Steelers Activate Rookie CB Cameron Sutton To 53-Man Roster From IR

As expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers have now removed rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton from the team’s Reserve/Injured list and placed him on the 53-man roster as part of them using one of their two designated-to-return tags for the season. To make room for Sutton on the 53-man roster the Steelers placed tackle Marcus Gilbert on the team’s Reserve/Suspended list.

Sutton, who was selected by the Steelers with their first of two third-round draft picks this year, started his rookie season on the team’s Reserve/Injured list with a hamstring injury that he had initially suffered during training camp and ultimately reaggravated during the team’s preseason finale.

Sutton, who played his college football at Tennessee, will likely be used mainly on special teams moving forward as perhaps a gunner on the punt coverage team. Additionally, it will be interesting to see if Sutton is given an opportunity to return punts now that he’s finally on the roster as that’s something he also excelled at during his college career. Barring any additional injuries in the Steelers secondary, however, Sutton isn’t likely to see much, if any, playing time on defense to close out the 2017 season.

As for Gilbert, he was placed on the Reserve/Suspended list after being suspended Monday for the next four games for violating the league’s PED policy. He is currently scheduled to return to the roster in Week 16.