Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs Titans Winners/Losers

    By Alex Kozora November 16, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    We’re all winners tonight. Except for me because I picked the Titans to win. I suck. Your Pittsburgh Steelers winners/losers.

    WINNERS

    Ben Roethlisberger: We’ve been tough on Ben all year. And it’s been fair. But oh my, was he special tonight. Best game in a long, long time. He looked as comfortable as ever in the no huddle, made some stupid good throws downfield and a couple of those patented “Backyard Ben” moments that have been fleeting. If he can play even 75% as good the rest of the way, the Steelers are legit Super Bowl contenders.

    Antonio Brown: Say it with me. Best. In. The. World. 10 catches, 144 yards, 3 scores, capped with this crazy helmet TD.

    I don’t need to say anything else. He’s the greatest

    Cam Heyward: One of the most underrated players in all of football, he continues his dominant ways. Two sacks, a constant disruption in the backfield, and a hustle that’s second to none. He came back in the game so all good on the injury front, too.

    Vince Williams/Ryan Shazier: Thought those two were really key tonight and both came up big. Williams got another sack, Shazier’s tackling was excellent. Tennessee’s run game never really got off the ground, sans for a couple of Steeler breakdowns.

    Chris Boswell: You weren’t nervous about him this week, were you? 4/4, including the rare 50 yarder at Heinz Field. All were money. And a tackle on a kick return. All in a day’s work.

    Todd Haley: Is it ok to give him credit? *ducks*

    Sean Davis: Solid tackling, I’m not sure any of the big plays were on him, run fills were good, and he topped it off with a late fourth quarter interception. Kudos to a guy who has really elevated his play after that ugly Jaguars’ game.

    LOSERS

    Artie Burns: Burns certainly had a rough go early. Some poor run fills, losing track of the ball on third down, and giving up a couple catches. Looked like he got beat on the Delanie Walker-dropped TD too, though it was a little hard to tell with complete confidence. He’s got a lot of talent. But he’s also the most frustrating player on this defense…maybe the entire team.

    Robert Golden: He did come away with a pick tonight but you saw his problems in coverage, one of several players toasted over the middle of the field. Mike Mitchell has his flaws, I get that, but you felt the impact of not having him out there tonight. Golden isn’t that guy (and this is from someone who thought 2 years ago he could be a starting SS in this league).

    Alejandro Villanueva: Grading on the curve tonight because I don’t think anyone was truly awful. He did give up one sack to Brian Orakpo. That’s going to be 5.5 given up by him on the year, the team lead. Saw one missed cut block on a run early in the game, too. Little nit-picky but he was up and down.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Winners: The fans!

    • JT

      Losers: All the whiners, complainers, and haters that called the Titans easy money earlier this week. I hope you bet it all. Like Vince Williams said, you’re not welcome back on the bandwagon. #Stairwayto7

    • NinjaMountie

      2ND week in a row we’ve showed real improvement on both sides of the ball in the second half. However, to balance out that positive spin it’s also the 2nd week in a row we’ve given up a big play to open the 2nd half.

    • Zarbor

      Ben Ben Ben!!! Finally, the real Ben showed up. I’m still mad because something isn’t right. It seems like he became a different guy once he ran the no-huddle. When we stopped, he went back to bad Ben.

      Has he been trying to make a point about him running the no-huddle which is all he wanted to do? Hmmmm .. Is that why he wasn’t playing well? Is that why he wanted to retire?

      Offense looks way different…The rif with him and Haley seems to still be there. Stop the madness and let Ben run the no-huddle if that is what this offense needs

    • #beatthepats

      No losers tonight, 1 bad play. First time in 20 years with 4 interceptions.

    • Chris92021

      First half Todd Haley is a loser. Second half Todd Haley is a winner.

      Also on the winner’s list? Coty Sensabaugh. Veteran play on that interception. He is going to be fine for us for the next 2-3 games before Joe Haden can hopefully come back.

      I have to also put JuJu Smith-Schuster on the winner’s list as well. That 3rd and 11 catch for 12 yards was the game changer for us. If JuJu does not catch that, then we kick another field goal and this is a game. That moment was the turning point (along with Delanie Walker’s dropped TD pass, thank goodness).

