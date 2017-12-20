Hot Topics

    2017 South Side Questions: How Would Your Grade James Conner’s Rookie Year?

    By Matthew Marczi December 20, 2017 at 05:00 am

    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: How would you grade James Conner’s rookie season, and how does it make you feel about his future?

    He wasn’t exactly Alvin Kamara or Kareem Hunt, but given his relatively minute workload, Steelers third-round rookie running back James Conner had a pretty productive rookie season. While he only got 32 carries over the course of 14 games, he turned them into 144 rushing yards, and that included six carries of 10 or more yards, with one explosive play.

    He also contributed as a blocker on the kick return team, and late in the season briefly had a role on kick coverage, but he was not much of a contributor in the passing game. He was only targeted once on a busted screen play, and his work in pass protection was shaky.

    Of course, the Steelers’ primary interest in Conner is his ability to carry the ball, and he clearly showed potential in that regard. With nearly 20 percent of his carries going for double-digit yardage, he showed a surprising explosiveness to his running style that actually shouldn’t be all that surprising if you look at his college numbers.

    It was obvious that Conner was going to have a light workload this year behind Le’Veon Bell, who is the premiere workhorse of this generation, bar none. Simply nobody else comes close to playing the percentage of snaps that he does when he is dressed to play.

    I am a bit concerned about the frequency with which he got nicked up in his limited workload. He seemed to have suffered a bump or bruise four or five times this year. And he clearly has some work to do in his game. But obviously he can be a contributor. A featured back? I’m not sure.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I think I would grade him out at about a B.

      Hard to give him an A given the limited workload and work needed in pass pro but all of the actually running work he got looked good. Seems to have good vision and a surprising explosiveness when he hits the hole.

      As you say injuries are a concern but the potential is there for a potential Bell replacement when we don’t pay him in 2019.

    • Ichabod

      I would grade him an “incomplete”
      Not because of anything he did or didn’t do, but because the team failed to use him enough.
      That said, if forced to grade, he gets a B-. Some good runs but needs to improve pass protection

    • CP72

      As far as a grade I think it has to be an incomplete. 33 carries for 144 yards isn’t enough of a sample size. I’m optimistic about his long term future, but he’s developing a bit of an injury history. Can he get the ball 250 times and finish a season? While I love his running style he’s going to take some punishment with it.

      If Bell isn’t back next year or the following year I think you would need to pair Conner with a smaller back. Get a Danny Woodhead or Gio Bemard type to handle passing situations. Your not likely to find another 3 down back like Bell. It’s going to take two guys to even come close to Bell’s production. I like Conner as part of the future at running back, but I think you will need to add more bodies to keep the running game viable.

    • CP72

      You can argue that he wasn’t given enough carries. The problem with that is you have to take 26 off the field to give him carries. That’s tough to do when you’ve been in the tight games we’ve played this year.

    • Ichabod

      Not really that tough. Bell has more carries than anyone in NFL by far. Conner should have gotten 3 or 4 more each game

    • CP72

      Maybe, but if I’m Todd Haley I want Le’Veon Bell on the field as much as possible.

    • michael young

      My thoughts exactly. His pass-pro will have to significantly improve to become a full-time starter if/when Bell leaves. While he has had his share of injuries, the one he suffered Sunday looked to just be a case of bad luck. I look forward to watching him lower his pads on guys for years to come. He hits the hole hard and punishes guys when he gets the chance. He’s tough.

    • Rob H

      Great post that I completely agree with.
      Have to give an incomplete at this point, I like what I’ve seen, but I just haven’t seen enough of it to give a grade yet, and that’s not all his fault. He does show a tendency to get nicked up easily, but I’m willing to give him a pass on that for one season, sometimes you get a season like that.

      Regardless of his injuries this year, I would also want to pair him with another shiftier RB who catches the ball well. I was thinking along the lines of the Eagles before Sproles go hurt. A “Sproles type” of RB that excels in a shared type of role like that, and ideally can compete for the punt and kick return duties should be available in the third, or maybe even free agency. Of course, what they do with Bell will determine whether that process starts this offseason, or further down the road.

    • Conserv_58

      Based on the number of times we’ve seen him play, I have no opinion other than to say he’s shown promise.

    • Iulo

      incomplete? I think we and coaches saw necessary things to evalaute him as a development project with promise.
      He showed he can run but also can’t block and catch… so, he really needs to work a lot next camp, if he is available (due to surgery)… that can limit him even more for next year…
      not expecting any big improvement then for the start of next season.

    • Ray Istenes

      B- for me.

      For limited snaps he did well. Showed some burst and ability to hit the hole.
      However, nothing against him but I still draft a RB at some point in 2018 (probably last round).

    • Nolrog

      I agree. They should be looking to get rookies like this a handful of plays every game. Whether on offense or defense (and Harrison should get 10 or so as well.)

    • Nolrog

      Good points. I agree.

    • Sonny Saks

      So does bell get tagged, leaves, or signs a long term deal??

    • T R

      Yea matthew. Thats was what i was tellin Alex on twitter. Although his workload was light. To me it seem he got nicked up very often after a run or two. Which could have resulting in why they could not use him more. I remember seeing him walking off after run gimpy a few times.

    • PittShawnC

      eh, C. Average.
      Not a knock, just didn’t see enough.

      Yes, almost 20% of his carries went for 10 or more yds.

      But 34% went for fewer than 1yd.

      Average.