Steelers To Once Again Face Andrew Luck-Less Colts In Week 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Indianapolis Colts following their bye week and as of Thursday, they’ll officially likely face quarterback Jacoby Brissett in that road contest.

The Colts announced Thursday afternoon that quarterback Andrew Luck will be placed on injured reserve this weeek and that nearly guarantees that the Steelers will face Brissett in Week 10 barring an injury.

Luck, who failed to play in a game this season, underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder in January. While there was some optimism that he would eventually be able to play at some point during the 2017 season, that now unfortunately won’t be the case.

Brissett, who took over as the Colts starting quarterback in Week 2, has completed 60.4% of his passes on the season for 1642 yards with 5 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He’s also been sacked 29 times in total and the Colts are 2-5 in the seven games that he’s started.

Brissett, by the way, enters Week 9 having completed just 13 of his 39 total deep pass attempts on the season.

In Week 9, the Colts will play the 3-4 Houston Texans on the road so the Steelers will get a chance to sit and watch that game while on their bye week. In Week 10, the Steelers will play the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium and that Sunday afternoon game will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.

The Colts are expected to add veteran signal-caller Josh Johnson to their roster this week to serve as the team’s No. 3 signal caller behind Brissett and Scott Tolzien, who started for Indianapolis last season against the Steelers.