Steelers Vs Packers Winners/Losers

    This team man. It’s something else. That’s mostly a good thing. Good enough for a win. Your Pittsburgh Steelers winners and losers.

    WINNERS

    Antonio Brown: Mama, there goes that man again. What more can you say about him? If you don’t think he’s the best receiver in the league, slap yourself silly. 10 catches, 169 yards, two touchdowns. And his toe tap on the final drive was absurd even by his standards.

    Wow. That’s all I can say.

    Ben Roethlisberger: Feel free to debate which game was better. This week or lasts. Either way, they were spectacular. Roethlisberger repeatedly made big throw after big throw and showed accuracy hitting guys on the move. Even ran the ball for 25 yards. These are the kind of games he’ll need if the Steelers want to win a Super Bowl.

    Cam Heyward: Pro Bowl. All-Pro. All the accolades. Heyward is worthy. Two sacks, nine on the year, to set a career high and lead the team. Couldn’t be blocked in the run game or contained as a pass rusher. And to me, he’s the heart and soul of the defense.

    Chris Boswell: We love you, Boz. Made up for an early extra point miss with the game-winner from 53 yards out. Bingo. Boswell.

    T.J. Watt: Not the most dominant performance but he was facing an excellent left tackle. Made noise in run defense, coverage (as good today as it’s been all year) and a “coverage” sack where he stormed in to take Brett Hundley down.

    Le’Veon Bell: True, he did have the costly fumble and that’s become a pattern for him. But beyond that, Bell was excellent. Creating, making people miss, his usual work in pass pro, and hauling in a whopping 12 passes. He bailed the Steelers out of several second and long situations. His game can be better. But even when it’s a notch below, it’s better than nearly anyone else.

    Red Zone Offense: Credit the whole lot for their success. Steelers came into today with the 31st ranked red zone offense. Walk away from it 3-3. To be fair, the Packers were as bad defending it as the Steelers were executing. But Pittsburgh came out on top.

    Vince Williams: Not a “loud” game but VW is so steady against the run and was one of the surest tacklers on the field tonight. Packers were held to 3.3 yards per carry. Williams is coming into his own.

    LOSERS

    Artie Burns: Yeah, that was bad. I don’t know how Burns looked so bad on the first touchdown. Said it before and I don’t think I’ll get anyone to disagree with me tonight. Most frustrating player on this defense. He wasn’t alone but he’s the guy I trust the least. And though he does well to come to balance, he struggles to wrap up.

    Coty Sensabaugh: Less egregious but he got burned on a double-move for another touchdown. All the corners, even Joe Haden, have had trouble keeping a lid on things. And it’s getting really bad. Has to get cleaned up.

    Eli Rogers: Rogers did come through with one clutch third down catch and to his credit, his effort as a blocker has been top notch for the last three weeks. But man, you feel the effects of not having JuJu Smith-Schuster out there. Rogers has a smaller catch radius, worse hands, and doesn’t make those contested catches.

    Bud Dupree: While Watt made plays elsewhere, Dupree’s calling card is as a pass rusher. And he’s been quiet for too long. Run defense isn’t terrible and he runs hard to the ball but yeah, he’s gotta at least win cleanly once in a game like this.

    Jordan Berry: 32.3 yard average on three punts, including a 28 yard dud when the Steelers booted it late in the fourth. Junior varsity stuff, as Mike Tomlin would say.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Ugly.

    • Michael Cunningham

      We need more production from BUD ….
      he is too talented not to be more of a factor in the pass rush …

    • The Tony

      Pretty sure Rodney Harrison said Julio was the best in the league prior to the game.

      I thought the offensive line was tremendous tonight as well. Opened holes for Bell and Ben. Have Ben plenty of time to throw the ball. The only sack was a coverage sack.

    • Gautam Ramani

      Entire Steelers secondary should beon the losers list. Only way to let lousy QB’s beat you (Tebow, Brissett, etc.) is to give up big pass plays. Very disappointing. At this point, need to question whether or not this problem can be fixed. I don’t think Artie Burns understands the concet of Cover 3 defense.

    • JohnB

      Man I love our front seven. I know Dupree has to pick it up but there was a lot of blocks his way. Needs to get a lil stronger.

    • srdan

      Great game. Really enjoyed watching the offense. If we get this ben for the rest of the year I’ll guarantee the big game.

