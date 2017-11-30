Hot Topics

    Steelers Defense Brought Back Old Look Sunday Night

    By Alex Kozora November 30, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    There is one element of the Dick LeBeau defense we haven’t seen under Keith Butler. Perhaps it was appropriate that Butler finally used it against the Green Bay Packers and Dom Capers, who runs an amoeba sub-package. That’s what Butler used Sunday night, a 1-4-6 dime defense with just one defensive linemen.

    He used it four times against Green Bay. Three of the four plays were successful and the other a fourth down conversion. A brief look at it.

    All four times, Stephon Tuitt was subbed off for William Gay, who came on as the dime defender. Two examples. Stuff you’d expect from this front. A chaotic front with everyone standing up and Cam Heyward moved around the line of scrimmage. In the first photo, he’s the ROLB and in the second, standing over center.

    Normally when the Steelers go dime, it’s a 2-3-6 grouping with Williams coming off for Gay. That wasn’t always the case Sunday and it’s worth wondering if that’s something we’ll see down the road or if it was gameplan specific for the Packers game.

    There is evidence to support the latter. All four amoeba looks came against 4 WR sets, often with Randall Cobb serving as the “running back.” But the Steelers were still able to generate pressure, Cam Heyward had a sack on one of the four plays, and Brett Hundley completed two passes for only ten yards. Maybe that success will inspire Butler to keep the look around, even against more traditional 11 personnel.

    Or maybe he does something totally new. Just speaking out loud, but a 1-3-7 look with both Gay and Cam Sutton on the field, once Sutton has earned the confidence of the coaching staff. Maximize athleticism on the field for third and long and not worry about getting a linebacker on a slot receiver. It wouldn’t be the worst idea against a team like the New England Patriots, who spread the field horizontally as well as any team in the league.

    No matter what, it was cool to see the amoeba defense brought back. And it was good preparation by Butler to have an answer for the Packers’ four receiver set, which the defense went out and shut down almost flawlessly.

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • dennisdoubleday

      These are the kind of insights we pay you the big bucks for. Good stuff.

    • I’m a huge fan of the Amoeba defense, always have been. But I have let my love for it wain since that means pulling one of 97 or 91 off the field. I don’t like either of those guys coming off but I understand they need spells. Maybe this is a way of getting them a blow once in a while.

      I didn’t notice it during the gameday broadcast though. It’s nice that you guys here at the depot are on the ball here and never miss anything. I wondering if this “new” look will be used more as the games go by. Giving teams like NE another thing to prepare for. Tomlin likes his team to be “multiple,” this is a way of doing just that.

    • Michael James

      Serious question: What is Butler thinking when he’s letting Dupree rush the passer on such an important down and subs out Tuitt? Tuitt – even when coming off the edge – is thrice the pass-rusher that Dupree is.
      I’ve really waited until now to finally make my judgement, but as a pass-rusher Bud looks almost exactly like he looked on day one – very underwhelming.