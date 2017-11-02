Watch: Javon Hargrave Proving He’s Already One Of The NFL’s Best Nose Tackles

Hopefully Sunday night served as a coming out party for Pittsburgh Steelers’ nose tackle Javon Hargrave. Locally, we all know how good he’s been but there was virtually no buzz about him on the national stage. But he was sensational against the Detroit Lions.

In today’s video talking to the tape, we break down five of his best plays (and a bonus one I added at the end). That shows why he’s already close to stud status.

