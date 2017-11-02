Rapoport: Texans Fearful QB Deshaun Watson Suffered Torn ACL

Earlier today, we got confirmation the Indianapolis Colts will be without QB Andrew Luck for the rest of the year, ensuring he won’t play in two weeks against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now there may be a second would-be starter the Steelers will avoid. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport just reported the Houston Texans believe Deshaun Watson has suffered a torn ACL.

Sources: #Texans QB fear Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL in practice today. A non-contact injury. MRI coming to confirm. Awful, awful. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2017

The Steelers aren’t slated to play the Texans until Christmas Day Week 16 but had/if Watson been available, would’ve likely made it a marquee game. If Watson did suffer a torn ACL, his season is almost certain to have ended. The Texans would turn back to Tom Savage, who they briefly began the season with under center.





Assuming their fears are confirmed, it’ll be another starting QB the Steelers didn’t have to play in 2017. In Week Two, Case Keenum started in place of Sam Bradford. Jacoby Brissett will keep getting the nod for Luck. There’s no Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay; Brett Hundley is the guy instead. And now Watson could be lost for the year. It’s remarkable “luck” for the Steelers.

The Texans were already without J.J. Watt, who won’t face his brother, after suffering a brutal leg injury early in the year.

The rookie out of Clemson has been on fire and just earned AFC Player of the Month honors. He’s thrown for a league-leading 19 touchdowns and completing nearly 62% of his passes while rushing for another two scores. The Texans, at 3-4, were reaching a critical point of their season. But if Watson is done, a year that may already be over.

UPDATE: Several reporters, including beat writer John McClain, are confirming Watson’s injury and forthcoming surgery.

What a blow for Texans. Watson out 4 season with torn ACL suffered n noncontact drill n practice. Surgery coming. First reported @RapSheet — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) November 2, 2017