    Steelers Overcome Blown Coverages, Early Mistakes To Beat Packers 31-28

    By Daniel Valente November 26, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    Though the Pittsburgh Steelers were lacking their JuJu, they were still on the beat in Sunday Night’s victory over the Green Bay Packers. Though the Steelers may have not be on beat all game, they came through when it mattered most, battling back in the fourth quarter to a 31-28 victory.

    Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enjoyed a back and forth night. The quarterback threw for four touchdown passes but was also a tad problematic, throwing a pair of interceptions. Along with a handful of drops and a lackluster defensive showing, Roethlisberger’s interceptions kept the score closer than expected.

    A back and forth night, saw the score tied at 28 all with just over two minutes remaining. This was the perfect circumstances for Roethlisberger to do Roethlisberger like things. The veteran quarterback drove the Steelers in position for Chris Boswell to kick a walk off 53 yard field goal to secure a 31-28 victory for the Steelers.

    The Steelers defense was less than stellar during all night, as they allowed not one but two long touchdown passes to fall behind 14-6. A busted coverage led to the Packers’ first score as Randall Cobb jogged into the end zone untouched after receiving a 39-yard pass from Brett Hundley. The Packers’ second score was the result of a lack of execution as running back Jamaal Williams took a screen pass 54 yards to give the Packers their second touchdown of the quarter.

    The Steelers continued to make mental mistakes, leading to more big scores from Hundley and company. On the Packers’ opening drive of the third quarter, Hundley found Davante Adams for 55 yards and a touchdown, as the receiver burned cornerback Coty Sensabaugh on a double move.

    The Steelers made Hundley look like the injured Aaron Rodgers, as the backup quarterback threw for three touchdown passes and no interceptions. Hundley’s 134.3 passer rating was a major reason why the Packers were in the Steelers’ back pocket for majority of the game.

    Antonio Brown would look to take things into his own hands as the Steelers trailed by a touchdown late in the third quarter. A beautiful corner of the end zone grab tied the game at three scores a piece and helped sway momentum in the Steelers’ favor.

    The wide receiver was not finished yet as with he added another touchdown to his night, reeling in a 33-yard reception to put the Steelers ahead 28-21. With the spotlight on him, Brown finished with 10 receptions for 169 yards and a pair of touchdown receptions.

    Le’Veon Bell would also enjoy a productive night, finishing with over 190 yards of total offense. The only smear on Bell’s night was a fourth quarter fumble, though it did not lead to any Packers’ points. Bell also set a career high with 12 receptions.

    The Steelers will look to continue their winning streak next Monday in Cincinnati as they travel to take on the Bengals.

    About the Author

    Daniel Valente

    Steelers fan from birth, spending majority of my free time looking up statistics. Had the honor of meeting Mike Vanderjagt shortly after his infamous missed field goal in the 2005 Divisional Round. Currently pursuing a Journalism degree. Follow me on Twitter @StatsGuyDaniel

    • Jones

      How many times have the Steelers lost the TOX differential & won, Dave?

    • Jones

      Ben played his best game of the season. I only count 3 or 4 bad passes. The low one to Rogers early, and two wide in the next to last drive, & maybe 1 on the last drive. Looked spectacular otherwise. Don’t think either pick was on him. Good to see!!

    • StolenUpVotes

      That 2nd pick isn’t on him. Hubbard had to get the guys hands down

    • Brenton deed

    • RW

      Artie Burns was Artie Burned.

    • PittShawnC

      Your 2017 Pittsburgh Steelers

    • J Jones

      If u bought that 14 pt spread then that’s on u. I had a feeling that this game would be an issue. Packers played well, give em credit, but 9-2 feels oh so good

    • 695hoops

      Sometimes you have to win a shoot out.

    • Jason Vancil

      What % of the time do you win with -3 in TO’s. Rare.

    • StolenUpVotes

      That throw though. Oh my goodness

    • Matt Manzo

      Stats of the Weird!

    • StrengthOfVictory

      The secondary/coverage lapses can be corrected, and we know Coty is more backup than starter. But what concerned me most was how Williams was actually able to run on this defense. I want to see the run defense get shored up quickly.

    • Gautam Ramani

      Really liked BBR’s decision making – Never forced the ball, ran when it was there. The INT’s were a little flooky.

    • Canadiana

      How’s business?!!!

    • Jones

      Shazier’s health through this week will be a huge thing to follow.

