Steelers Vs. Colts: Inactives For Week 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven inactive players ahead of their Sunday afternoon Week 10 road game against the Indianpolis Colts and as expected, it includes one injured player on it.

After being ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Colts on the team’s Friday injury report, outside linebacker James Harrison (back) is now officially inactive. This will mark the third game this season that Harrison has been inactive for.

The rest of the Steelers Week 10 inactive list includes healthy scratches and those players are: quarterback Joshua Dobbs, wide receiver Justin Hunter, defensive tackle Daniel McCullers, tackle Jerald Hawkins, cornerback Brian Allen and tackle/guard Matt Feiler.

As expected, Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt, tackle Marcus Gilbert, tight end Vance McDonald and safety Mike Mitchell are all active for Sunday’s game. Tuitt and Gilbert both missed the Steelers last two games with injuries while McDonald missed the team’s Week 8 contest with an ailment. As for Mitchell, he started Week 10 on the team’s injury report with an Achilles injury he suffered in the second half of the team’s Week 8 game.

After being inactive in Week 8 as punishment for a social media outburst, Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant is active for Sunday’s road game against the Colts.

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Joshua Dobbs

DT Daniel McCullers

OLB James Harrison

T/G Matt Feiler

WR Justin Hunter

T Jerald Hawkins

CB Brian Allen

Colts Inactive Players

OLB John Simon

WR Kamar Aiken

RB Matt Jones

CB D.J. White

T Le’Raven Clark

T Isaiah Williams

T Tyreek Burwell