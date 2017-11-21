Hot Topics

    Steelers Activate Rookie CB Cameron Sutton To 53-Man Roster From IR

    By Dave Bryan November 21, 2017 at 10:21 am

    As expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers have now removed rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton from the team’s Reserve/Injured list and placed him on the 53-man roster as part of them using one of their two designated-to-return tags for the season. To make room for Sutton on the 53-man roster the Steelers placed tackle Marcus Gilbert on the team’s Reserve/Suspended list.

    Sutton, who was selected by the Steelers with their first of two third-round draft picks this year, started his rookie season on the team’s Reserve/Injured list with a hamstring injury that he had initially suffered during training camp and ultimately reaggravated during the team’s preseason finale.

    Sutton, who played his college football at Tennessee, will likely be used mainly on special teams moving forward as perhaps a gunner on the punt coverage team. Additionally, it will be interesting to see if Sutton is given an opportunity to return punts now that he’s finally on the roster as that’s something he also excelled at during his college career. Barring any additional injuries in the Steelers secondary, however, Sutton isn’t likely to see much, if any, playing time on defense to close out the 2017 season.

    As for Gilbert, he was placed on the Reserve/Suspended list after being suspended Monday for the next four games for violating the league’s PED policy. He is currently scheduled to return to the roster in Week 16.

    • Mr. KnowItAll

      The ERA of Cam has begun…make us proud young man.

    • KiJana Haney

      The sky is the ceiling for this man.

    • nutty32

      Louis Breeden the only corner of substance that wore #34. Looked ok on Breeden as he was a small guy & the 34 made him look bigger. Sutton just looks too beefy, not sleek in his 34. Brian Davis wore 34 for some good Redskins teams but he was a terrible corner who spent most his time in chase position after being toasted.

    • Doug Andrews

      Troy’s #43 number looked awkward at first. Maybe Sutton has a great career and we’re talking about him being one of the best to wear such a quirky number

    • Bryant Eng

      Burns, Haden, Hilton, Gay, Sensabaugh, Sutton, Allen all on the 53. Fascinating, this team must really believe in Allen’s potential. It’ll be fascinating to see who is cut in week 16 (Feiler?). Will this upcoming draft be the first in years the team doesn’t draft a corner, assuming Haden is retained?

    • Steeler Nation!

      Hopefully Haden is retained. I bet Gay will not be. I wouldn’t mind some blowout games where we could throw the Pup in the game for a few snaps. From all indications, he has great physical and above the neck capabilities. It’s the above the neck part that could get him some snaps sooner rather than later. Why not take a look at him in the Dime some if the situation presents itself? Can Will Gay play a lot of snaps vs the Pats if needed?

    • CP72

      I think Allen’s future may be at safety. Hilton and Burns are locked in for a while. I think Haden will be back in 2018. Sutton can play the versitile inside/outside guy as needed.

      Allen triangle numbers are intriguing. He’s also showed a willingness to hit.

    • rystorm06

      Superbowl!

    • rystorm06

      Still to this day every time I see #34 I think Bo Jackson

    • nutty32

      Bo could have been the greatest! Watched him live many times at the LA Coliseum (including when he wrecked his hip v the Bungles), man amongst boys.

    • John A Stewart

      Good news I truly believe Sutton will be a better player than Burns.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      This was the only draft pick I called right and a guy I really wanted for the Steelers. Its too bad (in a good way) that Hilton has been so good because that means Sutton will mostly have to sit around for awhile.

    • Bryant Eng

      Dave Bryan discussed this a few weeks ago on the Terrible Podcast. In short, he posited that the Steelers do not view Allen as the safety of the future. If I had to guess, the Steelers will go Safety, Tight End and QB in the first three rounds this year (not necessarily in that order).

    • steelburg

      Why would you think that? There has absolutely been no reports or any indication by the team that Allen playing safety is something that they are considering. Your pulling that. from thin air.

    • Andrew

      Drafting a QB in the first 3 rounds despite having Landry and Dobbs under contract and possibly still Ben? Noooo way that happens.

    • Bryant Eng

      There is “[n]oooo way that happens” because we may “possibly still [have] Ben” on the roster. I’m assuming you see the error of that logic? If the Steelers win the Superbowl and Josh Allen is sitting at pick 32, he may very well be dawning black and gold rather than brow and gold in 2018. If Ben is going, which is “possibl[e],” then QB is priority 1A.

    • rystorm06

      True, as far as raw talent goes, I don’t think anyone came close. You just don’t see a man his size with so much speed. It’s a shame his career got cut so short.