      Also, much love to Coach LeBeau. Very glad that we went to show him respect after it all ended. Tennessee ran into a buzzsaw in the second half tonight.

      Enjoy the victory, y’all. Dilly dilly!

    • So, are we all happy now?

      Guys dogging certain players (Ben) got to realize, he’s hasn’t been great on the road throughout the past few years and we played 6 of 9 on the road thus far. We got 5 of the remaining 7 at home. I expect more games like tonight.

    • Rocksolid20

      Why does Golden still have a job ? If Dangerfield isn’t
      on the field next week something is very wrong .

    • NinjaMountie

      AND..he truly wasn’t awful in any game other than Jax.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I know we won and won big and everything is awesome but I have to disagree with Sean Davis on the winners. His tackling really wasn’t great tonight and he continues to show he is weak in that area. There are 2 missed tackles just off the top of my head and maybe 1 or 2 more to tack on if we re-watch. In fact, he even looks hesitant at times to me to really lower his head and make the play.

      And just to throw a wildcard out there how about Eli Rogers doing his best Markus Wheaton and becoming a complete ghost in this offense? I mean obviously he didn’t play bad but he is almost a loser by default with the offense doing what it did all while he was a complete non factor.

      As a counter lets add Dick Lebeau to the winners. The love he gets from the city and former players is fantastic to watch and the Ben hug was a special moment for sure.

      And while I wouldn’t put Martavis on the winners I will throw him a bone and special mention a nice heads up play on the fumble recovery and a couple of nice routes that ended in catches in the 2nd half. Could this be a potential turnaround for him?

    • Jason

      Tackling was also a loser tonight

    • Reader783

      If I’m worried about any one thing it has to be those long passing TDs. 1 tonight, 2 against the Colts and 1 earlier against the Chiefs. Getting behind the coverage is one thing, but then the almost consistent dual missed tackles afterwards by the trailing corner and safety need to stop happening so we can at least try and make a FG stand.

    • James Lee

      You forgot to mention me as the biggest winner. All snuggled on my leather couch with the wife while wearing my 52 Webster jersey. I will wear that one for the rest of the season.

    • Rocksolid20

      Walker’s drop , brought back memories of
      Jackie Smith’s Super Bowl drop . Big game changers .

    • It was much much better in the second half.

    • John Noh

      This team is going to be HARD to beat at Heinz (or anywhere) playing like this. Dilly dilly!

    • WB Tarleton

      Thank you for mentioning Golden (He gets roughly zero credit for the INT-Burns gets that). Although not a Pro Bowl safety by any means, Mitchell is no worse than an average safety.

      We can do much worse than Mike Mitchell back there. Tonight, we did.

    • Zarbor

      Disagree. Doesn’t matter. He was great tonight. Best I’ve seen all year. No-huddle is what he wants to do.

    • Mister Wirez

      All winners in my book… even Todd

    • Phil Brenneman II

      No because I can already tell dilly dilly is about to become completely overused around here lol.

    • Zarbor

      Artie Burns is my loser. Ben was the best player with Brown at 1A

    • Jones

      Bryant finally on the winner’s list for me. Saved a fumble & came up with a few really good long catches.

    • Jones

      “Maybe I just don’t have it anymore”

      -Ben

    • Lambert58

      Nice reverse jinx, Alex! It worked!

    • And people bought it…

    • Not me, I’m not 10…

    • steelburg

      This was a good all around game by a lot of guys. I think this game was huge for Ben’s overall confidence. He Dominated the second half of this game. He was 10-22 in the first half though. So like I said it looked like he got over a mental block tonight. It’s good to feel like this team is rounding into form at the right time. Todd Haley finally got creative on the JJ td I about wet my pants when I saw that.

    • will

      Alex: Like I wrote this morning. Tennessee wins 24-16. Titans’ offense is too complex, they’re too good in the red zone, they’re a good tackling team and a physical bunch.

    • John

      Ben played great. He showed under the lights he is good as always. Offense has problems getting open receivers in first half. But it all flowed in the second.

