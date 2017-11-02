Hot Topics

    Rapoport: Texans Fearful QB Deshaun Watson Suffered Torn ACL

    By Alex Kozora November 2, 2017 at 04:05 pm


    Earlier today, we got confirmation the Indianapolis Colts will be without QB Andrew Luck for the rest of the year, ensuring he won’t play in two weeks against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now there may be a second would-be starter the Steelers will avoid. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport just reported the Houston Texans believe Deshaun Watson has suffered a torn ACL.

    The Steelers aren’t slated to play the Texans until Christmas Day Week 16 but had/if Watson been available, would’ve likely made it a marquee game. If Watson did suffer a torn ACL, his season is almost certain to have ended. The Texans would turn back to Tom Savage, who they briefly began the season with under center.


    Assuming their fears are confirmed, it’ll be another starting QB the Steelers didn’t have to play in 2017. In Week Two, Case Keenum started in place of Sam Bradford. Jacoby Brissett will keep getting the nod for Luck. There’s no Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay; Brett Hundley is the guy instead. And now Watson could be lost for the year. It’s remarkable “luck” for the Steelers.

    The Texans were already without J.J. Watt, who won’t face his brother, after suffering a brutal leg injury early in the year.

    The rookie out of Clemson has been on fire and just earned AFC Player of the Month honors. He’s thrown for a league-leading 19 touchdowns and completing nearly 62% of his passes while rushing for another two scores. The Texans, at 3-4, were reaching a critical point of their season. But if Watson is done, a year that may already be over.

    UPDATE: Several reporters, including beat writer John McClain, are confirming Watson’s injury and forthcoming surgery.

    • colingrant

      The stars continue to favorably align for the Steelers.

    • gdeuce

      good news for steelers defense, bad news for my fantasy team

    • DangZone

      The Steelers record against back up QBs is what? From what I can remember they have laid many an egg against backup QBs.

    • Alex Kozora

      I mean, they’ve faced only one of those four this year, beating Keenum.

    • nutty32

      Something tells me that the Texans’ locker room is in no mood to circle the wagons and rally for their owner.

    • Nolrog

      The stars still have the Pats in front of us. Everything else is just noise.

    • More little brother syndrome…

    • dany

      Last time the steelers didn’t have any major injuries and the rest of the league was falling was in 2008. It’s happening guys

      really sucks for Watson though. He was on an unbelievable pace, and not just for a rookie!

    • And Keenum is 4-2 this year, is he not?

    • JT

      Absolutely brutal. Like JuJu, he seems to be not just a remarkable athlete, but a special person too. Really kind and generous for his age. Wishing him nothing but the best.

    • JT

      This team can go 13-3, and as long as that one L is against the Patriots some jagoffs will consider this season a failure.

    • The funny thing is I don’t expect the Steelers to play press/man against the Pats on December 17th. Because if they do and it works then it’s on tape for Brady and McDaniels to study and find a weakness in.

      Instead, I expect them to break out that press/man gameplan we saw a few years ago when we meet them in the playoffs. There will be limited tape of our man defense for them to study and we’ll catch them off guard.

    • gdeuce

      the only win against the Pats that matters is in the playoffs

    • Michael James

      He’s 100% right to mention the Pats as the biggest obstacle in the AFC. No “little brother syndrom”, just stating the obvious.
      They own us and it’s the job of our team this year to finally defeat them and prove us doubters wrong.

    • JT

      100% guarantee that if we don’t play man, Steelers Depot crashes. But I see your point absolutely. Dave said the same thing on the podcast, can’t put it on tape.

    • JT

      Because it’s silly and pathetic. The same way it is if Bengals fans turned every post on their sites into a competition with the Steelers.

    • 6 ring circus

      If we can’t get to the Bowl this year, with all these top tier arms being taken out of our way, then, shame on us…is Tom Brady the “boogie-man? Lol…

    • 6 ring circus

      Well, they have shiney new MLB trophy…there’s that.

    • John Noh

      OK, Ben, you don’t ever have to practice again!

    • Darth Blount 47

      Unbelievable. I’m nauseous and almost speechless. He’s been on a run the last 6 weeks, like few I have ever seen. I’ve had the worst fantasy football luck this season of my life. 3 teams, all totally dead in the water. 1 league, 2nd in points scored, allowing the most points, so I’m 2-6.

