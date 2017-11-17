Hot Topics

    Steelers Injury Report: Nothing Serious In Win Over Titans

    By Dave Bryan November 17, 2017 at 12:14 am

    The Pittsburgh Steelers blew out the Tennessee Titans 40-17 at home Thursday night and the team apparently was able to get through the game without suffering any serious injuries.

    “Had a couple of injuries in-game but none of it appeared to be serious,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game. “I think most of them went back [in]. Cam Heyward went back. I think maybe Chickillo went back as well. He had an ankle. The rest bumps and bruises associated with play.”

    Defensive end Cameron Heyward went down injured in the fourth quarter and stayed down on the field for a little while with an unspecified injury. The team did not update is conditioning on social media and he ultimately did return to the game.

    As for outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo, it’s unclear when he injured his ankle during the game.

    The Steelers now have a mini bye of sorts as their next game will be a week from Sunday at home against the Green Bay Packers.

    Several Steelers players missed the Thursday night game with injuries. Those inactive players were cornerback Joe Haden (fibula), outside linebacker James Harrison (back), safety Mike Mitchell (ankle), and tight end Vance McDonald (ankle).

