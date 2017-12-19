Hot Topics

    2017 South Side Questions: How Big A Boost Will Joe Haden’s Return Be?

    By Matthew Marczi December 19, 2017 at 05:00 am

    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: How big of a boost will the Steelers get from the return of Joe Haden to the lineup?

    There is hope, and then there is reality. The hope was that the Steelers would be able to get Joe Haden back before the Patriots game. The hope was that they would be able to beat the Patriots. The reality is that he wasn’t quite ready to be back on the field. The reality was that they were able to beat the Patriots, but they didn’t.

    The hope is what we live for; the reality is what we live in. The Steelers lost to the Patriots and they must pick themselves up and move on from that with the repercussions that follow. But the hope (there’s that word again) is that Haden will be ready to return for the team’s next game against the Texans.

    There is no argument that since Haden has been out with a fractured fibula, the Steelers’ secondary has become increasingly susceptible to giving up deep plays, which have frequently resulted in touchdowns, a problem that did precede his injury, but which got much worse after it.

    Coty Sensabaugh, his primary replacement, was responsible for, or at least involved in, several of those plays, but Cameron Sutton has since become the starter in Haden’s absence. I still need to further go over his work from the last game, but he seemed to handle himself reasonably well.

    Sutton was not exactly the problem with the passing defense last night. If we’re being honest, Rob Gronkowski was the problem. Some players are just too good to do much about if they’re playing up to the maximum of their capabilities.

    But the Steelers brought in Haden for a reason, and before his injury he pretty much looked like what they paid for. And he should be back just in time for DeAndre Hopkins. Perhaps his return will even shift Sutton into a dime role.

    • CP72

      When Haden and Mitchell were both healthy early in the season there was talk that this might be the best secondary the Steelers have had in quite some time. Since the Colts game we’ve had to manage with Sensabaugh, Golden, and Sutton logging to many snaps.

      This group’s health might be the key to a Super Bowl run. I think getting Haden back into the mix has a very positive trickle down effect on the entire defensive unit. With Haden’s large cap number Joe is going to have to play well in the playoffs if he’s going to be in the teams plans beyond this year.

    • Steve

      If Ben retires, thats 20 mil to be spread to other places.
      No matter what the Steelers do this year, there is a good chance Ben does retire.
      I do welcome back Joe Haden. It will take him 2 weeks to get into “Football Shape”.
      So he has the next 2 games, to get his legs under him, before the playoffs start.

    • CP72

      There’s dead money with Ben. If he retires there would be just over 6 million in prorated money.

      I also stand firm he plays out his contract. Nobody is rich enough to walk away from 20 million dollars.

    • Nolrog

      >>> If Ben retires, thats 20 mil to be spread to other places.

      That’s not how it works.

      If Ben retires, the Steelers would need to take a 12.4 million cap hit. Then there’s that little problem of finding another starting QB, which would cost you 18-20 or more.

    • Nolrog

      Ben has earned something like 130 million in his career. If he needs the money he’s scheduled to earn next year, then he’s doing something wrong.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      In the 9 games that the Steelers played this year with Joe Haden in the starting lineup their defense allowed 16.4 points per game. This includes the game against Jacksonville where Ben threw 2 pick-sixes. If you were to take those out, it’d be around 15.

      In the 5 games the Steelers have played this year without Joe Haden in the starting lineup their defense allowed 26 PPG.

      I’m not the world’s biggest stat guy, but some number are too compelling to ignore. Combine that with what your eyes tell you when you watch this secondary in disarray on the field without him out there and you get a pretty conclusive answer: This defense is decidedly better when Haden is playing. Provided he is the same player he was before the injury, getting Haden back will give this D a huge shot in the arm.

    • Ed Smith

      Agree. Like What Sutton has done for a rookie being thrown in with basically no pro experience. Seems to have a lot of potential. Perhaps we keep Joe and his $8mm but discard Mitchell and his $5mm. Thats a better way to spend $5mm…

    • Boltz_mann

      Let’s look at the bright side — all the game reps that the replacements have logged while Haden, and now Brown are out. Sure would have been nice to win this week and on the verge of home field advantage, but maybe the injuries will pay off in the postseason.

    • Chad Weiss

      Not even a little bit surprised about Sutton. What did surprise me is how many people dogged the pick. This kid was first round talent from the word go

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Now THAT is an intriguing thought right there, Ed. I like the way you’re thinking.

    • Ray Istenes

      Sutton did well for a rookie on an island. He played man and did not get torched.

      He is less of a liability than Golden or Sensy. He opens up options for the defense with the return of Haden. Also, it would be great to have him available as another cover CB when teams spread the field against us.

    • Steve Johnson

      If they draft a Safety in the 1st Rd, that wouldn’t be so bad.

    • pittfan

      +1.

    • CP72

      Dude it’s 20 million. Warren Buffett isn’t walking away from 20 million.