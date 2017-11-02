Hot Topics

    Watch: Javon Hargrave Proving He’s Already One Of The NFL’s Best Nose Tackles

    By Alex Kozora November 2, 2017 at 08:30 am


    Hopefully Sunday night served as a coming out party for Pittsburgh Steelers’ nose tackle Javon Hargrave. Locally, we all know how good he’s been but there was virtually no buzz about him on the national stage. But he was sensational against the Detroit Lions.

    In today’s video talking to the tape, we break down five of his best plays (and a bonus one I added at the end). That shows why he’s already close to stud status.

    As always, let us know your feedback in the comments below. And subscribe to my Youtube channel if you’d like.


    • Taylor Williams

      He’s not getting enough snaps. He’s a guy who blows up the interior offensive line regularly. They gotta get this guy on the field more. Maybe take Dupree out on some plays, who’s only good as a speed rusher.

    • Pack

      Can you do a video on why our zone wasn’t effective against Stafford?

    • Taylor Williams

      Because Stafford is borderline elite. And it’s easy to sit in the pocket and pick apart prevent zone with no pressure.

    • Bastiat

      He’s definitely Big Snacking it!!!

    • Lambert58

      Great work Alex! Love these kinds of videos.

      Hargrave is a beast. (Swanson is still having nightmares.) I love his development in year 2. What a find at the end of the 3rd round! That 4th down play was so critical to winning the game. What a performance!

    • srdan

      All in due time. We are 6-2 without showing our cards.

    • blue

      J Wobble

    • Rotten Sircus

      i’ll take gravedigga over McCullers anyday. Praying that he stays healthy !!!

    • Gluebucket

      Man that goal line stop with him and Williams was something else. Vince Williams is a grown man and he went flying after that hit. Hargrave went nowhere.