      I love that our defense carried us for a while, now it’s the offense. When they get on the same page it will be awesome. All about peaking at the right time

    • WeWantDaTruth

      When Steelers are heavily favored by double digits, ALWAYS take the opponent and the points. The Steelers will never let you down. Easy money.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      there was 3 long plays for touchdowns and only one to Burns….I agree Burns has one a game and early in the year he was lucky with a few drops or bad passes but other are too blame as well.

    • T3xassteelers

      Offense seems to be clicking as the D seems to be regressing.. ugh! Why can’t they both be on the same page?! Lol

      Hope they can get on that same page come week 15 and on.

    • srdan

      I was told to never follow advice that includes the phrase “easy money”.

    • TrappenWeisseGuy ;

      The entire secondary was putrid, especially Burns. Even his tackling is terrible with several misses. I thought the D line was getting blown off the ball until well into the 3rd quarter and Bud just doesn’t do anything. Rogers was killing me with those drops.

    • srdan

      I don’t see talent

    • Chris92021

      Agreed with most on the list. Artie Burns is flat out awful. He is clueless and soft. Man, we need Joe Haden to come back ASAP because right now, I can tell you that Dalton, Flacco, and Brady will will just target whoever Burns is guarding.

      As for Sensabaugh, yeah, that TD is bad but you know what? He’s a backup. We can’t expect him to be good on every play.

      Eli Rogers did nothing but make me wish for JuJu’s hamstring to heal up by next Monday. Eli Rogers should be cut as soon as JuJu is good to go. I would rather see DHB or Hunter out there than Rogers. For every good thing that happens whenever Rogers gets targeted, at least 3 bad things happen. He needs to go ASAP before he causes more interceptions.

    • hdogg48

      ENORMOUS drop off of Eli Rogers to Ju Ju.
      He just a step slower and doesn’t have the hands
      in traffic.

    • srdan

      Nah cmon maaaaan! This isn’t a pagentry contest.

    • Carl Mendelius

      He is not good enough, he is worth a 3rd round pick not a 1st. The search for a another pass rusher continues…

    • Vic

      Boy you aren’t kidding, I make money all the time

    • Chris92021

      First round athlete, 7th round football player.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      agreed.

    • srdan

      Agreed. But every team needs a Rogers. Undrafted guys that can play a couple positions. That really helps team depth

    • Rocksolid20

      Bud is no better than Javaris Jones was and everyone
      on this site berated him daily . Why should Bud get a pass,
      if he can’t do the job put in Chick and be prepaired to draft an OLB this
      coming draft .

    • StolenUpVotes

      Big Ben and AB making a HOF level play. One of my favorite plays ever. Incredible.

    • Jason

      Spot On

    • Jones

      Bryant was a winner tonight IMO. One drop (the other was barely catchable), a big special teams play, & a few solid 3rd down conversions when we needed them.

    • Spencer Krick

      Ugly W’s still count!

    • Nathanael Dory

      Some of us didnt think Juju would have take Eli’s spot in the slot. And yet here we are talking about missing Juju lol.

    • Intense Camel

      He’s too small now.

    • Spencer Krick

      I think this team is trying to kill me this year.

      AB is somethin’ special, man. That frickin’ catch.

    • Alex Roarty

      Wish I felt better about three young guys our D is counting on: Burns, Davis, and Dupree. Right now it feels as if each could turn into a bust, especially Bud. He looks as helpless trying to beat a tackle around the edge as he did when he was a rookie. Has he even sniffed a sack this month?

      Still, best record through 11 games since ’04. If Ben is back to his old self, we have a shot against anyone.

    • steelburg

      Ben is looking like old Ben he is getting other guys involved again and he seems to have found his groove. Brown was awesome all night. Burns is starting to scare me with his blown coverages. It seems like more of an awareness thing with Burns more then anything. We also had a ton of drops today Ben was hitting those guys right in the hands. All in all im glad we won. The 2 things I’m taking from this is Ben and the offense is back and we could they secondary could really use Haden back in that line up.

    • John Noh

      Winner: Ben’s wheels. The tread isn’t completely bare yet. He picked up a couple of important first downs with his legs.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      You were taught well, as that is usually the case. The Steelers and covering a double digit spread is an exception.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Besides accuracy, most notable thing to me was decision making. He was making those intermediate throws and dropping it off to Bell when nothing was open.

    • Intense Camel

      Shouldn’t have lost that weight.

    • Nathanael Dory

      He doesnt have talent. But he is a good athlete tho.

    • srdan

      In some ways I’d rather have these games. The only good thing about blowouts is that you can sit players. Tomlin never does that anyway.

      Close games build mettle. Don’t underestimate what that 28 second drive does for bens confidence. That was vintage.

