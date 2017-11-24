Packers 2017 Week 12 Injury Report: DT Clark Doubtful, OLB Matthews Questionable

The Green Bay Packers have released their final injury report of Week 12 and it shows that only one player has officially been ruled out for the team’s Sunday night road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ruled out for Sunday night on Friday by the Packers, as expected, was running back Aaron Jones (knee), who failed to practice all week. Jones suffered a knee injury a few weeks ago.

Also not practicing on Friday for the Packers were defensive tackle Kenny Clark (ankle), outside linebacker Clay Matthews (groin), and running back Ty Montgomery (ribs). Clark and Montgomery end the week listed as doubtful for Sunday night while Matthews is listed as questionable for the game despite him sitting out practice all week.

Limited during Friday’s practice were Packers guard Lucas Patrick (hand), defensive tackle Quinton Dial (chest), outside linebacker Nick Perry (foot) and center Corey Linsley (back). Of those four players, only Linsley and Patrick are listed as questionable as the other two weren’t given game status designations.

Packers cornerback Kevin King (shoulder), running back Devante Mays (ankle), and safety Morgan Burnett (groin) also end Week 12 listed as questionable even though all three players practiced fully on Friday.

Should Clark sit out Sunday night, Dial would likely start in his place in the middle of the Packers defensive line.