Redskins Vs. Cowboys Week 13 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Washington Redskins Thursday night to kick off Week 13 of the 2017 NFL regular season and with both teams entering this contest with identical 5-6 records, it’s probably a must-win game for each.
While this game has no real significant meaning to the Pittsburgh Steelers, it should be a fun NFC East battle to watch nonetheless. The Cowboys, by the way, have lost their last three games. They are also 1.5-point home underdogs at most online sportsbooks.
If you feel up to discussing this game throughout the evening, feel free to use the comment section below this post to do just that and as usual, I will try to add a few video highlights from the contest.
Redskins Inactives:
DL Terrell McClain
DB Montae Nicholson
WR Brian Quick
TE Jordan Reed
DL Caraun Reid
LB Pete Robertson
C Chase Roullier
Cowboys Inactives:
DB Bene Benwikere
LB Justin Durant
TE Blake Jarwin
DL Datone Jones
LB Sean Lee
DL Daniel Ross
RB Trey Williams