Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Colts: Inactives For Week 10

    By Dave Bryan November 12, 2017 at 11:30 am

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven inactive players ahead of their Sunday afternoon Week 10 road game against the Indianpolis Colts and as expected, it includes one injured player on it.

    After being ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Colts on the team’s Friday injury report, outside linebacker James Harrison (back) is now officially inactive. This will mark the third game this season that Harrison has been inactive for.

    The rest of the Steelers Week 10 inactive list includes healthy scratches and those players are: quarterback Joshua Dobbs, wide receiver Justin Hunter, defensive tackle Daniel McCullers, tackle Jerald Hawkins, cornerback Brian Allen and tackle/guard Matt Feiler.

    As expected, Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt, tackle Marcus Gilbert, tight end Vance McDonald and safety Mike Mitchell are all active for Sunday’s game. Tuitt and Gilbert both missed the Steelers last two games with injuries while McDonald missed the team’s Week 8 contest with an ailment. As for Mitchell, he started Week 10 on the team’s injury report with an Achilles injury he suffered in the second half of the team’s Week 8 game.

    After being inactive in Week 8 as punishment for a social media outburst, Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant is active for Sunday’s road game against the Colts.

    Steelers Inactive Players

    QB Joshua Dobbs
    DT Daniel McCullers
    OLB James Harrison
    T/G Matt Feiler
    WR Justin Hunter
    T Jerald Hawkins
    CB Brian Allen

    Colts Inactive Players

    OLB John Simon
    WR Kamar Aiken
    RB Matt Jones
    CB D.J. White
    T Le’Raven Clark
    T Isaiah Williams
    T Tyreek Burwell

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • 6 ring circus

      Free JH!

    • Chad Weiss

      Excited that teams fully healtyhhealtyh

    • afrazier9

      All 22 starters for the first time

    • NW86

      And, there it is folks. The extremely rare game where all 22 starters are healthy and playing. Knock on wood, cross your fingers, pray, or whatever you like to do, that they can continue to stay that way going forward.

    • Here we go!