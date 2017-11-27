Texans Vs. Ravens Week 12 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready now for even more Week 12 football?

Wow, what an action-packed week of football it’s been and it will come to a close Monday night with the 5-5 Baltimore Ravens hosting the 4-6 Houston Texans. Both teams really can’t afford to lose this AFC matchup.

The Ravens entered the weekend as the No. 6 seed in the AFC, however, they are currently the No. 7 seed pending tonight’s result thanks to the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans both winning on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Ravens in Week 14 so the tape from tonight’s game will likely be pretty relevant when it comes to preparing for them.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Ravens in Week 14 so the tape from tonight's game will likely be pretty relevant when it comes to preparing for them.