Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Titans

When the Pittsburgh Steelers score, we get some weird stats.

– Let’s start with the score. The obvious. First time all season the Steelers have put up 30+ points. Last time in a regular season game was back in Week 16 a year ago. Also in their Color Rush uniforms. Petition to wear them every game, please.

– Dominant defense. It’s the first time the Steelers’ defense picked off four passes in a game since 1997, when they got Vinny Testaverde thrice and Eric Zeier once against the Baltimore Ravens. A 37-0 win that day.

Last time it was done by only the secondary? 1995. Willie Williams and Alvoid Mays each had a pair.

– Antonio Brown’s caught three TDs for the second time in his career. Only one other Steeler in NFL history has two of those to his credit – John Stallworth, who did them both in 1984.

Brown is also over 1000 yards this season. The first in the NFL to do it.

– The Steelers have scored 40+ points 41 times in NFL history. This is only the second they did it in a game where they rushed for fewer than 70 yards. Had 65 tonight. The other was in 2014, where they had just 55 in a 43-23 win over the Ravens.

– Sneaking in one negative stat. Steelers have allowed three 60+ yard passing TDs the last two weeks. Titans hit a 75 yarder today. That hasn’t happened since November 10th-17th, 1968 in a tie to the St. Louis Cardinals and a loss to the Cleveland Browns.

– Cam Heyward now has seven sacks. One full sack and he’ll have a career high.

– Vince Williams has six of them. That’s the most of any off-ball defender in the NFL. A couple more and he’s going to start setting some Steelers’ records. Stay tuned.

– L.T. Walton recorded his first NFL sack today. It was his first full sack in over three years. Last one came as a senior in college, November 1st 2014.

– I don’t think I can find the number right now but the Steelers had 7 red zone trips tonight. Not sure the last time they had that many.