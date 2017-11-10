Steelers 2017 Week 10 Injury Report: Harrison Ruled Out On Friday, Mitchell A Go

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their final injury report ahead of their Sunday Week 10 road game against the Indianapolis Colts and it shows that one player has been officially ruled out for that contest.

After failing to practice again on Friday, Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison (back) was officially ruled out for the team’s Sunday game against the Colts. Harrison showing up on the injury report this week was a bit of a surprise being as he didn’t play in the team’s Week 8 game in addition to the Steelers being on a bye last week. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin also didn’t mention Harrison during his press conference this past week when he reviewed the overall health of the team.

This will make the third time this season that Harrison will be inactive for a game.

As for the other player listed on the Steelers injury report this week, safety Mike Mitchell (Achilles), he ends the week without an injury game designation after practicing fully on Friday. Mitchell was listed as being limited on both Wednesday and Thursday and now it appears as though he’ll indded play against the Colts.

Mitchell injured his Achilles during the second half of the Steelers Week 8 game against the Detroit Lions.

In other great news, Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt, tackle Marcus Gilbert and tight end Vance McDonald all stayed off the injury report the entire week and thus all three players are expected to play against the Colts. Tuitt and Gilbert had both missed the Steelers last two games with injuries while McDonald missed only the Week 8 game.