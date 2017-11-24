Hot Topics

    Steelers T Marcus Gilbert Fined $9,115 For Facemask Penalty Against Titans

    By Dave Bryan November 24, 2017 at 04:24 pm

    It certainly hasn’t been a great week for Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert.

    After being suspended for the team’s next four games for violating the league’s PED policy earlier in the week, it was reported on Friday that Gilbert has also been fined $9,115 for his facemask penalty in the team’s Week 11 win against the Tennessee Titans, according to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

    Gilbert’s facemask penalty happened during a 3rd down and 5 play from the Titans 8-yard-line with 10:00 left in the first quarter and you can see that replay below. On the play in question, he dragged Titans outside linebacker Derrick Morgan to the ground by his facemask.

    Gilbert’s four-game suspension will cost him nearly one million in base pay. Additionally, the veteran tackle stands to lose up to as much as another $766,706 of previously paid signing bonuses that the team must go after due to the nature of his suspension.

    • Shawn Stone

      Its a facemask penalty. Not a flagrant foul. NFL you suck.