    • Matt Manzo

      How about Boswell?!!! 50 yarders were our kryptonite for years! He’s nailed 2 this year, right!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      burns: yuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu *takes a breath* uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuggggggggggggggggggggggeeeeee loser.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I liked the offensive play-calling today. Not too many complicated trick plays, good intermediate chunks of yardage, dumping off to Bell for easy first downs. We also called good plays for first down yardage when we needed it.

    • Canadiana

      Ben could have had 400 yards without all the drops. Number 7 looked great again tonight

    • GravityWon

      Run D seemed to improve once Hargrave left. He had an off night.

    • Kevin Schwartz

    • Mister Wirez

      Brown gets a ton of accolades, and he should, but Ben’s dropping those passes on him. Ben gets a lot of crap when he’s off, but man he’s been on. The INTs happen however, a lot of them were on the receivers this year… So great game Big #7!

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Also, don’t look now, but that’s two straight games over 30 points.

    • thechamp

      JOE HADEN MUST STAY HEALTHY 🙁

    • Canadiana

      It really is amazing just how good 84 is each and every week

    • Canadiana

      I just hope he’s back for the patriots game

    • dennisdoubleday

      We really missed JuJu. Eli Rogers did not make a strong case for more playing time. This game really puts a dent in the theory, much expressed at draft time, that we didn’t need to draft JuJu. (I might have said it myself 🙂

    • The Tony

      21 for 66. Not really running well

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Yeah, when they signed him, I was like – okay, this is a legitimately good defense now. Without him, we’re still questionable without another outside corner (especially since Burns isn’t playing well).

    • Joseph Shaw

      AB is just…unfair.

    • Rocksolid20

      Brady is licking his chops !

    • Kevin Schwartz

      True – I like how MB played though. If he had this game, plus one deep ball, the offense starts to get close to it’s potential.

    • nutty32

      Perhaps the most entertaining game of the season. Lots of splash plays.

    • Steeldog22

      Cut him because of that Facebook thing! Lol.

    • Timothy Rea

      How does the packers get destroyed and blanked by a team the steelers beat and the steelers barely scrape by? Defense has to get ALOT better than this to have a chance and now I’m worried about the games against the Ravens & Bengals who have been playing MUCH better lately.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Monster – I still don’t get how he’s this good/productive. You watch Julio Jones, and it makes sense. You watch AB, and it’s just, wtf?

    • Doug Andrews

      Cam Heyward for the Pro Bowl

    • StolenUpVotes

      Dude could retire tonight and he’s a HOF lock

    • Kevin Schwartz

      He’s a distraction! We need character guys! Dude seems like a totally decent human being – who cares if he’s a bit of a prima donna.

    • Smitty 6788

      Huge Clutch drive and Boswell drained the kick I love this team.

    • StillerzHaterzAmuseMe

      AB could go down as the best to ever do it.

    • Rocksolid20

      He had a good game but man has Ben slowed
      down with age . He once was a running machine .

    • Smitty 6788

      Hell yeah dude is playing lights out.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Ha, watching him leg out that first down was one of the highlights of the game for me.

    • Doug Andrews

      Also keep M Bryant back there as the primary KR

    • Taylor Williams

      Julio is basically Martavis Bryant that can catch. And doesn’t give up on plays

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Like I love my defibrillator

    • steelburg

      I will take 3 things from this game. 1 the offense seems to be back on track, 2 Ben is back to playing really well, and 3 we really miss Haden and his communication skills on this defense. I can’t remember hardly any busted coverages while he was in the line up.

    • StolenUpVotes

      And gets banged up more

    • Jones

      Agreed, but he needs to get that ring to get the national folks saying that.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      He’s also stronger/bigger than MB, I think. He’s a physical marvel. He’s just not as consistently productive as AB.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      they have been there all year

    • Steeldog22

    • Smitty 6788

      Because each week is different. IDC about the score just the results.

    • Steeldog22

      Hands and feet – best in the game. His control of both is phenomenal.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Haden, Haden, Haden. Can’t say it enough. We also need to figure out how to get some pressure. Watt and Dupree haven’t been doing much, and that makes things a lot easier on the secondary.

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      I don’t know what to make of this team. I never know what to expect from them week to week. I’m not terribly confident they’ll beat either the Ravens or the Patriots. But then again, they could win each game by a point and look craptastic doing it. This team is an enigma when you consider the talent on the roster, how ugly they look in games, and yet their overall record. I mean, WhoTF are these guys?

