Roethlisberger On Bryant’s Future Role: ‘I Think Martavis’ Spot Is Where It’s Always Been’

After being sat down for the team’s Week 8 road game against the Detroit Lions as punishment for an unnecessary social media outburst, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant is expected to be back in the lineup this coming Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. On Tuesday, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was asked during his weekly interview on 93.7 The Fan if he believes Bryant is looking at the second half of the regular season as it being a fresh start for him.

“Yeah, I thought he had a good practice yesterday,” Roethlisberger said of Bryant. “[He] was out there running around, making plays, looking fast. Like I’ve always said before, I didn’t think his attitude was bad on the field so I didn’t notice anything other than normal Martavis. And I’m sure he’s excited for the second half of the season as much as I am and we are for him.”

Roethlisberger was then asked if Bryant worked with the first-team offense during the team’s Monday practice.

“Yes, he was yesterday,” Roethlisberger said.

The Steelers quarterback was then asked to describe what Bryant’s role on offense will be moving forward into the second half of the regular season and especially when rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is on the field.





“Well, I think Martavis’ spot is where it’s always been,” said Roethlisberger. “It’s outside, to the trips he’s the Z receiver, the strong side receiver. I think JuJu comes in and plays the slot and I think there’s things, there’s certain packages, that we’re going to have Eli in the slot and JuJu outside playing the Z spot when Martavis is not on the field.”

In short, the Steelers rotation at the wide receiver spot with Bryant, Smith Schuster and Rogers will likely closely resemble what it was just prior to the team’s game against the Lions. There will be a few plays that Bryant isn’t on the field for when the Steelers use only two wide receivers. Additionally, Bryant might not be on the field for a few plays that feature three wide receivers.

It will certainly be interesting to see what kind of second half of season that Bryant ultimately has. This coming Sunday, the Steelers offense will face a Colts defense that has struggled mightily against deep passing attacks so far this season. In short, expect Roethlisberger to throw deep to Bryant multiple times Sunday afternoon and especially if the tall wide receiver gets matched up against Colts cornerback Pierre Desir, who might be forced to start once again in place of Vontae Davis.