    • srdan

      Haha

    • Canadiana

      There’s 16 teams that will be begging for an ugly win tommorow morning

    • Reginald Pippin

      All three of them will be all right and in Bud’s defense and TJ’s defense for that matter, DC Butler is having those two play a lot more coverage than rushing the passer.

    • hdogg48

      This was our worst defensive game since the Chicago game.

      The only saving grace was that they stoned the Pack after
      the turnovers. They swarmed the run and got after Hundley
      pretty good, but Burns got to get his head out
      of his azz.

      Based on the last few weeks performances he’s going to
      be a marked man going forward.

      He didn’t suck this bad before Haden got hurt.
      He needs to spend extra time in the film room.
      He can’t keep blowing coverages and letting
      WRs abuse him.

      He seems to have a bad case of Ross Cockrell disease.

    • Steeler Fanatic

      Nah, all three have their strengths. I will say I am tired of Bud running aimlessly upfield and Burns in zone. Memo to Tomlin- do NOT PLAY HIM IN ZONE COVERAGE AGAINST THE PATS.

    • Steeler Fanatic

      Plus, Burns and Davis are still developing. Mitchell, on the other hand, smh

    • Darth Blount 47

      Lets’ make this one easy….

      Winners: Killer B’s.

      -Ben was vintage. Back-to-back 4 TD’s and more running than he’s done in years.
      -Bell was incredible. A true workhorse. 20 carries and 12 caught passes. Beautiful.
      -Brown was legendary. He wants it more than you. Call God. Boomin’!
      -Bryant.. welcome back. It was great to see ya. Pull up a chair.
      -Boswell. I’m in love with a Wizard. There, I said it out loud. Feels good.

      -O-Line. Again. Opened holes, played with attitude, and allowed 1 sack only. And it was truthfully on Ben.

      -Cam Heyward. Man-child.

      -All those fans who kept the faith when things looked grim. You deserve a kudos. I love all of you.

      The schedule-makers. I loved our sched when it first came out. And we are a primetime team, and we have plenty more chances to play under the lights this year. The Bye was well-placed. Really, I could hardly have made a nicer schedule for us, personally.

      -Todd Haley. Yes. TODD HALEY. Called a great game. There, I said that too. Feels good.

      Losers:

      -THE REFS. Need I say more?
      -The Secondary. Man, I mean…. man. We clearly miss ya, Joe! Man.
      -Eli Rogers. Back to the lab, young buck. Got some things to work on still.
      -Justin Hunter. You had one job. Catch the beautiful pass in the end zone. Fail.
      – The fans who turned their backs. Talked trash. Said the sky had fallen. And were responsible for trying to make the mood ugly and dour. Shame on you. Shame on all of you. There, I said THAT, too. Take your proper place on the Loser list.

    • SeanyP

      This win felt alright to me. The big plays can be cleaned up. I truly believe that. I am pulling for my man Martavis so much. I think he’s going to put it together down the stretch.

    • Steeler Fanatic

      Can I see a safety in my lifetime that can cover deep? Darrin Perry looks like Ed Red compared to Mitchell.

    • Nathanael Dory

      6 straight games with Artie blowing up one coverage play (started vs KC)… Yeah I dont trust the guy too.

    • Big Joe

      I agree with your list but have to add Keith Butler here too. D calls were really suspect. Saw several plays where NT left middle to stunt around end so run went straight up middle. Tuitt and Dupree slanted hard several times but left outside unprotected. Don’t understand that logic with RBs running right passed them to outside. Also don’t understand leaving middle of field open so much. They chewed it up a couple of drives, especially the last one.

    • sixnine

      ask the coaches if he is doing his job..we ask our linebackers to do everything including coverage…pass rushing isnt the only thing these coaches look for…

    • Alex Roarty

      I am holding out hope for Artie and Davis. They just need to start putting it all together now, ~25 games into their NFL careers.

      Bud might have to drop a lot. But I watch when he does rush — he’s not even close. To the point where I don’t even know why the Steleers bother sending him on a pass rush at all, at least if he’s being asked to beat a tackle one-v-one (he is pretty good at stunting, I guess).

    • GravityWon

      True. But Bud looks lost in coverage.

    • Steeler Fanatic

      I was waiting for a Ben strip sack on that last drive. Thankfully it didn’t happen.

    • hdogg48

      True dat….he seems to have the physical tools
      it’s just the mental part of the game where he’s lost.

      In his defense…he doesn’t seem to get safety help
      like he did before Haden went down.

