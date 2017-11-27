Hot Topics

    Texans Vs. Ravens Week 12 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

    By Dave Bryan November 27, 2017 at 08:16 pm

    Are you ready now for even more Week 12 football?

    Wow, what an action-packed week of football it’s been and it will come to a close Monday night with the 5-5 Baltimore Ravens hosting the 4-6 Houston Texans. Both teams really can’t afford to lose this AFC matchup.

    The Ravens entered the weekend as the No. 6 seed in the AFC, however, they are currently the No. 7 seed pending tonight’s result thanks to the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans both winning on Sunday.

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Ravens in Week 14 so the tape from tonight’s game will likely be pretty relevant when it comes to preparing for them.

    As usual, we invite you to discuss this game as it is played in the comments below. Here’s to to the Texans pulling the road upset tonight. I will add a few highlight videos from the game to this post as the night progresses.

    • Sir Robert

      Should the Steelers continue to look past the Ravens?

    • SteelersDepot

      Both of these offenses not too great

    • Doug Andrews

      I’ll second that one!

    • Riverstko

      Go Texans! The ravens might give this game away!

    • Darth Blount 47

      I own the Ratbird D in 2 different fantasy leagues. Am I proud of it? No. Have they been tremendous? Yes. Yes they have.

      I generally refrain from owning any of their players. But since this is a collective unit, I made the exception. Don’t judge too harshly. Lol.

    • Doug Andrews

      The Depot needs to pull some of the lowlights from this game for Steeler fans. You complain about the Steelers Offense take a look at these offenses.

    • Darth Blount 47

      And of course, the Texans go right down the field and score like it was a hot knife through butter. Lol.

    • Riverstko

      Yes Texans TD!

    • Gautam Ramani

      Savage looks pretty good. Helped by the PI call

    • Doug Andrews

      Difference between a good secondary and the Steelers. Mike Wallace catches a slant for a good gain and gets tackled…against the Steelers that would’ve gone to the house.

    • SteelersDepot

      Man, Baltimore offense is a mess

    • Gautam Ramani

      Flacco has his “Eli Manning” deer in headlights look.

    • Gautam Ramani

      Doug – I was thinking same thing. Our safety would take a horrible angle and get run bu

    • Sir Robert

      I love seeing them struggle. One of the happiest days of my life was when they signed Flacco long term 🙂

    • Doug Andrews

      Not to mention the Safety and the CB collide taking themselves out of the play

    • Doug Andrews

      Hot garbage!

    • WB Tarleton

      One TD from the other team and the deficit seems insurmountable. lol

    • NinjaMountie

      I don’t think there is a word to describe how much I hate the Ravens.

    • Doug Andrews

      Can the Steelers D use TJ Watt the same way the Texans are using Jadeveon Clowney?

    • NinjaMountie

      People don’t wonder if he caught lightning in a bottle, they know he did.

    • Riverstko

      Flacco plays lazy, like he don’t care about anything

    • pittfan

      dude, that flacco bird was about as stupid looking as it gets

    • Doug Andrews

      Never been an emotional guy. He may still be suffering from that back injury

    • Riverstko

      LoL

    • DirtDawg1964

      LOL! What were they thinking? Was it take your kid to work day and then they let them do a doodle of their own to use on the telecast?

    • DirtDawg1964

      Stanley goes out. And immediately Flacco is sacked. And to top it off, they toss him to the ground long after the whistle and no flag. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful.

    • pittfan

      right?!?! “Lol!

    • NinjaMountie

      Texans need to force a turnover to score again.

    • Doug Andrews

      Refs trying to help the Ravens

    • Darth Blount 47

      Looking ahead, I’d normally be a tad nervous about the Baltimore game. But ya know, their Offense is so bad and dysfunctional, that they can’t properly attack our weaknesses. And we do have 38 sacks, I believe that’s 2nd in the league. Flacco is a statue. And a sitting purple duck.

      Yes, their D is imposing. But all we have to do is take care of the ball and make them try to play from behind. My biggest hope, is that we not only win the next 2 weeks before we play those A******* way over there, but we get out of both of the games healthy.

    • Cinko123

      Lets go Houston, put a fork in Baltimore’s delusional playoff hopes.

    • Riverstko

      Sneaky ratbirds

    • NinjaMountie

      Does the punter now have more yards than Flacco

    • Doug Andrews

      He throws a better deep ball

    • Riverstko

      That was a lame drive