Redskins Vs. Cowboys Week 13 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Washington Redskins Thursday night to kick off Week 13 of the 2017 NFL regular season and with both teams entering this contest with identical 5-6 records, it’s probably a must-win game for each.

While this game has no real significant meaning to the Pittsburgh Steelers, it should be a fun NFC East battle to watch nonetheless. The Cowboys, by the way, have lost their last three games. They are also 1.5-point home underdogs at most online sportsbooks.

If you feel up to discussing this game throughout the evening, feel free to use the comment section below this post to do just that and as usual, I will try to add a few video highlights from the contest.

Redskins Inactives:

DL Terrell McClain

DB Montae Nicholson

WR Brian Quick

TE Jordan Reed

DL Caraun Reid

LB Pete Robertson

C Chase Roullier

Cowboys Inactives:

DB Bene Benwikere

LB Justin Durant

TE Blake Jarwin

DL Datone Jones

LB Sean Lee

DL Daniel Ross

RB Trey Williams