    • Timothy Rea

      Yeah each week is different but momentum wise.. it’s really shocking. Ravens are still very much alive and that upcoming game might get ugly if they keep playing like this.

    • nutty32

      Good, smooth receivers run every slightly off throw into looking like dimes with awareness and body control; time your arrival with the ball.

    • StillerzHaterzAmuseMe

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Talented, experienced team with two superstars that doesn’t always make the most of it, playing in a weak division/conference against opponents ravaged by injuries.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      It’d be hard to unseat Rice, and even Moss if you ignore the fact that Moss didn’t always have the best attitude. After that, I’d say he’s in the conversation.

    • Steeldog22

      Watt is dropping in coverage a lot. Dupree should be dropping on the depth chart.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Yeah, I assume it’s something like that – it just doesn’t stand out as easily unless you really watch the film, I’m guessing.

    • Canadiana

      Agreed, chickillo has been bringing more pressure than Dupree all year

    • Taylor Williams

      Most of us have been calling for these plays the entire season. Those streaks weren’t working

    • Taylor Williams

      Bungles played the Browns

    • 2winz

      Yep, Rodney Harrison said it.. You have to learn to respect every team.

    • 2winz

      Stats don’t tell the whole story in this one. The eyeball test says he was playing very well. He didn’t light up the defense or anything, but he made the plays when he needed to.

    • 2winz

      Lol you may have been watching a different Ben than I did.. Big Ben was never the fastest qb.. He looked as fast as ever xD

    • 2winz

      And I believe it was Rodney Harrison who talked about how Julio Jones was the best receiver in the league. Julio Jones had a heck of a game, but even with that performance, he is nowhere near Brown in terms of yards and receptions.

    • 2winz

      Gotta love the Bos-man!

    • Stevie D

      Steelers will not be able beat the Patriots with Artie Burns……..and that other CB that sucks
      No way!!!!

      Tom Brady throws for 400 yards

    • Ryan Alderman

      I’m curious to see what the season long “Ben bashers’” spin on this one will be.

    • Ryan Alderman

      That’s for another day…and we can pressure him. You see how well he reacts to it naturally?

    • 2winz

      JuJu will remedy that. He has made some rlly difficult catches, and Rogers just insured that the Steelers will draft another receiver this year lol. Bryant could have also had another td too if Brown kept his block but it is what it is. a win is a win 😀

    • Ryan Alderman

    • Ryan Alderman

    • Ryan Alderman

    • Ryan Alderman

      He’s unreal!! Best in the game easily and arguably the best hands of any WR ever to play the game.

    • Ryan Alderman

    • 2winz

      Embrace yourself because I predict another receiver will be drafted in the next draft. Probably mid round somewhere between 3-6th round this time but a wide receiver drafted nonetheless

    • Ryan Alderman

      Agreed, no one can touch this guy.

    • Ryan Alderman

      Longest FG at Heinz ever…good stuff!

    • 2winz

      yet I think it was Rodney Harrison today who said Julio is the best receiver in the league. one of the best, no doubt! but we all know who #1 is

    • Ryan Alderman

      Good rhythm tonight.

    • Ryan Alderman

    • Ryan Alderman

      Ben was dead on. So much fun to watch.

    • Ryan Alderman

    • 2winz

      I actually like this.. Like Smitty said, it’s all about the results! and we are winning! A blowout game may be fun for the players but a game like this teaches these players how to play for 60 minutes. It teaches how to battle through momentum swings and what not.

    • Dan

      Probably that “smart QBs never get their passes tipped at the line,” or something bogus like that.

    • Todd Borax

      I’ve never bashed him but he’s playing substantially better the last several games than he did early in the season. Let’s hope he can keep it rolling on the road in Cincy, where he rarely seems to play well.

    • Steeler Fanatic

      That was a horrible decision to dump off to bell late. lol. Ben played vintage tonight. I am hard on him but man tonight- wow

    • Steeler Fanatic

      I am calling it now. Watt will be covering Gronk on short routes with safety help over the top. Mark it down.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I agree – throw a little play-action in there when Bell gets going, and I’ll be pretty happy.

    • Zarbor

      Winners
      -Ben (no huddle)
      -AB
      -Bell
      -Boz
      -Pass Blockin
      -Heyward

      Losers
      -Burns, Burns, Burns
      -Senseless-baugh
      -Dupree
      -Mitchell, Butler, pass coverage

    • Steeler Fanatic

      I don’t buy the weak argument. These guys all pay for play. The Pats have played in a horrible division for 15 years but step up big st crunch time.