Steelers Vs Titans Winners/Losers

We’re all winners tonight. Except for me because I picked the Titans to win. I suck. Your Pittsburgh Steelers winners/losers.

WINNERS

Ben Roethlisberger: We’ve been tough on Ben all year. And it’s been fair. But oh my, was he special tonight. Best game in a long, long time. He looked as comfortable as ever in the no huddle, made some stupid good throws downfield and a couple of those patented “Backyard Ben” moments that have been fleeting. If he can play even 75% as good the rest of the way, the Steelers are legit Super Bowl contenders.

Antonio Brown: Say it with me. Best. In. The. World. 10 catches, 144 yards, 3 scores, capped with this crazy helmet TD.

Antonio Brown's 3rd TD of the night is one of the most ridiculous you will ever see. #TENvsPITpic.twitter.com/i2NApFpnBd — TNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 17, 2017

I don’t need to say anything else. He’s the greatest

Cam Heyward: One of the most underrated players in all of football, he continues his dominant ways. Two sacks, a constant disruption in the backfield, and a hustle that’s second to none. He came back in the game so all good on the injury front, too.

Vince Williams/Ryan Shazier: Thought those two were really key tonight and both came up big. Williams got another sack, Shazier’s tackling was excellent. Tennessee’s run game never really got off the ground, sans for a couple of Steeler breakdowns.

Chris Boswell: You weren’t nervous about him this week, were you? 4/4, including the rare 50 yarder at Heinz Field. All were money. And a tackle on a kick return. All in a day’s work.

Todd Haley: Is it ok to give him credit? *ducks*

Sean Davis: Solid tackling, I’m not sure any of the big plays were on him, run fills were good, and he topped it off with a late fourth quarter interception. Kudos to a guy who has really elevated his play after that ugly Jaguars’ game.

LOSERS

Artie Burns: Burns certainly had a rough go early. Some poor run fills, losing track of the ball on third down, and giving up a couple catches. Looked like he got beat on the Delanie Walker-dropped TD too, though it was a little hard to tell with complete confidence. He’s got a lot of talent. But he’s also the most frustrating player on this defense…maybe the entire team.

Robert Golden: He did come away with a pick tonight but you saw his problems in coverage, one of several players toasted over the middle of the field. Mike Mitchell has his flaws, I get that, but you felt the impact of not having him out there tonight. Golden isn’t that guy (and this is from someone who thought 2 years ago he could be a starting SS in this league).

Alejandro Villanueva: Grading on the curve tonight because I don’t think anyone was truly awful. He did give up one sack to Brian Orakpo. That’s going to be 5.5 given up by him on the year, the team lead. Saw one missed cut block on a run early in the game, too. Little nit-picky but he was up and down.