    • Sam Clonch

      Alex, how about a throwback article sometime this week about AB’s first helmet catch against the Ravens back in Jan 2011? People need to realize this isn’t his first rodeo!!!

    • Michael

      We’ve seen far too many throws far beyond Jessie James’s reach; may be it’s psychological, JJ being 6″ 7″. Aim for JJ’s chest instead.

    • Lambert58

      Cam Heyward: Comeback Player of the Year.

    • Ryan Alderman

      Good dude and enjoy reading you…but, man, really? Gotta believe my man…no, you don’t suck, loyal fan and appreciate your work.

    • Jaybird

      Dilly dilly should be sent to the Pitt of misery

    • capehouse

      Yeah Artie had a rough game but still gotta mention that breakup he had the led to Golden’s easy INT. Thought Sean Davis and Shazier missed a couple tackles as well. Bell was a winner in my opinion. Fought hard all night for yards. Touched the ball 21 times for 103 yards and had one heck of a block to save Ben from getting nailed. Jesse James had a nice game too and a clutch TD catch. Secondary was feast or famine tonight. The 4 INTs were huge.

    • mezzetin1

      Yes! Just yes…

    • John Noh

      Loser: Heinz Field fans for booing Martavis, only to eat crow a couple of plays later when he recovered the fumble.

    • Taylor Williams

      Haley’s sucking the life out of him

    • Taylor Williams

      Its a loser every game.

    • Taylor Williams

      Burns is the loser. He went from a potential shut down corner to 2008 Willie gay in one off-season.

    • Dan

      Haley haters will have to take a week off.

    • Dan

      Loser: NBC/NFL’s over use of the sky cam. Couldn’t see the damn game.

    • heath miller

      hines field fans for leaving early tooo BOOOOO to the fans

    • Intense Camel

      One or two plays like that won’t matter if the offense is doing what they did tonight.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I see Steelers Depot is changing the site around a bit. Interesting. I fear change.

      Losers first: Skycam. I admit, I’m a bit of a “Get-off-my-lawner” and I’ll also admit that since we were winning and getting so many sacks and turnovers and TD’s, it started to grow on me. But overall, I’ll be glad to be able to watch the game the “regular way” next Sunday Night.

      -Artie Burns. Played like a rookie. Which would be fine…. if he was still a rookie. Slightly redeemed himself by tipping the pass to Golden for the INT.

      -The O-Line. First time on the loser list, maybe all year. 3 sacks given up and yet again, not a ton of running room. Not terrible. But not great at all.
      They look like they could use a 10 day rest, even after the recent Bye, to get fully and completely healthy and ready for the stretch run.

      -Martavis. Look, I love the kid. One of the few who do. But he needs to keep working on his game. Stay level-headed and realize that he DOES have his moments to make real impacts. He gets props for hustling and being heads up to get Brown’s rare fumble.

      -Watt and Dupree. We absolutely need more from our OLB’s. When the ILB’s and D-Line are starting to consistently get the pub on a 3-4, well, that’s a problem.

      -Landry Jones. 3 carries for -3 yards. Bum. Total bum. 😉

      Winners: The Killer B’s sans JuJu or Bryant (And technically Bell, though Bell wasn’t bad).
      Ben – Brown – Boz.

      -Ben was terrific. I called in a Depot article earlier to have him come out slinging and to throw, throw, throw, at least 35+ passes tonight. It may have sounded counter-intuitive, but I KNEW that was the best way to attack this Titans D. I was right. And so apparently, was Haley. GULP.

      -Brown is a God-calling, divalicious, man-child. The best in the game. Period. Business is BOOMIN’!

      -The Wizard was at work tonight. Boz hit 4-4 field goals and 4-4 Extra points. Still too many FG’s but whateva!

      -How about Sensabaugh and Davis? Sensabaugh held his own and Davis was everywhere.
      -The D-Line, as previously mentioned. They are the best 3-4 D-Line in the game, IMO. Heyward is a monster and Tuitt and Hargrave are exceptionally solid. Alualu takes care of his business and Walton is helpful. Last 4 games, they have allowed 71, 71, 71, and 52 yards rushing. That’s it after the early struggles.

