Steelers 2017 Week 12 Injury Report: McDonald, Smith-Schuster, Haden Ruled Out For Packers Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers Friday injury report has now been released and it shows that three players have officially been ruled out for the team’s Sunday night home game against the Green Bay Packers.

Ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Packers after failing to practice all week are wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring), cornerback Joe Haden (fibula) and tight end Vance McDonald (ankle).

Haden had already been ruled out earlier in the week due to a fractured fibula he suffered back in Week 10. McDonald, who also sat out the team’s Week 11 game, still hasn’t recovered from the ankle injury he suffered in Week 10. As for Smith-Schuster, the Steelers rookie apparently suffered his hamstring in the team’s Week 11 win over the Tennessee Titans.

With Smith-Schuster out, fellow wide receiver Justin Hunter will likely dress in his place. With Haden still sidelined, cornerback Coty Sensabaugh is once again expected to start in his place on the left side.

Ending the week listed as questionable for the Steelers is safety Mike Mitchell (ankle), who suffered an ankle injury in Week 10 that ultimately prevented him from playing against the Titans. Mitchell, by the way, was limited again in practice on Friday.

Outside linebacker James Harrison (back) wasn’t given a game status designation on the team’s Friday injury report after practicing fully all week.