    • Steeler Fanatic

      Simple- don’t let him play zone on his side. Some guy named RexGarette Edeldola will catch five balls for 200 yds and 3 tds for the Pats.

    • John

      Ben has also turned it up a notch with his mobility and running the ball at times. He wasn’t doing that earlier in the year. That really helps the overall O.

    • John

      Maybe. But if we played the Pats next week, it looks like 38-20 Patriots based on how the Steelers look. We will see how the next few weeks go.

    • Reggie Cunningham

      I missed JUJu tonight. I was never a fan of Eli. We should’ve kept Marcus Ayers over Eli. The defense didn’t play great tonight.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      He honestly needs to do that more often, because if you think about it that killed drives early in the season.

    • Alex Roarty

      while we’re talking here … any ideas why the running game has been so off-track lately? Bell hasn’t looked in sync since the Bengals game, but to be fair to him, the holes don’t seem to be there. he’s still grinding out decent yardage, but even runs of 6 and 7 yards are few and far between.

    • Not a lot to argue with on your list.

      A bunch of drops in the first half seemed to get cleaned up in the second half.

      Frustrating penalties continue to happen on punt return. Don’t these guys know, if you can read the name plate on the jersey, don’t touch them!

      The other teams seem to have all the luck when it comes to tipped passes. Not very many fall into our guys arms.

      I’m not worried about Bell fumbling. He has 3 fumbles this year on 313 touches, that’s one every 104 touches, not bad. He has 8 fumbles on 1448 career touches. You get the ball as much as he does, as many guys as he makes miss, very few get a good shot at him, even fewer get a cleaner shot at the ball, so.

      I don’t know what it is going to take to put a lid on these big pass plays, but other teams are going to continue taking shots (stutter go/hitch and go/sluggo routes) until we prove our guys aren’t going to bite. But that’s what you get with aggressive CB play.

    • Doug Andrews

      Don’t forget Chris Hubbard on the winners list. We’re not talking about him so he must have played well. Solid backup tackle

    • It’s a pass rush gamble. You are trying to confuse the o line and it has created many sacks, not only for us but across the league. They ran 24 times for 80 yards for an average of 3.3 per clip. A pretty good day for the run defense.

    • Ken Krampert

      Loser: Ed Hochuli and his crew..Just a poorly called game overall. Bad calls both ways, and lots of missed holding calls on Cam Heyward. He was held all night, and egregiously grab/pulled on that screen td. Time for Ed to hang up the “guns”…

    • 6 ring circus

      Keep coming, Martavis…we need you to play your part.

    • I will say this, there aren’t many teams that can win with -3 in the turnover differential and probably even worse in the big play differential. I’m hoping for an article this week on how the Steelers overcame overwhelming odds to win this game despite being beating badly in the TOX stat!

    • Jaybird

      Man , didn’t it seem like they ran better than 3.3 per attempt? I was shocked when I saw that .

    • Steeler Fanatic

      Maybe d gameplanning- Maybe hiccups on checking out of play by Ben. Maybe we aren’t running outside enough.

    • They had a few decent runs, but there were a lot that went for 1 yard or less too.

    • Steeler Fanatic

      We have lost these games before. Man, sometimes mentally we disappear. Taylor Polamalu and Farrior always were locked in. These guys are young.

    • 2winz

      I said that just now on a different article, games like these help build a resilient team. a team that could fight for 60 minutes, like they did today.

    • 2winz

      yeah, I watched that too and I was like are you kidding? I get it, 250+ yard game and 2 tds is very impressive, no doubt and julio is definitely one of the best! but even with that game, he isnt near Browns production this year. Sorry, but no, AB is by far the best

    • Sometimes, it that way the ball bounces, last week we picked of four passes. NFL caliber players will makes plays against us. This week we were fortunate to be able work around it an win. You are right though, in those defense transition years of 8-8 seasons, we lost many of the close games we are winning this year. These guys were locked in tonight to stay the course.

    • 6 ring circus

      Ed’s made some bad calls over the years, even a few he’s had to publicly apologize for. Wow, hard to believe he actually passed the bar. That takes some real discernment. He needs to do a better job applying that on the field.

    • Jaybird

      Let’s face it – Dupree is not ever going to be a dominant player. He just isn’t.

    • 2winz

      exactly why I agree with Gautam Ramani. He did say entire steelers secondary should be on the losers list. Artie just has more lapses than any other member of the secondary it seems. That’s not going to cut it when you’re playing playoffs teams that can and will take advantage of players like him.