    • CP72

      You’re correct, as a mentioned above, this is purely speculation on my part.

      I think he has the size and certainly the speed to make that transition. As pointed out he could be 4th or 5th on CB depth chart again next year.

    • nutty32

      He absolutely owned poor Mark Kelso. He probably still has nightmares about 34 turning the corner and trucking him on his way to a quick 6.

    • nutty32

      Fan base is certainly ready to forget all about Raashard Mendenhall & Walter Abercrombie, but Andy Russell a huge mountain to climb.

    • Iulo

      he must do his way on ST’s….
      if he is to play this season, he will better provide some good tackling in ST and maybe (hopefully) return some punts or kickoffs

    • rayster

      Put Sutton in, and Hubbard in, and play their wheels off rest of season.

    • Iulo

      I think all fans have big hopes on Allen… his future will be decided in next training camp… if he doesn’t show progress he will be ultimately waived… so is nfl live

    • steelburg

      I don’t think they will mind him being 4th or 5th on the depth chart next year. This will be the first time in a long time where they are able to take there time and develop a CB without having to throw him in the fire. If you look at almost every other position on the roster they have been able to take there time with late round picks and undrafted guys and it has worked out whether that player ends up be solid depth, becoming a starter, or just ending up being a good special teams player. Golden at safety, Big Dan and Walton on the dline, James and Grimble at TE, Vince and or dirty red at ILB. Chickillo at OLB. I think this is the perfect time for them to get back to developing this position slowly again which is what i think they will do.

    • Andrew

      You obviously assume wrong. If I saw an error in that logic, I would not think that way.

      You could say “what if” so-and-so is available at pick X every year, it’s typically not realistic (McShay currently has Allen as the 8th overall ranked prospect – yes we’re still a LONG way away).

      I’m not saying QB can’t be a priority, but Ben has millions (and millions) of reasons to come back, they still have Landry (who despite what many may think, the Steelers have some faith in), and they invested a 4th rounder last year in Dobbs. Unless there is a REAL intriguing prospect available, it’s not happening IMO.

    • Ray Istenes

      Maybe but not right now.

      Maybe try him on a punt return late if a game is out of hand. He will be used sparingly but hopefully they can get him some snaps.

    • steelburg

      I highly doubt it. Suttons best attribute is his football IQ. There are only a few positions in the NFL where you can get away with your football IQ being your greatest attribute and CB isn’t one of them. I pegged Sutton as a guy that will end up being a little better then Cockrell at worst and at best I see him being Will Gay in his prime. Artie has a chance to be a top 5 CB in the NFL because of his physical attributes. They will happen if he continues to grow as a player.

    • Doug Andrews

      I’m know i’m the minority but Mendy wasn’t a bad player. 1081rushes for 4237 yards 37 TD’s. Not bad for a 6 yr career. People hate on him for the SB fumble and his Bin laden comments. Understandable plus add on the guy was a free thinker who walked away from the game in his late 20’s to become a writer with millions in his pocket. Not everyone can do that. Smart dude in my book.

    • Bryant Eng

      If the right QB prospect is available the Steelers will draft him, regardless of who is on the roster on draft night. They do not view Landry Jones as a starting caliber NFL QB.

    • Av232

      If the game is the right kind of outta hand, we won’t be receiving punts. If it’s the wrong kind, I guess? But AB has a track record of busting the long ones in the NFL.

    • Av232

      What do you think those positions are? Outside of punter, of course.

    • Av232

      Good writer, too. I like Ballers.

    • John Noh

      Phil, I would think that fits in the “nice problem to have” category. Hilton has been a real treasure. He has made the disappointment of Golson’s sad career with the Steelers – FWIW – more than palatable.

    • nutty32

      I liked him too. Just wished he wasn’t such an attention seeker. His initial bit was fine, but it became clear he wasn’t that interested in playing ball anymore v. being a personality. Easy for me to say, sure, sitting on my couch as I appreciate the type of banging these guys take. It takes a lot to keep pounding. I used to get “introspective” at times even as a high school running back. Playing safety and OLB was much more fun.

    • JT

      He’s already challenging Vince Williams for best stock photo.

    • steelburg

      QB is the big one IMO. I think Peyton Manning got away with having average arm talent because he was able to out think people on the field with his football IQ and study habits. I also think ILB in a 3-4 scheme a guy can get by with average NFL talent. If your a DB with average NFL talent long arms and really good technique is your way a around average talent ask Richard Sherman.

    • steelburg

      I agree.

    • Taylor Williams

      We haven’t even seen this guy play yet.