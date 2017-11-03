Hot Topics

    Steelers S Sean Davis Fined $24,309 For Hit In Lions Game

    By Dave Bryan November 3, 2017 at 03:31 pm


    Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis is a little lighter in his wallet this week thanks to him being fined for an illegal hit in the team’s Week 8 road win over the Detroit Lions.

    According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Davis was fined $24,309 this week for his third quarter unnecessary roughness penalty stemming from a shot to the head of Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones.


    You can see the hit by Davis on Jones below and while the safety might appeal his fine, it’s hard to imagine it will get rescinded. With that said, the fact that Davis only earns a weekly paycheck in 2017 of nearly $37,400 means that he’ll won’t have to pay the full $24,309 fine being as it exceeds 25% of his weekly pay.

    This is now the second time that Davis has been fined during his young career as the Steelers second-year safety was previously fined $24,309 by the NFL for his fourth quarter hit on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley during last year’s Divisional Round playoff game.

    On a somewhat related note, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that neither Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey nor Lions defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson were fined this week for their late-game rumble Sunday night. Robinson was ejected during the game’s final minutes for throwing punches as Steelers guard Ramon Foster following one of the final kneel-down plays to close out the contest. During that skirmish, Pouncey also landed an open-handed blow to the helmet of a Lions player.

    • razaard2

      That’s a joke. He didn’t even knock down the guy. I understand the rules but this shouldn’t be considered unnecessary roughness. Stupid rules

    • D.j. Hoy

      Wasn’t this the “hit on a defenseless receiver”? Such a BS call.

    • capehouse

      Be nice if he just tried to make the tackle instead of the big hit.

    • nikgreene

      I can understand this being a penalty on the field. The game is fast and the refs aren’t going to catch everything. That said, in review you can see that he leads with his shoulder and the only reason he makes helmet to helmet contact is because Jones lowers his head too.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Leads with his shoulder, receiver ducks into the hit. This is why I absolutely despise these rules. I understand protecting the players but the defender gets penalized and fined for something that was as much or more the offensive players fault.

      All that being said, Davis needs to wrap up and make the tackle there.

    • Intense Camel

      24,000 for this…

      but

      12,000 for kicking???

      Ridiculous

    • Dan

      Sometimes my kids hurt other kids during play. They protest it was an accident. But if they aren’t perfectly careful to avoid hurting somebody, they still get punished. Just the way it is.

      Gotta be conscious to protect your bothers on the field…even if they are wearing the wrong colors.

    • John Noh

      Dave, do you know what that Lions player got fined for his hit on Jesse? That looked way more egregious and intentional than Sean’s hit.

    • 太阳三联

      Even when I played in my younger days I never understood people who duck their heads. It’s like asking to get knocked TF out. Dumb AF. I think I played too much street ball cus nobody ducking into hits with no gear. Like you’d rather protect your shoulders/bicep/forearm over your fxcking brain ?!?! I was thinking this even in my mini league days

    • falconsaftey43

      Your last sentence is the view of the league. If he wraps up instead if going for a kill shot, it is a non-issue. That is why they do not care that the offensensive player moved.

      I actually thought it was long enough after the catch to no longer be defenseless, but that is another conversation.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Travesty, cause the receiver initiates the helmet to helmet contact by lowering his head into Davis. The receiver should be fined IMO.

    • Matt Manzo

      That was my first thought, too!

    • PA2AK_

      Wrap. Up.

    • John Noh

      Found it. It was Quandre Diggs and he was fined $24,309 as well.

    • Zombie Nixon

      So how much did Vontez Burfict get fined for kicking a running back after he was down? NFL is a train wreck…

    • falconsaftey43

      Amen

    • Alex K

      Looks to me like Davis came in with his head low and the WR ducked INTO his helmet to be the lower guy. The WR is just as culpable if not more over the helmet contact.

      It’s a scenario the defensive player can’t win. Both players have reasons to duck and try to get low. This isn’t even close to headhunter. Even if this was a lions player tackling a steeler wr I wouldn’t consider it a foul.

    • Wayne Padgett

      Not only that he didn’t knock the guy down or shook him up the receiver lowered his head in which resulted in the helmet to helmet collision. The rule needs to change because these kinds of hits are unavoidable and all its doing is taking money away from the players. It’s not protecting anyone.

    • razaard2

      I couldn’t have said it better myself