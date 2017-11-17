Hot Topics

    Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Titans

    By Alex Kozora November 17, 2017 at 12:38 am

    When the Pittsburgh Steelers score, we get some weird stats.

    – Let’s start with the score. The obvious. First time all season the Steelers have put up 30+ points. Last time in a regular season game was back in Week 16 a year ago. Also in their Color Rush uniforms. Petition to wear them every game, please.

    – Dominant defense. It’s the first time the Steelers’ defense picked off four passes in a game since 1997, when they got Vinny Testaverde thrice and Eric Zeier once against the Baltimore Ravens. A 37-0 win that day.

    Last time it was done by only the secondary? 1995. Willie Williams and Alvoid Mays each had a pair.

    Antonio Brown’s caught three TDs for the second time in his career. Only one other Steeler in NFL history has two of those to his credit – John Stallworth, who did them both in 1984.

    Brown is also over 1000 yards this season. The first in the NFL to do it.

    – The Steelers have scored 40+ points 41 times in NFL history. This is only the second they did it in a game where they rushed for fewer than 70 yards. Had 65 tonight. The other was in 2014, where they had just 55 in a 43-23 win over the Ravens.

    – Sneaking in one negative stat. Steelers have allowed three 60+ yard passing TDs the last two weeks. Titans hit a 75 yarder today. That hasn’t happened since November 10th-17th, 1968 in a tie to the St. Louis Cardinals and a loss to the Cleveland Browns.

    Cam Heyward now has seven sacks. One full sack and he’ll have a career high.

    Vince Williams has six of them. That’s the most of any off-ball defender in the NFL. A couple more and he’s going to start setting some Steelers’ records. Stay tuned.

    L.T. Walton recorded his first NFL sack today. It was his first full sack in over three years. Last one came as a senior in college, November 1st 2014.

    – I don’t think I can find the number right now but the Steelers had 7 red zone trips tonight. Not sure the last time they had that many.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • T3xassteelers

      I always enjoy this article. Some more crazy facts I get to use to my friends 😉 How do you find these stats so quick, Alex?

    • Mister Wirez

      Weird how many Steelers cast-off coaches and player are on the Titans staff.

    • Chris92021

      Here is another one: by scoring 40 today, the Steelers have put up 40 or more points at least once for a 4th straight season, which matches a franchise record. Last time it was done prior to 2014, 2015, 2016, and now 2017 seasons? 1983, 1984, 1985, and 1986 seasons. Those years were not great if you were a Steelers fan!

    • Chris92021

      Vince Williams, now with 6 sacks in 10 games, has as many sacks this season than his former 2013 draft mate Jarvis Jones had in his four-year career.

    • Chris92021

      Tennessee is Pittsburgh South while Arizona is Pittsburgh West.

    • jsteeler

      Vince and Shazier may go to 2017 Pro Bowl. They look Good.

    • Chris92021

      One last one:
      2014: Steelers 37, @ Panthers 19 (Sunday night)
      2014: Steelers 20, Chiefs 12
      2015: Steelers 30, @ Browns 9
      2015: Steelers 45, Colts 10 (Sunday night; the Antonio Brown goal post game)
      2016: Steelers 43, Chiefs 14 (Sunday night)
      2017: Steelers 40, Titans 17 (Thursday night)

      Common bond? Ronald Torbert was the referee in all those games. I love that guy!!