    Redskins Vs. Cowboys Week 13 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

    By Dave Bryan November 30, 2017 at 08:19 pm

    The Dallas Cowboys will host the Washington Redskins Thursday night to kick off Week 13 of the 2017 NFL regular season and with both teams entering this contest with identical 5-6 records, it’s probably a must-win game for each.

    While this game has no real significant meaning to the Pittsburgh Steelers, it should be a fun NFC East battle to watch nonetheless. The Cowboys, by the way, have lost their last three games. They are also 1.5-point home underdogs at most online sportsbooks.

    If you feel up to discussing this game throughout the evening, feel free to use the comment section below this post to do just that and as usual, I will try to add a few video highlights from the contest.

    Redskins Inactives:
    DL Terrell McClain
    DB Montae Nicholson
    WR Brian Quick
    TE Jordan Reed
    DL Caraun Reid
    LB Pete Robertson
    C Chase Roullier

    Cowboys Inactives:
    DB Bene Benwikere
    LB Justin Durant
    TE Blake Jarwin
    DL Datone Jones
    LB Sean Lee
    DL Daniel Ross
    RB Trey Williams

    • SteelersDepot

      I like the Cowboys to win outright and the under.

    • Kyle

      I took the Cows Moneyline, I just refuse to belive they have fallen off this poorly. At home on a short week in a must win