • John

      Watching Rams. Their coaching staff must be terrific. Great spacing. QB has plenty of time. Misdirection plays work. Pretty to watch.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      AJ green throwing punches? Not the bengal you expect that from.

    • pittfan

      They have turned things around big time. KNowing LA, they’ll attract a lot of fair weather fans.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Probably one of the biggest team turn arounds I’ve ever seen.

    • pittfan

      Maybe he’d like out of that dysfunctional family?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Frustration will make you do crazy things.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Or those guys are rubbing off on him.

    • DirtDawg1964

      He got ejected. But so did Ramsey. Makes zero sense. And Burfict ran into the field from the sidelines. That’s supposed to draw a flag. Pac-Man was ready to go but was held back.

      Class acts those Bungles.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Koch drilled a 57 yard punt from deep in his own end. But the Ravens drew a flag. Repunt. 17 yard shank. Titans scored not long after. Beautiful.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Yeah I didn’t see anything Ramsey didn’t to warrant getting ejected. He got mugged..from behind.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Getting rid of Fisher, world’s most overrated coach (although threatened by Marvin Lewis), helps.

    • NinjaMountie

      AJ Green needs suspended for that crazy UFC crud. He also needs to be told that punching a helmet is STUPID!!!!

    • 6 ring circus

      Eject them all, let god sort them out…

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Eagles are certainly holding up their end of the all PA Superbowl. Steelers need to keep pace on the other side. Eagles are making it look easy this season.

    • NinjaMountie

      To bad they didn’t accept that trade offer of MB for Wentz. 😉

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      I’m glad directv had both the bengals and ravens game on the 4 game channel. Watching them both implode simultaneously is refreshing.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Stanley reinjured right shoulder. Return questionable.