      -The ILB’s continue to play well. Game after game. Week after week. Yes, Shazier flies around so much he misses tackles. This is undeniable. But he almost always makes up for it over the course of a full game. Williams is playing well. Not quite, Timmons who? But close. Real close.

      -Mike Hilton is a revelation. No, he’s not perfect. He’s not. But he is all we can ask for right now. Can you imagine how bright his future currently is??? Senquez WHO?!?!

      -Coaching Staff. They had us ready to play. 8-2, man. 8 – 2. With some real winnable games left. Could we sweep and go 14-2? Perhaps. But even a slip or two and we likely have a Bye and a home playoff game. We may have the AFC North virtually locked up after next week. Unreal. And gorgeous.

    • jsteeler

      Coty Sensabaugh did get burned tonight but the pick made up for it. I hate the Offense only got 3 but then the score would have only been 37-17. Points off turnovers are what Coach Tomlin has been talking about. Championship teams show up in Splash plays. 5 sacks and 4 Int’s is more than enough. Now Steelers go for 10 days of rest and stay healthy. Vince Williams now leads the team in sacks= 6
      It’s offical: Boswell is a “Killer B’s”

    • heath miller

      love MM …. he lovesssssssssssss to punish the opponent

    • Zarbor

      Boz is a “Killer B”

    • Zarbor

      Sky Cam sucks…..Idiots think we all play Madden

    • Taylor Williams

      If you think about it, this is our best secondary in years. Clean up the tackles a bit and we’re in business. Shazier would be the next Troy if he’d stop launching himself at everyone.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I told ya’ll the ol’ gunslinger still had a few bullets left and was just playing chess.

    • heath miller

      the fans? are you kidding me ? that stadium was 80% empty with 5 minutes to go .. the fans at that game sucked… the fans should be on the loser list …HEEEEATH

    • Darth Blount 47

      He had a few drops and tried to body-catch the ball, contested, in the air, in the endzone. That is ridiculous. Lol. I thought he played a pretty poor game, overall. Though the redeemer moment was, well, redeeming to a degree. But my expectations for ‘Tavis is higher than most.

    • Lambert58

      He forgot about the 4 Mariota picks. 🙂

    • T3xassteelers

      I feel like Burns is pressing super hard for his first INT. Anyways else feel this too? I feel like he’s trying to jump a route so bad and ends up getting BURNed

    • Lambert58

      Rope-a-dope.

    • T3xassteelers

      Little do they know nobody ever plays just like that, but spams LT/L2 constantly before a play lol

    • Lambert58

      Wilcox needs to be out there. Hopefully with 10 days rest Mitchell will be back in the lineup.

    • The Big Cheese

      Loser: Skycam. It’s horrible.

    • Lambert58

      Sensa played pretty well but got burned on the long ball.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Yep. Big Ben.. Bomaye!

    • Darth Blount 47

      Webby!

    • Lambert58

      He’s always been a rhythm/confidence guy. Once he gets going he’s dangerous. One of the reasons I’m so down on Haley. Haley hasn’t put him in a position to do that consistently – until tonight.

    • Lambert58

      WE who are the fans, I think he means.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Bandwagon is officially closed!

      This train has left the station and is rollin’ on down the line!

      Can’t un-burn your jerseys now, over-reactors.

    • Lambert58

      I liked it. But they have to mix it in. Can’t be the predominant angle all night.

    • Lambert58

      Thought Shazier played well. Fast and aggressive, but disciplined for the most part.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I never leave early because I always have to wait to grab the ferry boat anyways — back across the river. Basking in the afterglow of a victory is ALWAYS the best! Going to Heinz Field is a true honor!

    • Ken Krampert

      Winner: No huddle Loser: TNF camera angles…..can you say end zone seats?

    • Jacob

      Gotta add Juju to the winners list. That clutch catch where he got sandwiched between defenders yet still held onto the ball was incredible

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Winners added: Coty Sensabaugh, Tuitt, and Watt! Ppl forgetting the blocked fg and pass breakup by TJ!

    • Dan

      Some props to Tomlin. 11th straight year without a losing season. Not many coaches in history can say that.