      The league here, 1-7. And in my 3-person keeper league, I’m 2-6, but am ranked 4th in the power ranking. Why? One reason… Deshaun Watson. I picked him up 6 weeks ago and it was like mana from heaven. The guy has been incredible. With him, I’ve won 2 out of my last 3 and have been saving myself money since I pay per loss. His impact has been so great, I was falling in love. He has everything going for him. Richard Sherman just said he’d be a top 5 QB in this league next year in his mind. We were all witnessing budding greatness, before our very eyes. As my favorite QB coming out of the last draft, I cheered so hard for him in the Clemson title game.

      I know ACL tears aren’t at all like they used to be. But putting aside any and all of my own selfish fantasy implications, I’m truthfully sick and am almost heartbroken for him. I was soo looking forward to a great duel between him and Ben. I’m sending up a prayer for Deshaun that his leg heals fast and true and that next season, he proves Richard Sherman right. This is only a small bump in the road, young stud!

    • Michael James

      It’s not a competition though. It’s simply mentioning that there are still the Patriots waiting, while some people might get a bit ahead of themselves and already want to book a flight to Minneapolis (not pointing at any specific members here).
      No competition, no d-measuring contest, no whining. Simply stating the obvious everyone should already be aware of.

    • We all are aware of it, but does it still bare mentioning on every god damn thread?

    • “yeah, our defense played well enough to win today, but Brady would have torched them” is getting so old.

      Brady this and Brady that. I get it, the guy may very well be the best QB of all time, but the guy can be beaten, Belichick can be beaten, the Patriots can be beaten…

      They are not a perfect team, the have flaws and deficiencies that can be exploited. Especially this season.

    • melblount

      So in total, according to opponents and/or haters…

      We play dirty, we get ALL of the calls from the refs, and now the football QB gods have looked out for us several times this season…Vikings, Colts, Packers, Texans….

      Starting to think that last one may have some truth to it, eh?

    • francesco

      He was set to become the MVP this year.

    • JT

      ^This times a bajillion.

    • francesco

      For sure the Pars are not a perfect team but it will take a team to play perfect in order to beat them. Field goals won’t do it.

    • francesco

      But what about having home field advantage throughout the playoffs? It will seal the deal to win at all costs in week 15.
      Would hate to play away game against them.

    • I would hate to put my ace in the hole on display for them to learn about as well.

    • derp_diggler

      Man, I feel bad for him. That’s tough luck.

    • francesco

      But we need to find out if we are capable in a certain extent to play man against them. That way we can tweak where necessary if we face them again in the playoffs.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      This is horrible news, and I pray he comes back and be better than ever. He is such a bright spot after the catastrophe which was Osweiler. Speedy recovery, Deshaun!

    • Guest12

      I love how these reporters are bashing us for the QBs we’ve faced and are going to face, like we have control over that. What about those seasons where we had no Ben for several games, no LB for several games including playoffs, and a playoff game without AB. Sooner or later the injuries have to be in our favor like it typically has been for our opponents the last few seasons

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Would suck for Houston if they lost last night and then this. Glad they won.

    • JohnB

      This reminds me of Oakland last year when they lost their QB when he was playing his best ball. Really unfortunate. I was looking forward to that game.

    • Guest12

      Yea but it’s not a guarantee we see them in the playoffs, that game is going to be big in week 15, play to win

    • Guest12

      The only matchup with them that’s guaranteed is in week 15. Play to win.

    • Very true. But the odds are what they are. Everyone is so afraid of them and thinks they are such a great team, why would you now think we won’t meet them in the post season? Kind of silly…

    • I’m not saying they won’t play man at all. If they fell they need to test guys in certain situations they will do it. But it’s just a suspicion I have that they will not strictly play man against them in the first game.

    • LucasY59

      Luck-less Colts,Rodgers-less Packers, Watson-less Texans…3 of the 8 remaining games are teams missing their starting QB

    • LucasY59

      I was a bit unsure of it since its an away game on Christmas and its after the pats game so could be a let down type of game, but with out JJ and Deshaun I’m not as worried

    • Steeldog22

      It won’t matter how many threads it is mentioned in if we can’t beat the Patriots. : )

    • JohnB

      Thats some scared talk…youd want to go up against their best players otherwise how much weight does the win carry. Quit being scared of teams. Youre not playing them! haha

    • Yea and when we beat them, they will be saying “We won’t be able to beat them twice in the same season.”

    • Sam Clonch

      They got no problem with the Pats getting six games a year against whoever is currently QBing the Jets/Bills/Dolphins though.

    • Michael Putman

      Bummer… Watson was an exciting player. Hope he recovers 100% and can’t wait to see him play next year (provided that they are done protesting on the clock and I start watching football again next year…)

    • Jimbo

      I think most on here realize its the better coaching that is feared . and there is no improvement coming for the Steelers.

    • King Wodi

      Super sad. He’s an exciting kid to watch.