Steelers 2017 Week 11 Injury Report: Eight Players Listed On Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Tennessee Titans at home Thursday night and even though the team didn’t practice on Monday they were still required to turn in their first injury report for Week 11.

The Monday practice report is an estimation and the Steelers listed eight players on their first injury filing of Week 11.

Had the Steelers practiced Monday, cornerback Joe Haden (fibula) and safety Mike Mitchell (ankle) both would have been sidelined. Haden definitely won’t play Thursday night against the Titans while Mitchell is probably best regarded as questionable right now, according to what head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier Monday.

Six players would have been limited on Monday, according to the first injury report of Week 11, and that group includes quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), cornerback William Gay (not injury related), wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (not injury related), guard Ramon Foster (not injury related), outside linebacker James Harrison (back), and tight end Vance McDonald (ankle).

Of those six players, Harrison and McDonald are the only ones in jeopardy of missing the Thursday night game against the Titans. Harrison sat out the Steelers Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts with a back injury while McDonald left that contest briefly with his ankle injury.

The Steelers will practice for the first time this week on Tuesday.